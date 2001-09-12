From Genotype to Phenotype - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124662575

From Genotype to Phenotype

1st Edition

Editors: Sue Malcolm
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124662575
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th September 2001
Page Count: 400
Description

This volume of the Human Molecular Genetics series covers such genotype-phenotype correlations as clinical and environmental aspects, gene structure, expression, and mutation. Also discussed are models of certain diseases and future prospects for treatment and prevention. This book provides the reader with a basic overview of the physical expression of genetic disease before discussing in detail the most recent research and therapeutic developments.

Readership

Medical geneticists, molecular biologists, oncologists, neurologists, genetic counselors, general practitioners, and research students.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124662575

About the Editors

Sue Malcolm Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University College London, UK

