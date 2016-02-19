From Gene to Protein: Information Transfer in Normal and Abnormal Cells
1st Edition
Miami Winter Symposia, Volume 16: From Gene to Protein: Information Transfer in Normal and Abnormal Cells presents the expression and processing of genetic information at the levels of both proteins and nucleic acids. This book deals with the reassembly and mobilization of genetic information.
Organized into 105 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the discovery of the double helix and the search for the genetic code and the three-dimensional structure of protein. This text then examines the molecular mechanism by which steroid hormones regulate specific gene expression. Other chapters consider the possible hazards inherent to hybrid DNA technology. This book discusses as well the various problems of gene control in higher organisms, which are illustrated by the changes that occur in the hemoglobin of mammals. The final chapter deals with the characterization of adenovirus-2 mRNAs.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, genetic engineers, enzymologists, scientists, geneticists, and molecular biologists.
Speakers, Chairman, and Discussants
Preface
How to Live with a Golden Helix
The Ovomucoid Gene: Organization, Structure, and Regulation
Structural Organization and Expression of Ovalbumin and Related Chicken Genes
An Endonuclease-Sensitive Region in Simian Virus 40 Chromatin
Expression of Cloned Viral and Chromosomal Plasmid-Linked DNA in Cognate Host Cells
The Arrangement, Rearrangement, and Origin of Immunoglobulin Genes
The Structure and Expression of Normal and Abnormal Globin Genes
Genomic Clones from Unfractionated DNA
The Processing of Messenger RNA and the Determination of Its Relative Abundance
Steps in Processing of mRNA: Implications for Gene Regulation
5'-Capping and Eukaryotic mRNA Function
Splice Patterns of Adenovirus and Adenovirus-SV40 Mosaic RNA's
Processing of Bacteriophage T7 RNAs by RNase III
Regulation of Promoter Selection by RNA Polymerases
Synthesis and Maturation of Transmembrane Viral Glycoproteins
The Control of Protein Synthesis in Rabbit Reticulocyte Lysates
Determinants in Protein Topology
Precursors in the Biosynthesis of Insulin and Other Peptide Hormones
Biosynthesis and Processing of Glycoproteins
The Enzymatic Conversion of Membrane and Secretory to Glycoproteins
Oligosaccharide Processing during Glycoprotein Biosynthesis
Structural Basis of the Regulation of Galactosyltransferase
Specificity Considerations Relevant to Protein Kinase Activation and Function
The Role of Protein Phosphorylation in the Coordinated Control of Intermediary Metabolism
Protein Phosphatase C: Properties, Specificity, and Structural Relationship to a Larger Holoenzyme
Regulation of Pyruvate Dehydrogenase by Phosphorylation/Dephosphorylation
Allosteric Control of E. coli Glutamine Synthetase is Mediated by a Bicyclic Nucleotidylation Cascade System
Poly(ADP-Ribose) and ADP-Ribosylation of Proteins
Free Communications
Identification of Two Collagen RNAs Larger than α1 and α2 Collagen mRNAs which Are Decreased in Transformed Cells
Processing of RNA in Bacteria
The Protein Moieties of the Nonpolysomal Cytoplasmic (Free) mRNP Complexes of Embryonic Chicken Muscle
Complex Oligosaccharides Assembled on Lipid Intermediates: Studies with UDP-N-Acetylglucosamine and GDP-Mannose
Is There a Different Mode of DNA Synthesis in Normal and Transformed Human Diploid Fibroblasts?
A Study of the DNA Region Coding for Initiation of Precursor rRNA Transcription in Lytechinus variegatus
A Lectin Resistant Variant of Mouse Fibroblasts with Altered Cell Surface Galactose
Alterations in the Rate of Protein Synthesis of Polysomes Extracted from Fibroblasts of Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Carriers of the Disease
Biosynthesis of the Small Nuclear RNAs in a Cell-Free System from Mouse Myeloma Cells
A Shared Control Mechanism for Regulation of Adenovirus and SV40 Gene Expression
In Vitro Synthesis of Virus-Specific RNA Using Transcriptional Complex Isolated from Adenovirus-Infected Cells
Gene Expression of Mammalian Lens Tissue: Coexistence and Properties of Poly(A)-Containing and Poly(A)-Lacking 10S and 14S mRNA Species
Gene Expression of Mammalian Lens Tissue: Is Lens mRNA Bicistronic?
The Expression of α-Fetoprotein Gene in Normal and Neoplastic Rat Liver
Nuclear Phosphoprotein Phosphatase from Calf Liver
Chemically Induced Gene Expression: The Role of Histone Hyperacetylation in Transformation by SV40 Minichromatin
Transcription of the Histone mRNA Precursor during the Cell Cycle
Characterization of a Cytoplasmic Poly(A)-Protein Complex: Endproduct or Byproduct of Messenger RNA Metabolism?
