From Genotype to Phenotype
1st Edition
Editors: Sue Malcolm
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124662575
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th September 2001
Page Count: 400
Description
This volume of the Human Molecular Genetics series covers such genotype-phenotype correlations as clinical and environmental aspects, gene structure, expression, and mutation. Also discussed are models of certain diseases and future prospects for treatment and prevention. This book provides the reader with a basic overview of the physical expression of genetic disease before discussing in detail the most recent research and therapeutic developments.
Readership
Medical geneticists, molecular biologists, oncologists, neurologists, genetic counselors, general practitioners, and research students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 12th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124662575
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sue Malcolm Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University College London, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.