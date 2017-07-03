From Artemisia annua L. to Artemisinins
1st Edition
The Discovery and Development of Artemisinins and Antimalarial Agents
From Artemisia annua L. to Artemisinins: The Discovery and Development of Artemisinins and Antimalarial Agents is the first book that systematically introduces the origin and development of artemisinine and artemisinine-based drugs. It includes four distinct sections, including Artemisia annua L., Artemisinin, Dihydroartemisinin, and other artemisinin derivatives. Tu Youyou, the chief inventor of artemisinin, together with other members from the research team, have written a book that will be a valuable reference work for both researchers involved in the medical industry and scholars who are interested in undertaking innovative research.
- Presents a full view of artemisinin, not only its origin and development, but also chemical structure, chemical properties, extracting mode, derivatives, chromogenic reaction, general pharmacological, and toxicology.
- Provides many aspects of artemisinin-based drugs
- Incudes lots of experimental data, such as the X-ray crystallography result—the first application reported in China in determining the absolute molecular configuration utilizing the scattering effects of oxygen atoms by X-ray diffraction technique
Part I: Artemisia Annua L.
1. Traditional Chinese medicine’s view on artemisia annua L. and its anti-malarial activity
2. Analysis of artemisia annua L. and other commercial artemisia species
3. Anti-malarial studies of artemisia annua L.
4. Advances in chemical components studies in artemisia annua L. (update)
5. Analysis and quality control of artemisia annua L.
6. Pharmacological activities of artemisia annua L. beyond antimalarial
7. Metabolic engineering studies of artemisia annua L.(update)
8. Cultivation and breeding of artemisia annua L. (update)
Part II: Artemisinin
1. Introduction of artemisinin
2. Chemical structure and properties of artemisinin
3. Quantitative analysis of artemisinin(update)
4. Extraction of artemisinin from artemisia annua L.
5. Synthesis of artemisinin
6. Pharmacological activities of artemisinin
7. Toxicological studies of artemisinin
8. Clinical studies of artemisinin
Part III: Dihydroartemisinin
1. Introduction of dihydroartemisinin
2. Preparation and structural identification of dihydroartemisinin
3. Quantitative analysis and quality standards of dihydroartemisinin
4. Pharmacological activities of dihydroartemisinin
5. Toxicological studies of dihydroartemisinin
6. Clinical studies of dihydroartemisinin
Part IV: Other artemisinin derivatives
1. Other artemisinin derivatives
2. Advances in anti-malarial activity of artemisinins
3. Advances in artemisinin derivatives and structurally related compounds
4. Advanced in pharmacological activities of artemisinin derivatives beyond anti-malarial
Youyou Tu
Tu Youyou (屠呦呦, born 30 December 1930) is a Chinese pharmaceutical chemist and educator. She is best known for discovering artemisinin (also known as Qinghaosu) and dihydroartemisinin, used to treatmalaria, which saved millions of lives. Her discovery of artemisinin and its treatment of malaria is regarded as a significant breakthrough of tropical medicine in the 20th century and health improvement for people of tropical developing countries in South Asia, Africa, and South America. For her work, Tu received the 2011 Lasker Award in clinical medicine and the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly with William C. Campbell and Satoshi Ōmura. Tu is the first Chinese Nobel laureate in physiology or medicine and the first citizen of the People's Republic of China to receive the Nobel Prize in natural sciences, as well as the first Chinese person to receive the Lasker Award. She was born and educated and carried out research exclusively in China
Professor, China Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Beijing, China