From One Winning Career to the Next
2nd Edition
Transitioning Public Sector Leadership and Security Expertise to the Business Bottom Line
Description
In From One Winning Career to the Next, author J. David Quilter expertly guides the security professional through the corporate landscape. Having transitioned into the private sector from a long career in public service with the DEA, Quilter offers valuable perspective on the differences in culture and priorities between the public and private sectors, and how those differences can affect efforts in organizational security.
Readers will benefit from the author’s insights on researching and joining a new organization, exploring a business’ structure and culture, and getting to know the executives and leaders within a business. Chapters contain practical advice on specific challenges (crisis management, assaultive behavior, threats to corporate assets, etc.), forming an effective team, and making a business case to gain executive support for a security agenda.
This book is vital background for security professionals considering career changes. It will also aid those in established positions in their efforts to communicate, strategize, and implement security programs and goals within a business.
From One Winning Career to the Next is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- Provides tips for all aspects of a career change, including narrowing the job search, preparing for an interview, presenting yourself in an interview, researching a company, and evaluating a position
- Prepares security leaders for specific challenges they may face during the transition into a new position
- Includes easily adaptable, on-the-job lessons for a newly hired security leader
Readership
Mid- to upper-level security managers; security practitioners transitioning from government or military service to the private sector; and anyone interested in learning more about successful security leadership in a variety of corporate settings
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. A Security Leader’s Journey
- 1.1 Company One
- 1.2 Company Two
- 1.3 Company Three
- 1.4 Company Four and Company Five
Chapter 2. A New Road Beckons
Chapter 3. Reconnaissance (Before You Sign On)
Chapter 4. Walking the Trail (After You Sign On)
Chapter 5. Learning the Business
- 5.1 Lesson #1: Be Prepared to Move Through Obstacles
- 5.2 Lesson #2: Simplify the Jobs of Your Coworkers
- 5.3 Lesson #3: Identify Your Allies
- 5.4 Lesson #4: Identify and Visit Key Facilities
- 5.5 Lesson # 5: Make Haste Slowly
- 5.6 Lesson #6: Stay in Touch with Your Peers
- 5.7 Lesson #7: Maintain Your Sense of Humor
- 5.8 Lesson #8: Perfect Your Support Skills
- 5.9 Lesson #9: Exceed Expectations
- 5.10 Lesson #10: Be Aware of Slippery Slopes
- 5.11 Lesson #11: Choose to Sprint!
- 5.12 Lesson #12: Explore Communication Pathways
Chapter 6. Challenges
- 6.1 The First Incident
- 6.2 Handling Surprises
- 6.3 Assaultive Behavior in the Workplace
- 6.4 Threats to Corporate Assets
- 6.5 Dealing with Problem Personnel
- 6.6 How Changes in Corporate Structure Can Affect Security
- 6.7 Security Problems that Arise Out of Disorganization
Chapter 7. Losses and Gains Along the Way
Chapter 8. Companions on the Journey
- 8.1 The Definition of Core Security Team
- 8.2 The Right Leader for the Right Team
- 8.3 The Goal of the Core Security Team
- 8.4 Hiring the Right Core Team
- 8.5 Necessary Attributes of Core Security Teams
- 8.6 Cross-Functional Teams
- 8.7 The Player-Coach
- 8.8 Characteristics of the Player-Coach
- 8.9 Mentoring Talented Team Members: Sending Them on Their Way
Chapter 9. Moving Toward the Destination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 148
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124116092
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124115941
About the Author
J. David Quilter
David Quilter’s security leadership spans four decades with major contributions in both the public and private sectors. After a distinguished federal law enforcement career, David became director of security at four Fortune 500 companies. There he was able to transform asset protection programs in ways that delivered both better safety and security as well as increased profits.
He has developed and integrated smart security programs in multi-billion dollar businesses engaged in energy infrastructure, as well as global manufacturing and distribution corporations. David’s cost-recovery tools have helped mitigate security risks while also improving profits.
David both consults and is an active member of the Security Executive Council’s emeritus faculty. As an author and presenter David continues to work with individuals and businesses sharing his expertise with business and government leaders from around the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Faculty, Security Executive Council; former Director, Corporate Security, NiSource Corporation
Reviews
"From One Winning Career to the Next is a must read for anyone starting a career in security management or wishing to improve their effectiveness as a security leader in a business environment. The author's interesting story is one of a federal agent who makes the transition from working for the government to working for a large company, and how his law enforcement career prepared him for that transition. But the book would be useful for anyone attempting to grasp the skills and traits that are necessary in order to be taken seriously as a security practitioner attempting to add value to any organization in today’s ever changing business environment. I came across the book when I was attempting to make the transition from a career in local law enforcement to a career in corporate security and I found it to be invaluable. In addition to reading it several times and making notes and highlights, I posted the list of 12 skills that Quilter lists as essential to a successful career in security management at my desk. I focused my training, education and individual reading efforts on these areas because they really made sense. Now that I am the CSO for one of the world’s largest gold mining companies, I can tell you that this exercise, and Quilter's book, have been essential to my success." -- Terry Blevins. Senior Director of Corporate Security, CSO, Yamana Gold
"David Quilter’s book, From One Winning Career to the Next, is an excellent resource and a must read for anyone in the field of security management or working to improve their effectiveness and relevancy as a security leader to their business. David’s book is filled with no nonsense practical experience that I’ve applied throughout my career. His 12 lessons will cost your program little to no money; however, I can assure you they will deliver your best return on investment. David was my boss, is a mentor and a friend who always talks straight, stands behind his word, looks out for his people, and practices what he professes. David played a key role in my career and his guidance and insight have greatly attributed my success as a security leader for some of the world’s best known brands. Semper fi David!" --Paul Herring, senior director of global security at a Fortune 500 company