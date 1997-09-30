From Physics to Devices: Light Emissions in Silicon - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521572, 9780080864464

From Physics to Devices: Light Emissions in Silicon, Volume 49

1st Edition

Light Emissions in Silicon: From Physics to Devices

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber
Serial Volume Editors: David Lockwood
eBook ISBN: 9780080864464
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127521572
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th September 1997
Page Count: 351
Table of Contents

D.J. Lockwood, Light Emission in Silicon. G. Abstreiter, Light Emission in Si/Ge Atomic Layer Structures. T.G. Brown and D.G. Hall, Radiative Isoelectronic Impurities in Silicon and Silicon–Germanium Alloys and Superlattices. J. Michel, L.V.C. Assali, M.T. Morse, and L.C. Kimerling, Erbium in Silicon. Y. Kanemitsu, Silicon and Germanium Nanoparticles. P.M. Fauchet, Porous Silicon: Photoluminescence and Electroluminescent Devices. C. Delerue, G. Allen, and M. Lannoo, Theory of the Radiative and Non Radiative Processes in Silicon Nanocrystallites. L. Brus, Silicon Polymers and Nanocrystals.

Description

Since its inception in 1966, the series of numbered volumes known as Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors.The"Willardson and Beer"Series, as it is widely known, has succeeded in publishing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. Not only did many of these volumes make an impact at the time of their publication, but they continue to be well-cited years after their original release. Recently, Professor Eicke R. Weber of the University of California at Berkeley joined as a co-editor of the series. Professor Weber, a well-known expert in the field of semiconductor materials, will further contribute to continuing the series' tradition of publishing timely, highly relevant, and long-impacting volumes. Some of the recent volumes, such as Hydrogen in Semiconductors, Imperfections in III/V Materials, Epitaxial Microstructures, High-Speed Heterostructure Devices,Oxygen in Silicon, and others promise indeed that this tradition will be maintained and even expanded.Reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field that the series covers, the volumes in Semiconductors and Semimetals have been and will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in modern industry.

Readership

Libraries, researchers, graduate students and practitioners in materials science (electronic materials field), and electrical engineering (field of electronic devices).

Details

No. of pages:
351
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864464
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127521572

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Lockwood Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Research Council, Institute of Microstructure Sciences

