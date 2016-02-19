From Gene to Protein: Translation into Biotechnology
1st Edition
From Gene to Protein: Translation into Biotechnology is the 15th volume in the continuing series under the title ""Miami Winter Symposia"". The theme of the symposium is the translation of the basic research findings into the practical application of biotechnology. This book summarizes methodology and its applications that lie behind the practical innovations.
The book starts with reviews of techniques of eukaryotic cell culture, hybridoma technology and uses, and the in vitro synthesis of DNA and its use in the generation of protein analogs. Considerable space is devoted to development of monoclonal antibodies that promises to be the dominating tool of medical technology, both for diagnosis and therapy. Cloning into eukaryotic cells and methods of increasing the levels of gene expression are included. These topics reflect areas of intensive research that have important commercial and clinical value. Core chapters describe biological activities of cloned gene products, including reports on trials with human subjects of interferon, human insulin, and growth hormone. A panel session on horizons in biotechnology is also provided, looking forward to the directions of future research and its applications.
Biotechnologists, cell biologists, scientists, researchers, teachers, and students will greatly benefit from this book.
Table of Contents
Speakers and Discussants
Preface
The Thirteenth Lynen Lecture
Messing About with Isotopes and Enzymes and Antibodies
Introduction
Moving Genes: Promises Kept and Pending
DISCUSSION: D. C. Burke, G. Haughton, G. F. Merrill, and C. Simonsen
Techniques of Eukaryotic Cell Culture
Cell Culture and Physiology
Gordon H. Sato
DISCUSSION: D. Balinsky, D. T. Denhardt, and G. Knapp
Regulation of Growth and Differentiation of Mammalian Cells by Hormones and Extracellular Matrix
DISCUSSION: H. Busch and R. G. Smith
Microcarriers and the Problem of High Density Cell Culture
DISCUSSION: D. H. Gelfand and G. H. Sato
Crown Gall—Nature's Genetic Engineer
DISCUSSION: J. R. Geiger and K. Sirotkin
Monoclonal Antibodies—Production and Uses
Monoclonal Antibodies: The Production of Tailor-Made Serological Reagents
DISCUSSION: A. A. Ansari, N. L. Levy, P. A. Liberti, and W. I. Schaeffer
Monoclonal Antibodies in the Analysis of the Molecular Basis for Human Genetic Diseases
DISCUSSION: J. Harford, R. J. Hay, J. L. Strominger, and R. L. Ward
Human Cell Surface Antigens Studied with Monoclonal Antibodies
DISCUSSION: D. H. Gelfand
Immunocytochemistry with Monoclonal Antibodies: Potential Applications in Basic Sciences and Histopathology
Human Immunoglobulin Expression in Hybrid Cells
DISCUSSION: S. I. Chavin, J. W. Larrick, and J. L. Stroming
In Vitro Synthesis of DNA and the Generation of Protein Analogs
The Role of Synthetic DNA in the Preparation of Structural Genes Coding for Proteins
DISCUSSION: A. A. Ansari and U. R. Muller
The Synthesis and Biochemical Reactivity of Biologically Important Genes and Gene Control Regions
DISCUSSION: H. Heyneker, and unknown speaker
Synthesis of Human Interferons and Analogs in Heterologous Cells
DISCUSSION: M. Bina, D. Botstein, D. C. Burke, V. Chowdhry, M. Chretien, C. Colby, D. V. Hendrick, P. A. Liberti, U. R. Muller, S. A. Sherwin, S. L. C. Woo, H. Young, and J. B. Zeldis
Cloning into Eukaryotic Cells
Making Mutations in Vitro and Putting Them Back into Yeast
DISCUSSION: D. Gelfand, D. Schlessinger, K. Sirotkin, and A. M. Skalka
Expression of the Human Growth Hormone Gene Is Regulated in Mouse Cells
