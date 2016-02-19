Friction Wear Lubrication, Volume 3: Tribology Handbook provides comprehensive and specific information regarding the design and troubleshooting of tribological devices.

The topics covered include the classes of guide ways; assembly components of cylinders and pistons; general principles of sealing; and classification and design of dynamic friction devices. This book also discusses the frictional interaction and displacement in stationary joints; friction and wear of tires or vehicle wheels; and friction and wear of metal-cutting and metal-forming tools. The flexible drive elements, friction and wear of electric contacts are also explained. A list of scientific and mechanical notations is provided at the end, including detailed references in each chapter. This is a practical and useful reference to all engineering designers and tribologists.