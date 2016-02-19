From Nuclei to Stars, Volume 91

Foreword (A. Molinari and R.A. Ricci). A few flashes on Hans Bethe contributions during the thirties (E. Amaldi). Effective interactions and nuclear models (I. Talmi). Path integrals and nuclear structure (J.W. Negele). Chiral bags, skyrmions and quarks in nuclei (M. Rho). Statistical theory of multistep reactions (H. Feshbach). Pions in nuclei (T.E.O. Ericson). Nuclear matter under extreme conditions and the early universe (L. van Hove). Supernova theory (H.A. Bethe). Heliosphere, collapsed stars and fusion reactors (B. Coppi). Direct neutron capture and element synthesis (H. Morinaga). Discovery of element 108. The island of x-active nuclei beyond element 105 (P. Armbruster). Observational evidence of element formation processes in stars (M. Hack). Pionic properties of nuclei (M. Ericson). What are we learning about nuclei with pions at LAMPF? (M.B. Johnson). Number-conserving approach to the pairing-force problem (A. Covello). On the production of heavy neutron-rich isotopes during He and C burning in massive stars (R. Gallino and M. Busso).