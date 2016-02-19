From Metabolite, to Metabolism, to Metabolon, Volume 33
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Paul A. Srere
Section I. The Cytomatrix And Enzyme Organization
Cellular Infrastructure and Metabolic Organization
I. Introduction
II. What Is the Cytosol?
III. The Nature of the Cytomatrix: An Unresolved Issue
IV. Protein Synthesis in Permeabilized Cells
V. On the Ontogeny and Evolutionary Origin of the Cytomatrix
References
Association of Glycolytic Enzymes with the Cytoskeleton
I. Introduction
II. Dynamic Involvement of the Cytoskeleton in Intracellular Structure and Organization, Transportation, and Cellular Contraction
III. Association of Glycolytic Enzymes with the Cytoskeleton
IV. Summary
References
Interactions of Glycolytic Enzymes with Cellular Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Hexokinase
III. Phosphofructokinase
IV. Fructose- 1,6-Bisphosphate Aldolase
V. Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Section II. Membrane-Associated Processes
How Carbohydrates Cross the Lipid Membrane of Bacterial Cells
I. Introduction
II. Binding Protein-Dependent Systems
III. Cation Symport Systems
IV. Phosphoenolpyruvate-Dependent Phosphotransferase System
References
Platelet-Activating Factor: A Novel Lipid Agonist
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Platelet-Activating Factor Receptor(s) by Use of Antagonists
III. Biological and Chemical Characteristics of Platelet-Activating Factor
IV. Endogenous Modulators of Platelet-Activating Factor Activity
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Section III. Macromolecular Processes
Protein-Protein Interaction in the α-Complementation System of ß-Galactosidase
I. Introduction
II. Converting Full-Length Chimeric lacZ Genes to Chimeric lacZα Genes
III. Demonstrating the Interaction of Chimeric α-Peptides with α-Acceptor via TrpR Phenotypes
IV. Summary and Future Prospects in α-Complementation Research
References
Calmodulin and Dynamics of Interactions of Cytosolic Enzymes
I. Introduction: Relationship of Filament Systems and Calmodulin
II. Interactions in Muscle Protein Systems
III. Interactions in Brain Protein Systems
IV. Concluding Remarks
Note Added in Proof
References
Chaperones and Matchmakers: Inhibitors and Stimulators of Protein Phosphorylation
I. Introduction
II. Model for the Action of Chaperones and Matchmakers
III. Temperature Dependence of the Action of Chaperones
IV. Role of Chaperones and Matchmakers as Substrate Modulators in Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation Reactions
References
Organization of RNA Splicing in the Cell Nucleus
I. Split Genes and Mammalian mRNA Processing
II. Molecular Dissection of a Subnuclear RNA Splicing Domain
III. Concluding Remarks
References
Section IV. Citric Acid Cycle
Structural Aspects of Citrate Biochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Citrates
III. Conclusion
References
Citrate: Its Relation to Free Magnesium Ion Concentration and Cellular Energy
I. Introduction
II. The Aconitase Reaction
III. Adjustment of Keq for Variations in Temperature, Ionic Strength, and Free [Mg2+]
IV. Determination of Free [Mg2+] from the Variation of the [Σ Citrate]/[Σ Isocitrate] Ratio
V. Effects of Change of Free [Mg2+] on the Major Reactions of Energy Metabolism
VI. Effects of Variation of Free [Mg2+] on Other Citrate Enzymes
References
Structure and Mechanism of Citrate Synthase
I. Introduction
II. General Background
III. Enzyme-Substrate/Inhibitor Interactions
IV. Implications for Catalytic Activity
References
Complexes and Complexities of the Citric Acid Cycle in Escherichia coli
I. Introduction and Scope
II. Gene-Protein Relationships and Expression
III. Succinate Dehydrogenase, Fumarate Reductase, and Two Mechanisms of Oxygen-Regulated Gene Expression
IV. Multiple Forms of Fumarase
V. The 2-Oxo Acid Dehydrogenase Complexes
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Regulatory Consequences of Organization of Citric Acid Cycle Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
The Molecular Physiology of Citrate
I. Introduction
II. Citrate Chemistry
III. Citrate-Protein Interactions
IV. Supramolecular Complexes
V. Organellar and Higher Levels of Organization
VI. Apologia
References
Section V. Electron Transport Systems
The Protonmotive Force as an Intermediate in Electron Transport-Linked Phosphorylation: Problems and Prospects
