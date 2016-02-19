From Associations to Structure, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. Chapters: I. The Varieties of Associationistic Thinking. II. Rules and Structure in Psychology. III. From Bottom To Up(?) To Top To Down. IV. Some Evidence for the Behavioral Relevance of Rules. V. Formal Grammars and Generative Behavior Models. VI. The Computing Properties of Networks. VII. Formal Representation of Cognitive Structure. VIII. Propositional Structure in the Computer. IX. Semantic Structures as Psychological Models. X. Conceptual Structure Beyond the Sentence. XI. An Associationistic Account of Developmental Phases and Induction. XII. The Brains We Should Have. XIII. Values, Performance and Cognition. XIV. Adaptation and Cognition. XV. The Viable Middle Ground Restated. References and Citation Index. Topic Index.
Description
Wilson's book proposes an associationistic form of psychological theory which is opposed to the more extreme structuralist claims. It brings together a relatively novel combination of topics from psychology, computational linguistics and artificial intelligence which support a viable associationistic position.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 337
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080866604