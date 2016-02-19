Friends in School
1st Edition
Patterns of Selection and Influence in Secondary Schools
Description
Friends in School: Patterns of Selection and Influence in Secondary Schools is a collection of research and commentaries that focuses on the connections between the social organization of schools and classrooms, the social processes of peer association, friendship selection, as well as the social development of students. The papers center around the topic on simultaneous influence of developmental and environmental factors on adolescent friendships. One paper examines the various theories of adolescent friendships: that differences exist between theories applied to, and theories generated from the experiences of different age groups. Another paper discusses the patterns of selection of friends and the characteristics of selected friends in high- and low-participatory schools. One paper explains the components of a contact theory and of cooperative learning methods in terms of their impact on intergroup relations. Another paper reviews sex differences in forming and maintaining friendships based on earlier studies made on the subject. The paper focuses on environmental and developmental points on how sex differences and school organization can interact on the student's adjustment to transition or growth. One paper notes that peer and friendship groups can be positive forces in the classroom to advance the goals of the teachers, students, and school, but the decision should depend on the teacher's knowledge of organizational structure, group processes, and on the desired outcome of the educational activity. The collection is suitable for teachers, child educators, school counselors, school administrators, psychologists and sociologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I Introduction and Overview
1 Friends Among Students in Schools: Environmental and Developmental Factors
School Organization and Friends in School
Organization of School Offerings
Organization of Classrooms
Distribution of Students
Review of Selected Studies
Identifying Peers and Friends
Features of This Collection
Overview of the Chapters
II Theoretical Perspectives
2 School Organization and Friendship Selection
School Size
Differentiation Practices
School Activity Structures
Visibility of Student Traits
Student Status System
Summary
3 Examining Theories of Adolescent Friendships
Questions About Theoretical Concepts
Adding Developmental Perspectives to Theories of Selection
Adding Environmental Factors to Theories of Selection
Examining Selected Theoretical Concepts
Cognitive Development and the Perception of the Self and Others
Discussion
4 Commentary: Theoretical Perspectives on Peer Association
Next Steps in Theory Construction
Next Steps in Methods
III Classroom and School Organization and the Selection Process
5 Selection of Friends in Differently Organized Schools and Classrooms
Data
Patterns of Selection, Reciprocity, and Stability
Selection in High- and Low-Participatory Schools
Results
Summary and Discussion
6 Cooperative Learning and Intergroup Relations: Contact Theory in the Classroom
Cooperative Learning
Main Effects on Intergroup Relations
Contact Theory in the Classroom
A Model of Effects of Cooperative Learning on Intergroup Relations
New Directions
7 Sex Differences in Adolescent Relationships: Friendship and Status
Studies of Sex Differences in Friendship Patterns
Status and Friendship
Interaction of Student Development and School Organization
Summary and Discussion
8 Extracurricular Activities and Friendship Selection
Participation Effects on Selection: Similarity
Participation Effects on Selection: Status
School Size Effects on Participation
Summary
9 Curricular Placement, Friendship Networks; and Status Attainment
Existing Research on Curricular Tracking and Nonacademic Outcomes
Personal Networks and Adult Status Attainment
Psychological and Organizational Explanations of Status Attainment
Curricular Placement and Personal Friendship Networks
Conclusion
10 Commentary: The Relationship Between Friendship Selection and Peer Influence
Influence of Selected and Nonselected Peers
Selection and Influence Variables
Conclusion
IV School Organization and the Influence Process
11 The Influence of Friends on Achievement and Affective Outcomes
Data
Results
Summary and Discussion
12 Peer Relations in Desegregated Schools
Theoretical Accounts of Academic Improvement
Empirical Tests
Teacher Effects
Effects of School Settings on Cross-Racial Interaction
Cooperative Learning Strategies and Peer Acceptance and Influence
Conclusion
13 Commentary: New Directions for Research on Peer Influence
Selected Findings on Peer Influences
The Process of Peer Influence
Conclusion
V Conclusion
14 School Environment and Student Friendships: Issues, Implications, and Interventions
Positive and Negative Consequences of Friendship
Benefits or Disadvantages of Changing Friends
Multiple Group Memberships
Implications for Practice
Interventions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277721