DISCUSSION: R. Meagher, M. Nilsen-Hamilton, and M. Pater
Transfer of the Mouse Metallothionein-I Gene into Cultured Cells and into Animals
DISCUSSION: M. Bina, D. Botstein, H. Faber, and J. Mills
Increasing Levels of Gene Expression
Construction of Three Hybrid Promoters and Their Properties in Escherichia coli
DISCUSSION: D. Botstein and D. Gelfand
Biological Activities of Cloned Gene Products
Regulation of Histone Gene Expression in Human Cells
DISCUSSION: M. Adesnik, B. Nelkin, and P. Reczek
Clinical Investigation of Partially Pure and Recombinant DNA-Derived Leukocyte Interferon in Human Cancer
DISCUSSION: D. Burke, J. Cahill, V. Chowdhry, P. A. Libera, and H. Young
The Use of Biosynthetic Human Insulin in Man
DISCUSSION: S. King
The Biological Effectiveness of Pituitary-Derived and Biosynthetic Methionyl-hGH in Animals and Man
Biological Activity of a Cloned Human Enzyme Urokinase
DISCUSSION: H. Heyneker and unknown speaker
Activity of Cloned Gene Products in Animal Systems
DISCUSSION: L. Baumbach, D. Burke, D. Gelfand, and R. Ward
Studies on Poliovirus Produced by Transfection with Cloned Viral cDNA
DISCUSSION: D. Burke, E. Lamon, R. Samulski, and N. Stebbing
Horizons in Biotechnology
Friday Afternoon Panel Discussion
Free Communications
Genes for Cytochrome P-450 and Their Regulation
Localization of a Heparin Binding Site of Fibronectin with the Aid of Monoclonal Antibodies
Nucleotide Sequence on the gig C Gene Coding for ADP-Glucose Synthetase from E. coli
Isolation and Characterization of a Soybean Gene for the Small Subunit of Ribulose-1,5-Bisphosphate Carboxylase
Studying Polyoma Virus Gene Expression and Function by Site-Directed Mutagenesis Using Synthetic Oligonucleotides
Characterization of Four Divergent Human Genomic Clones Homologous to the Transforming P21 Genes of Harvey and Kirsten Murine Sarcoma Viruses
In Vitro Synthesis of Enzymes Involved in Membrane Biosynthesis in E. coli
Studies on Expression of the Phaseolin Gene of French Bean Seeds in Sunflower Plant Cells
DNA Stimulates ATP-Dependent Proteolysis and Protein-Dependent ATPase Activity of Protease La from Escherichia coli
Methylation in Cellular Membranes of Friend Virus Tumors of Mice
Identification of a Novel, H-2-Like Gene by Analysis of cDNA Clones
A Genetic Analysis of the Glucocorticoid Response
Nucleotide Sequence of the Region Surrounding the 5' End of 18S rRNA from Soybean Inferred from the Gene Sequence
An ELISA Assay for Detecting Cell Surface Antigens on Adherent Cells
The Involvement of DNA Polymerase α in Adenovirus DNA Replication
Development of Human Growth Hormone Produced in Recombinant Bacteria as a Therapeutic Agent
Expression of the Genes for the PST Restriction-Modification Enzymes after Cloning into a Temperature-Sensitive Replication Plasmid
The Nucleotide Sequence of pACYC 177
The Isolation of Sea Nettle Lethal Factor I via Immobilized Monoclonal Antibodies
Synthesis of a Specific Sequence of DNA Using Restriction Enzymes
Induction of Stress Proteins by Heat Shock and Metal Ions
Analysis of the Rous Sacroma Virus Promoter Region by Site-Directed Mutagenesis
Cloning and Sequencing of an Insulin-Like RNA from Human Brain
Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide—From Gene to Protein to Peptide
Detection of Specific Mouse Histone mRNAs by SI Nuclease Mapping
Isolation and Characterization of Human Immune Interferon (IFN- γ) Messenger RNA
Monoclonal Antibodies That Inhibit the Rat Liver Receptor for Asialoglycoproteins
Solid Phase Nucleotide and Peptide Synthesis by Adaptation of Laboratory HPLC Equipment
Cloning and Sequencing of a cDNA for αA Crystallin mRNA of the Mouse Lens: Presence of an Extensive 3' Untranslated Region