I. Introduction and Overview
II. Principles of the Chemiosmotic Coupling Hypothesis
III. Phosphorylation Driven by an Artificial Protonmotive Force
IV. Values of the Protonmotive Force Obtained When Measured Directly
V. Redox-Linked Proton Translocation
VI. Coreconstituted Systems
VII. Protoneural Proteins as Targets for Inhibitory Drugs
VIII. Double-Inhibitor Titrations
IX. What Types of Mechanism Are Therefore Possible?
X. Nonlinear Dielectric Spectroscopy: A Novel Approach to the Study of Membrane Energy-Coupling Systems
References
Substrate Channeling of NADH in Mitochondrial Redox Processes
I. Introduction
II. NADH Channeling to Complex I
Note Added in Proof
References
Interactions Between Mitochondria and Cytoplasm in Isolated Hepatocytes
I. Introduction
II. Materials
III. Methods
IV. Results and Discussion
References
Section VI. Nucleotide Biosynthesis
Orotidylate Decarboxylase of Yeast and Man
I. Introduction
II. UMP Synthase, a Bifunctional Animal Protein Having Orotate Phosphoribosyltransferase and Orotidylate Decarboxylase Activities
III. Mechanism of Reaction Catalyzed by Orotidylate Decarboxylase
IV. Summary
References
Nucleoside Diphosphokinase: A Functional Link Between Intermediary Metabolism and Nucleic Acid Synthesis
I. Metabolic Roles of Nucleoside Diphosphokinase
II. Purification and Properties of Nucleoside Diphosphokinase from Escherichia coli
III. Progress Toward Cloning and High-Level Expression of the Escherichia coli ndk Gene
IV. Future Directions
Note Added in Proof
References
Section VII. Theoretical Analysis Of Metabolism In Organized States
Enzyme Organization and the Direction of Metabolic Flow: Physicochemical Considerations
I. Enzyme Organization and Cellular Microenvironments
II. Homogeneous Versus Heterogeneous Catalysis
III. Diffusional Transit and Channeling
IV. Free-Energy Transduction in Organized Enzyme Systems
V. Quantification of Metabolic Control in Vivo
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Mechanisms of Metabolite Transfer Between Enzymes: Diffusional Versus Direct Transfer
I. Introduction
II. Dehydrogenases: Diffusional Versus Direct Transfer
III. Two- and Three-Enzyme Pathways
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Section VIII. Bioengineering Applications
Molecular Studies on Trypanothione Reductase: An Antiparasitic Target Enzyme
I. Introduction: A Parasitic Analog of Glutathione
II. Mechanistic Studies on Trypanothione Reductase
III. Concluding Remarks
References
"Designer Membranes": Construction of a Cell Containing Multiple Membrane-Bound Cytochromes P450
I. Introduction
II. Cytochromes P450 and Their Role in Steroidogenesis
III. Expression of Cytochromes P450 in COS Cells
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 33: From Metabolite, to Metabolism, to Metabolon is a collection of articles on the study of the machinery of the living cell. The book is also a tribute to Paul Srere, an eminent biochemist, on the occasion of his sixty-fifth birthday.
The book contains contributions written by students, postdoctoral fellows, and biochemists within Paul Srere's broad sphere of influence. The text provides articles that discuss topics on cellular infrastructure and metabolic organization; how carbohydrates cross the lipid membrane of bacterial cells; and macromolecular processes. The structural aspects of citrate biochemistry; the electron transport systems; nucleotide biosynthesis; enzyme organization and the direction of metabolic flow; and bioengineering applications are tackled as well.
Biochemists, cytologists, and cell biologists will find the book very insightful.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 1st April 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217321