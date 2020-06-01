From Biofiltration to Promising Options in Gaseous Fluxes Biotreatment
1st Edition
Recent Developments, New Trends, Advances, and Opportunities
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
From Biofiltration to Featured Options in Gaseous Fluxes Biotreatment addresses different biological methods for the removal of gaseous contaminants from contaminated streams in a sustainable manner.
The book covers the main fields related to biofiltration and other bioprocesses to mitigate atmospheric pollution, highlighting the process principles, providing a description and an actualized review of main technologies, the needs for optimum commercial technologies, the main challenges to scale up emerging technologies, while revealing the features in this field.
Further it provides an overview of the biological tools used for the treatment of the gaseous fluxes, with emphasis on traditional and featured options, opening new horizons for research and implementation in practice. Special attention is drawn to the potential of microalgae-based treatment, which offers multiple possibilities for biomass valorisation.
This indispensable source of knowledge facilitates access to valuable information in the field that helps the decision-making process by comparing different methods and offering new perspectives in the development of sustainable gas treatment options.
Key Features
- Presents the main biotechnological aspects applied for gas purification with a focus on process understanding, and limitations and capabilities for different applications
- Promotes a sustainable future for the biofiltration process by enhancing its performance in accordance with economic and environmental impacts
- Implements new aspects of scientific research and development in the field
- Satisfies the needs of different stakeholders, while respecting the environmental legislation
Readership
Researchers, scientists, graduate students, professors and practitioners in chemical, environmental and bio-engineering
Table of Contents
Part 1. Biological Treatment of Gaseous Streams: Attached and Suspended Biomass Units
Part 1.1. Benchmark aspects on biological removal of contaminants from gaseous streams
1. Current challenges and perspectives in gas fluxes biotreatment
2. Biofilters versus bioscrubbers and biotrickling filters: state of the art of biological air treatment
3. Determination of biofilters performances
4. Porous media models for packed-bed characterization
5. Life cycle assessment of biofiltration
Part 1.2. Case Studies/Illustrative Design Aspects
6. High-performance biofilters for air treatment applications
7. Biofiltration of VOCs and PAHs
8. Biogas treatment for H2S, CO2 and other contaminants removal
9. Industrial biofilter case studies
Part 2. Biological Treatment of Gaseous Streams: Phytoremediation and Microalgae Approaches
Part 2.1. Phytosystems for air quality enhancement
10. Particularities of indoor air biotreatment
11. Plant physiological mechanisms of air treatment
12. Plant-microbe interaction within phytosystems used for air treatment
13. Technological aspects of the removal of air pollutants by phytosystems
14. Phytosystems implementation: examples of application in practice
Part 2.2. Microalgae-based approaches
15. Microalgae with potential in air treatment
16. Microalgae photobioreactors for gaseous contaminants removal
17. Microalgae-based biomass production for control of air pollutants
18. CO2 capture from CO2 - rich gases by microalgae
19. A model microalgae for addressing air treatment in spacecrafts
20. Microalgae for combined air revitalization and biomass production for space applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190647
About the Editor
Gabriela Soreanu
Dr. Gabriela SOREANU is a lecturer at Technical University "Gheorghe Asachi" of Iasi, Romania, with a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the same university (2001). She has two postdoctoral stages in gas biotreatment field in Canada (Environment Canada, Burlington, ON, 2004-2007; Université de Sherbrooke, QC, 2002-2003) and currently is director of BIO-MARS project (Sustainable Biochemical Method for Air Revitalisation in Spacecrafts), R&D Program for Spatial Technology and Advanced Research – STAR, funded by Romanian Space Agency. Her scientific portofolio include books (6), articles (43), patents (3).
Affiliations and Expertise
“Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University of Iasi, ”Cristofor Simionescu”, Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Environmental Protection, Department of Environmental Engineering and Management, Iasi, Romania
Éric Dumont
Dr. Erec Dumont graduated in Chemical Engineering (Engineer's degree) in 1994 from the University of Savoie, France, and then completed a PhD in Chemical Engineering at the University of Nantes, France, in 1999. His research focus is on the design, analysis and application of processes for the remediation of ontaminated gases. Applications include treatment of odors, air toxics and biogas production. He is currently working on the development of bioprocesses and multiphase systems for the treatment of hydrophobic volatile organic compounds.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nantes, UMR CNRS 6144 GEPEA, DSEE IMT Atlantique, Campus de Nantes, Nantes, France