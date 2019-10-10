From Globular Proteins to Amyloids

The phenomenon of amyloidosis has attracted the attention of numerous researchers for two main reasons: (1) it involves unexpected changes in protein conformation (without chemical intervention) and (2) has practical implications, such as elucidating the mechanisms which drive neurodegenerative diseases carries. In particular, understanding the process of amyloidosis is a fundamental prerequisite in the search for new, effective drugs and therapies targeting the key area of neurodegenerative diseases.

The book proposes a model and a mechanism which explain protein misfolding. The concepts presented are based on a model originally intended to show how proteins attain their native conformations.

The model is quantitative in nature and founded upon arguments derived from information theory. It facilitates prediction and simulation of the amyloid fibrillation process. It also identifies progressive changes which occur in native proteins, leading to the emergence of amyloid aggregations.