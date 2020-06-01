From Biofiltration to Promising Options in Gaseous Fluxes Biotreatment

From Biofiltration to Featured Options in Gaseous Fluxes Biotreatment addresses different biological methods for the removal of gaseous contaminants from contaminated streams in a sustainable manner.

The book covers the main fields related to biofiltration and other bioprocesses to mitigate atmospheric pollution, highlighting the process principles, providing a description and an actualized review of main technologies, the needs for optimum commercial technologies, the main challenges to scale up emerging technologies, while revealing the features in this field.

Further it provides an overview of the biological tools used for the treatment of the gaseous fluxes, with emphasis on traditional and featured options, opening new horizons for research and implementation in practice. Special attention is drawn to the potential of microalgae-based treatment, which offers multiple possibilities for biomass valorisation.

This indispensable source of knowledge facilitates access to valuable information in the field that helps the decision-making process by comparing different methods and offering new perspectives in the development of sustainable gas treatment options.