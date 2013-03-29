"From One Winning Career to the Next is a must read for anyone starting a career in security management or wishing to improve their effectiveness as a security leader in a business environment. The author's interesting story is one of a federal agent who makes the transition from working for the government to working for a large company, and how his law enforcement career prepared him for that transition. But the book would be useful for anyone attempting to grasp the skills and traits that are necessary in order to be taken seriously as a security practitioner attempting to add value to any organization in today’s ever changing business environment. I came across the book when I was attempting to make the transition from a career in local law enforcement to a career in corporate security and I found it to be invaluable. In addition to reading it several times and making notes and highlights, I posted the list of 12 skills that Quilter lists as essential to a successful career in security management at my desk. I focused my training, education and individual reading efforts on these areas because they really made sense. Now that I am the CSO for one of the world’s largest gold mining companies, I can tell you that this exercise, and Quilter's book, have been essential to my success." -- Terry Blevins. Senior Director of Corporate Security, CSO, Yamana Gold

"David Quilter’s book, From One Winning Career to the Next, is an excellent resource and a must read for anyone in the field of security management or working to improve their effectiveness and relevancy as a security leader to their business. David’s book is filled with no nonsense practical experience that I’ve applied throughout my career. His 12 lessons will cost your program little to no money; however, I can assure you they will deliver your best return on investment. David was my boss, is a mentor and a friend who always talks straight, stands behind his word, looks out for his people, and practices what he professes. David played a key role in my career and his guidance and insight have greatly attributed my success as a security leader for some of the world’s best known brands. Semper fi David!" --Paul Herring, senior director of global security at a Fortune 500 company