Factors which Influence the Nα-Acetylation of ACTH and Fragments of ACTH
Instability of Higher Plant Chromosomal DNA Molecularly Cloned in E. coli via Recombinant Plasmids
Translation of Endogenous Non-IgG and IgG Messenger RNA in Human Leukemic Plasma Cells after Treatment with Several Alkylating Agents
The in situ Phosphorylation of the α-Subunit of eIF-2 in Reticulocyte Lysates Inhibited by Heme Deficiency, dsRNA, GSSG, or the Heme-Regulated Inhibitor
Purification of Arginyl- and Lysyl-tRNA Synthetases from Rat Liver: Evidence of Glycoproteins
Mammalian Cell Nuclear RNA Ligase Activity
Multiple Forms of α2u Globulin in the Rat Studied in Vivo and in Primary Cultures of Adult Hepatocytes
Biosynthesis of Lysosomal Enzymes in Diploid Human Fibroblasts
Isolation and Partial Characterization of ß-like Globin Genes from Total Genomic Goat DNA
Regulation of Metallothionein Synthesis in Cultured Mammalian Cells: Induction, Deinduction, and Superinduction
A Class of Highly Repeated DNA Sequences Ubiquitous to the Human Genome
Regulation of HMG-CoA Reductase and Reductase Kinase by Reversible Phosphorylation
Structure and Expression of the Alpha Fetoprotein Gene
Control of eIF-2 Phosphorylation in Rabbit Reticulocyte Lysate
Organization of Immunoglobulin Kappa Light Chain Genes in Germ Line and Somatic Cells
Cloning of Fragments of the Sea Urchin Histone Gene Cluster with SV40 DNA as a Vector
Regulation by Metabolites of Inactivating and Additional Phosphorylation Reactions in the Pig Heart Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex
Cyclic AMP Stimulation of Ribosomal Phosphoprotein Phosphatase Activity
Unusual Genome Organization of Neurospora crassa
Cloning and Characterization of Alleles of the Natural Ovalbumin Gene Created by Mutations in the Intervening Sequences
Differential Influence of mRNA Cap Metabolism on Protein Synthesis in Differentiating Embryonic Chick Lens Cells
Molecular Studies of Retrodifferentiation Phenomena in Proliferation-Competent Adult Hepatocyte Cultures
Role of Protein Synthesis in the Replication of the "Killer Virus" of Yeast
Effects of the Catalytic Subunit of Protein Kinase II from Reticulocytes and Bovine Heart Muscle on Protein Phosphorylation and Protein Synthesis in Reticulocyte Lysates
Functional Heterogeneity in the RNAs of TYMV Virions
Subcellular Distribution of SV40T Antigen Species in Various Cell Lines
Hormonal Regulation of Protein Biosynthesis in Rat Epididymal Fat Cells: Stimulation by Insulin, Inhibition by Fasting, and Permissive Effects of Adrenal Glucocorticoids
Reversal of Posttranslational Tyrosylation of Tubulin
Salt-Dependent Transcriptional Specificity of T7 RNA Polymerase
Differential Sensitivity of Inhibition of Cyclic AMP Phosphodiesterase in the Thymus during Murine Leukemogenesis
In Vivo Subnuclear Distribution of Larger than Tetrameric Polyadenosine Diphosphoribose in Rat Liver
Processing and Transport of RNA following Mitogenic Stimulation of Human Lymphocytes
Identification of Drosophila 2S rRNA as the 3'-Part of 5.8S rRNA
Facilitation by Pyrimidine Nucleosides and Hypoxanthine of MNNG Mutagenesis in Chinese Hamster Cells
Noncoding Inserts in Hemoglobin and Simian Virus 40 Genes Are Bounded by Self-Complementary Regions
A Variant of Polyoma Virus Altered in Its Processing of Late Viral RNA
Protease-Mediated Morphological Changes Induced by Treatment of Transformed Chick Fibroblasts with a Tumor Promoter: Evidence for Direct Catalytic Involvement of Plasminogen Activator
Recovery of a Transforming Virus from AKR Mouse Tumor Tissue by DNA Transfection
Synthesis and Posttranslational Modification of Retrovirus Precursor Polyproteins Encoded by gag and env Genes
Avian Myeloblastosis Virus (AMV) Linear Duplex DNA: In Vitro Enzymatic Synthesis and Structural Organization Analysis
Studies on the DNA-Directed in Vitro Synthesis of Bacterial Elongation Factor TU
In Vitro Transcription of Ad2 DNA by Eukaryotic RNA Polymerases II. I. Kinetics of Formation of Stable Binary Complexes at Specific Sites
Characterization of Human Fetal γ Globin DNA
Phosphorylation and Inactivation of Glycogen Synthase by a Ca2+ CDR-Dependent Kinase
A Polypeptide in Initiation Factor Preparations That Recognizes the 5'-Terminal Cap in Eukaryotic mRNA
Location and Sequence of a Putative Promoter for the B Gene of Bacteriophage S13
Regulation of Protein Synthesis: Role of NAD+ and Sugar Phosphates in Lysed Rabbit Reticulocytes
The Effect of Cortisol on Glucocorticoid "Resistant" Thymocytes
The Effects of Streptococcus pneumoniae Infection on Hepatic Messenger RNA Production
Identification of Putative Precursors of Ovalbumin and Ovomucoid Messenger RNAs
Purification of mRNA Guanylyl Transferase from HeLa Cells
Emergence of Resistance to Glucocorticoid Hormones in Cancer Cells: Detection of Differences in Proteins Synthesized by Glucocorticoid-Sensitive and -Resistant Mouse P1798 Lymphosarcoma Cells
Complexity and Diversity of Polysomal and Informosomal mRNA from Chinese Hamster Cells
Characterization of a Virion-Associated RNA Polymerase from Killer Yeast
In Vitro Transcription of Ad2 DNA by Eukaryotic RNA Polymerases II. II. Transcription from Stable Binary Complexes
Mouse Fetal Hemoglobin Synthesis in Murine Erythroleukemic Cells
Spectroscopic Probes for Study of Gene Transcription
Positive Transcriptional Control of Inducible Galactose Pathway Enzymes in Yeast
Localization and Characterization of the 5' End of Adenovirus-2 Fiber mRNA
