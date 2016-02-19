From Dictatorship to Democracy: Spanish Reportage discusses the problems of contemporary Spain and deals with the 'Spanish miracle'- the country's gradual peaceful transition from fascist dictatorship to democracy. The book is structured based on a chronological order of presenting facts. The text begins with a description of Spain during Franco's times. Spain is then described '30 years after' the civil war of1936-1939. The book is concluded with an account of events connected with the victory of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party. The various 'storeys' of Spanish society that played a special role in the country's political evolution are also shown.

To the English Reader

Thirty Years After

Meeting With Spain

A City Like No Other

Succession. Plans and Plots

They Emerged from the Underground

La Pasionaria

The Popular Front

To National Reconciliation

On An Anti-Fascist Basis

The Birth of the Workers' Commissions

The Shagreen Skin of Francoism

A Former Falangist Sheds His Blindfold

Quo Vadis, Ecclesia?

'Operation Ogre'

The 11th Hour Manoeuvres

Francoist 'Liberalization'

The Bunker' Snaps Back

The Caudillo's End

The Dismantling of the Francoist Dictatorship

The First Steps

A Time of Change

Towards General Elections

The Constituent Period

Between Yesterday and Tomorrow

Pressing Problems

Destabilization is the Name of the Game

With Whom is the Spanish Army?

Freedom under Surveillance

Suarez Becomes Undesirable

The Day the Almond Did Not Blossom

Under the Flag of NATO

Regroupment of Forces

The Spain of Felipe Gonzalez

The PSOE's Triumph

The New Government's First Steps

Spain and the World Community

Bolder, Toreador!

Afterword