Monoclonal Antibodies Recognizing Common Antigenic Determinants on Lysosomal Enzymes
Proteins of a Miniplasmid Derivative of the Broad Host Range Plasmid RK2
Monoclonal IgM Antibodies That Induce T Cell-Mediated Cytoxicity of Murine Sarcoma Cells
Development of Methods for the Large-Scale Culture of Oxytricha nova
Cloning of cDNA Encoding the Sweet-Tasting Plant Protein Thaumatin and Its Expression in Escherichia coli
Amplification of the Metallothionein-I Gene in Cadmium- and Zinc-Resistant Chinese Hamster Ovary Cells
Constitutive Thymidine Kinase Activity in Differentiating Mouse Myoblasts Transformed with Clone Herpes Virus Thymidine Kinase Genes
Cloning of the Gene for α-Amylase from Bacillus stearothermophilus into Escherichia coli
Expression of Foreign Genes in Recombinant Plasmids under the Control of T7 and T3 Late Promoters
The Inability of in Vitro Transforming SV40 Subgenomes to Cause Tumors in Vivo Model Ribosomes
Selective Induction by Peptide Growth Factors of the Synthesis of Secreted Proteins in 3T3 Cells
Deletion of DNA Sequences between Preselected Bases
Expression of Herpes Virus Thymidine Kinase Gene under Control of Early Promoter of SV40
Regulation of Heavy Chain Gene Expression in Mouse Myeloma MOPC 315 Cells
Amplification and Rapid Purification of Exonuclease I from Escherichia coli K-12
Analysis of ß-Interferon mRNA in Human Cells
The Purification of Microsomal of Glucose-6-Phosphatase from Human Liver: Aids to the Study Glycogen Storage Disease
Transfer and Mapping of Genes Using Metaphase Chromosomes from ICR 2A Frog Cells
Intracellular Selection for Plasmids That Carry Genes for Human Insulin
Immunoelectron Microscopic Analysis of the Immunoglobulin Molecule for Idiotypes and Allotypes
Cross Reactivity of Lethal Venoms to a Monoclonal Antibody
Cloning of AAV pBR322: Rescue of Intact Virus from the Recombinant Plasmid in Human Cells
Generation, Characterization, and Utilization of Monoclonal Antibodies Reactive with Human Mammary Carcinoma-Associated Antigens
Structure of the Actin Multigene Family of Soybean (Glycine max)
Identification of Defective Globin mRNA in Mel x Fibroblast Hybrid Cells
A Plasmid Cloning Vector for Inducible Overproduction of Proteins in Bacterial Cells
Characterization of Human Globin ψ ß2—A Phantom Pseudogene
Production of Human Growth Hormone in Escherichia coli
Novel Expression of an Interferon Gene in E. coli in High Yields
HMG Proteins 1 and 2 Are Required for Transcription
Tissue-Specific Methylation Patterns in Bovine Satellite DNA
Foxomas: A Second-Generation Method for Obtaining Stable Heavy Chain Immunoglobulin Producing Hybridomas
In Vitro and in Vivo Transcriptional Analysis of Mouse Globin Gene Promoters
Purification of Plasmid DNAs and Synthetic Oligodeoxyribonucleotides Using Low-Pressure Anion-Exchange Chromatography
Monoclonal Antibody against Ouabain Sensitivity-Related Human-Cell-Surface Antigen
Selection of Monoclonal Antibodies for Designated Uses
Toward Analysis of the HLA-DR System with Monoclonal Antibodies
A Human Proinsulin cDNA Recombinant Clone
Preparation of DNA Labeled with High Specific Activity 35S-Deoxyadenosine 5'-(α-Thio)Triphosphate: The Use of 35S-Labeled Nucleic Acids as Molecular Hybridization Probes
DNA Transfer of Bacterial Asparagine Synthetase into Mammalian Cells
Production and Characterization of Monoclonal Antibodies to a Calcium-Activated Protease Phenotypic Expression of Mammalian and Foreign Procaryotic Genes Cloned in Bacillus subtilis
The Human α-1-Antitrypsin Gene and Pulmonary Emphysema
Gene Expression during Mammalian Tooth Organ Development
Index of Authors
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144612