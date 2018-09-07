From Digital Traces to Algorithmic Projections - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482700, 9780081023693

From Digital Traces to Algorithmic Projections

1st Edition

Authors: Thierry Berthier Bruno Teboul
eBook ISBN: 9780081023693
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482700
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 7th September 2018
Page Count: 184
Description

From Digital Traces to Algorithmic Projections describes individual digital fingerprints in interaction with the different algorithms they encounter throughout life. Centered on the human user, this formalism makes it possible to distinguish the voluntary projections of an individual and their systemic projections (suffered, metadata), both open (public) and closed. As the global algorithmic projection of an individual is now the focus of attention (Big Data, neuromarketing, targeted advertising, sentiment analysis, cybermonitoring, etc.) and is used to define new concepts, this resource discusses the ubiquity of place and the algorithmic consent of a user.

Key Features

  • Proposes a new approach
  • Describes an individual's fingerprint
  • Focuses on the human user
  • Defines the new concepts

Readership

Engineers, technicians, teachers, researchers, science students, scientists. Prospective audience: sociologists, philosophers, anthropologists, military professionals

Table of Contents

  1. From the Philosophy of Trace to Digital Traces
    2. Formalism Associated with Algorithmic Projections
    3. Connected Objects, a Location’s Ubiquity Level and the User’s Algorithmic Consent
    4. On the Value of Data and Algorithmic Projection
    5. False Data and Fictitious Algorithmic Projections
    6. High-impact Cyber-operations Built on Fictitious Algorithmic Projections
    7. Prospective Epilogue: Global Algorithmic Projection and NBIC Convergence

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023693
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482700

About the Author

Thierry Berthier

Thierry Berthier obtained his PhD in Mathematics in 1994 from the University of Sciences (Besançon), he is a lecturer at the University of Limoges.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, University of Limoges, Saint-Cyr, France

Bruno Teboul

Bruno Teboul is a philosopher and cognitive scientist, Ph.D from University Paris-Dauphine, France, he is the co-founder of the Chaire Data Scientist at the Ecole Polytechnique, France, and is an Associate Researcher at the University of Technology of Compiègne, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD, Associate Researcher, Technical University of Compiègne (UTC), France

