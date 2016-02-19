From Associations to Structure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444860439, 9780080866604

From Associations to Structure, Volume 6

1st Edition

Authors: K.V. Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780080866604
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 337
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.00
61.20
89.95
76.46
119.00
101.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. Chapters: I. The Varieties of Associationistic Thinking. II. Rules and Structure in Psychology. III. From Bottom To Up(?) To Top To Down. IV. Some Evidence for the Behavioral Relevance of Rules. V. Formal Grammars and Generative Behavior Models. VI. The Computing Properties of Networks. VII. Formal Representation of Cognitive Structure. VIII. Propositional Structure in the Computer. IX. Semantic Structures as Psychological Models. X. Conceptual Structure Beyond the Sentence. XI. An Associationistic Account of Developmental Phases and Induction. XII. The Brains We Should Have. XIII. Values, Performance and Cognition. XIV. Adaptation and Cognition. XV. The Viable Middle Ground Restated. References and Citation Index. Topic Index.

Description

Wilson's book proposes an associationistic form of psychological theory which is opposed to the more extreme structuralist claims. It brings together a relatively novel combination of topics from psychology, computational linguistics and artificial intelligence which support a viable associationistic position.

Details

No. of pages:
337
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1980
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080866604

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

K.V. Wilson Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.