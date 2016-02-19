From Dictatorship to Democracy: Spanish Reportage
1st Edition
Authors: Anatoly Krasikov
eBook ISBN: 9781483152103
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 234
Description
From Dictatorship to Democracy: Spanish Reportage discusses the problems of contemporary Spain and deals with the 'Spanish miracle'- the country's gradual peaceful transition from fascist dictatorship to democracy. The book is structured based on a chronological order of presenting facts. The text begins with a description of Spain during Franco's times. Spain is then described '30 years after' the civil war of1936-1939. The book is concluded with an account of events connected with the victory of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party. The various 'storeys' of Spanish society that played a special role in the country's political evolution are also shown.
Table of Contents
To the English Reader
Thirty Years After
Meeting With Spain
A City Like No Other
Succession. Plans and Plots
They Emerged from the Underground
La Pasionaria
The Popular Front
To National Reconciliation
On An Anti-Fascist Basis
The Birth of the Workers' Commissions
The Shagreen Skin of Francoism
A Former Falangist Sheds His Blindfold
Quo Vadis, Ecclesia?
'Operation Ogre'
The 11th Hour Manoeuvres
Francoist 'Liberalization'
The Bunker' Snaps Back
The Caudillo's End
The Dismantling of the Francoist Dictatorship
The First Steps
A Time of Change
Towards General Elections
The Constituent Period
Between Yesterday and Tomorrow
Pressing Problems
Destabilization is the Name of the Game
With Whom is the Spanish Army?
Freedom under Surveillance
Suarez Becomes Undesirable
The Day the Almond Did Not Blossom
Under the Flag of NATO
Regroupment of Forces
The Spain of Felipe Gonzalez
The PSOE's Triumph
The New Government's First Steps
Spain and the World Community
Bolder, Toreador!
Afterword
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152103
About the Author
Anatoly Krasikov
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.