From Artemisia annua L. to Artemisinins

Part I: Artemisia Annua L.

1. Traditional Chinese medicine’s view on artemisia annua L. and its anti-malarial activity

2. Analysis of artemisia annua L. and other commercial artemisia species

3. Anti-malarial studies of artemisia annua L.

4. Advances in chemical components studies in artemisia annua L. (update)

5. Analysis and quality control of artemisia annua L.

6. Pharmacological activities of artemisia annua L. beyond antimalarial

7. Metabolic engineering studies of artemisia annua L.(update)

8. Cultivation and breeding of artemisia annua L. (update)

Part II: Artemisinin

1. Introduction of artemisinin

2. Chemical structure and properties of artemisinin

3. Quantitative analysis of artemisinin(update)

4. Extraction of artemisinin from artemisia annua L.

5. Synthesis of artemisinin

6. Pharmacological activities of artemisinin

7. Toxicological studies of artemisinin

8. Clinical studies of artemisinin

Part III: Dihydroartemisinin

1. Introduction of dihydroartemisinin

2. Preparation and structural identification of dihydroartemisinin

3. Quantitative analysis and quality standards of dihydroartemisinin

4. Pharmacological activities of dihydroartemisinin

5. Toxicological studies of dihydroartemisinin

6. Clinical studies of dihydroartemisinin

Part IV: Other artemisinin derivatives

1. Other artemisinin derivatives

2. Advances in anti-malarial activity of artemisinins

3. Advances in artemisinin derivatives and structurally related compounds

4. Advanced in pharmacological activities of artemisinin derivatives beyond anti-malarial