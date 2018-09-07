From Digital Traces to Algorithmic Projections
1st Edition
Description
From Digital Traces to Algorithmic Projections describes individual digital fingerprints in interaction with the different algorithms they encounter throughout life. Centered on the human user, this formalism makes it possible to distinguish the voluntary projections of an individual and their systemic projections (suffered, metadata), both open (public) and closed. As the global algorithmic projection of an individual is now the focus of attention (Big Data, neuromarketing, targeted advertising, sentiment analysis, cybermonitoring, etc.) and is used to define new concepts, this resource discusses the ubiquity of place and the algorithmic consent of a user.
Key Features
- Proposes a new approach
- Describes an individual's fingerprint
- Focuses on the human user
- Defines the new concepts
Readership
Engineers, technicians, teachers, researchers, science students, scientists. Prospective audience: sociologists, philosophers, anthropologists, military professionals
Table of Contents
- From the Philosophy of Trace to Digital Traces
2. Formalism Associated with Algorithmic Projections
3. Connected Objects, a Location’s Ubiquity Level and the User’s Algorithmic Consent
4. On the Value of Data and Algorithmic Projection
5. False Data and Fictitious Algorithmic Projections
6. High-impact Cyber-operations Built on Fictitious Algorithmic Projections
7. Prospective Epilogue: Global Algorithmic Projection and NBIC Convergence
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 7th September 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023693
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482700
About the Author
Thierry Berthier
Thierry Berthier obtained his PhD in Mathematics in 1994 from the University of Sciences (Besançon), he is a lecturer at the University of Limoges.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, University of Limoges, Saint-Cyr, France
Bruno Teboul
Bruno Teboul is a philosopher and cognitive scientist, Ph.D from University Paris-Dauphine, France, he is the co-founder of the Chaire Data Scientist at the Ecole Polytechnique, France, and is an Associate Researcher at the University of Technology of Compiègne, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD, Associate Researcher, Technical University of Compiègne (UTC), France