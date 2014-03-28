From Knowledge Abstraction to Management
1st Edition
Using Ranganathan’s Faceted Schema to Develop Conceptual Frameworks for Digital Libraries
- 1. Introduction: knowledge abstraction: problems and context-based solution
- Abstract:
- Background
- Knowledge organization: problems and context-based solution
- An approach to bring hope
- References
- 2. Non-semantic vs. Semantic Web: the architecture and tools
- Abstract:
- Background
- The Semantic Web
- Components of the Semantic Web
- Architecture of the Semantic Web: work behind the screen
- Challenges of Semantic Web implementation
- Semantic Web technologies
- Conclusion
- References
- 3. Knowledge organization: its role within the unfathomed space
- Abstract:
- Background
- Knowledge organization and digital context
- Knowledge organization: major landmarks
- Landmarks in semantic knowledge organization
- Limitations of existing approaches of knowledge organization
- Tim Berners-Lee’s vision of the Semantic Web
- Making the right choice
- Conclusion
- References
- 4. Developing conceptual frameworks: evolution and architecture
- Abstract:
- Background
- Evolution of frameworks
- Purpose of frameworks
- Components of a framework
- Difference from contemporary technologies
- Types of frameworks
- Examples of significant frameworks
- References
- 5. Unified Modeling Language: untying the tangles
- Abstract:
- Background
- Conceptual (un)clarity on the web
- UML for ontologies in the Semantic Web
- The metamodeling approach
- Conclusion
- References
- 6. Faceted knowledge representation: putting the leash around unleashed knowledge
- Abstract:
- Background
- Facets: computer science vis-à-vis library science
- Facetization and facet analysis
- Some examples of facet-based tools and technologies
- Conclusion
- References
- 7. Designing the framework: ready … get set … go!!
- Abstract:
- Background
- Semantic search and retrieval
- Semantic search and retrieval using the framework
- S. R. Ranganathan’s faceted approach for knowledge organization
- Knowledge framework and instances
- Development of a sample model using the conceptual framework
- Conclusion
- References
- 8. Conclusion
- Abstract:
- The conceptual framework
- Mechanism to evaluate completeness of the newly developed model
- Limitations
- Distinct advantages of the framework in information retrieval
- Further developments: design of domain-specific models from the framework
- References
- Bibliography
- Index
The increasing volume of information in the contemporary world entails demand for efficient knowledge management (KM) systems; a logical method of information organization that will allow proper semantic querying to identify things that match meaning in natural language. On this concept, the role of an information manager goes beyond implementing a search and clustering system, to the ability to map and logically present the subject domain and related cross domains. From Knowledge Abstraction to Management answers this need by analysing ontology tools and techniques, helping the reader develop a conceptual framework from the digital library perspective. Beginning with the concept of knowledge abstraction, before discussing the Solecistic versus the Semantic Web, the book goes on to consider knowledge organisation, the development of conceptual frameworks, untying conceptual tangles, and the concept of faceted knowledge representation.
- Offers a semantic solution to knowledge and information managers
- Demonstrates the development of a system for semantic knowledge organization and retrieval
- Relevant to those without much coding experience
All those involved in LIS, knowledge and content management, digital communication, internet and media
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 28th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633695
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347033
"It represents the results of research aimed at designing a template with generic guidelines and has the potential to be used to develop digital library models for any subject using the analytico-faceted approach."--Online Information Review, From Knowledge Abstraction to Management
Aparajita Suman Author
Aparajita Suman is Senior Advisor, Knowledge Management, with FHI 360, Improving Healthy Behaviors Project, India. With expertise in planning, setting up and managing specialized communication and information services, she has wide experience of helping organizations use knowledge and communication to achieve their goals. With over a decade of experience, Aparajita has built strong KM and communications systems using a combination of people, processes and technology in the private, national and international, government institutional, and UN sector. Aparajita teaches on courses, presents papers and conducts training programs in the areas of KM, Communications and Intellectual Property Rights, all with a passion to teach. She speaks at numerous conferences and associations.
Improving Healthy Behaviors Program FHI 360, India