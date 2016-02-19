Friction Wear Lubrication
1st Edition
Tribology Handbook
Description
Friction Wear Lubrication, Volume 3: Tribology Handbook provides comprehensive and specific information regarding the design and troubleshooting of tribological devices.
The topics covered include the classes of guide ways; assembly components of cylinders and pistons; general principles of sealing; and classification and design of dynamic friction devices. This book also discusses the frictional interaction and displacement in stationary joints; friction and wear of tires or vehicle wheels; and friction and wear of metal-cutting and metal-forming tools. The flexible drive elements, friction and wear of electric contacts are also explained. A list of scientific and mechanical notations is provided at the end, including detailed references in each chapter. This is a practical and useful reference to all engineering designers and tribologists.
Table of Contents
Chapter 22. Machine Guide Ways
22.1. Sliding Guides
22.1.1. Design Features
22.1.2. Materials
22.1.3. Selection of Oils
22.1.4. Friction in Slideways
22.1.5. Wear of Slideways
22.1.6. Methods for Improving Slideways
22.2. Rolling Guides
22.2.1. Construction
22.2.2. Materials
22.2.3. Selection of Oils and Greases
22.2.4. Friction in Rolling Guides
22.2.5. Working Life of Rolling Guides
References
Chapter 23. Cylinder-and-Piston Assembly Components
23.1. Operating Conditions and Wear Mechanism
23.2. Cylinder Liners
23.2.1. Linear Materials
23.2.2. Methods for Improving Wear Resistance
23.3. Piston Rings
23.3.1. Piston-Ring Materials
23.3.2. Wear-Resistant Coatings
23.3.3. Running-in and Antifriction Coatings
23.4. Pistons
23.4.1. Piston Materials
23.4.2. Methods for Piston Strengthening
23.5. Piston Pins
23.6. Surface Finish Requirements
References
Chapter 24. Seals
24.1. General Principles of Sealing
24.1.1. Basic Definitions
24.1.2. Classification and Characteristics
24.1.3. Design of Dynamic Contact Seals for Improved Performance
24.1.4. Friction and Wear in Dynamic Contact Seals
24.2. Frictional Properties of Rubber-Metal Sliding Pairs in Seals
24.2.1. Physico-Mechanical Properties of Sealing Rubbers
24.2.2. Influence of External Factors on Performance of Seals
24.2.3. Effect of Surface Roughness on Performance of Seals
24.2.4. Calculation for Wear
24.2.5. Methods for Improving Wear Resistance
References
Chapter 25. Friction Devices
25.1. Classification
25.2. Requirements Placed on Friction Materials
25.3. Design of Friction Devices
25.4. Example of Design
References
Chapter 26. Stationary Joints
26.1. Frictional Interaction in Stationary Joints
26.2. Displacement-Resistant Joints
26.3. Interference-Fit Assemblies
26.4. Screw-Threaded Assemblies
References
Chapter 27. Friction and Wear of Vehicle Wheels
27.1. Terms and Definitions
27.2. Adhesive Friction of Pneumatic Tire on Road
27.3. Calculation of Adhesion Coefficient for Pneumatic Tires
27.4. Wear of Tread in Motor-Vehicle Tires
27.4.1. Allowable Wear Ratings
27.4.2. Wear Mechanism in Tread Rubber
27.4.3. Changes in Rubber Surface Layers during Interaction with Road Covering
References
Chapter 28. Friction and Wear of Metal-Cutting and Metal-Forming Tools
28.1. Tool Materials
28.1.1. Tool Steels
28.1.2. Cemented Carbides
28.1.3. Mineral Ceramics
28.1.4. Natural Diamond and Synthetic Superhard Materials
28.2. Wear in Metal-Cutting Tools
28.2.1. Contact Processes on Tool Cutting Surfaces
28.2.2. Wear Characteristics of Cutting Tools
28.2.3. Effect of the Shear Strength of Intermolecular Bonds on Wear Rate of Cutting Tools
28.3. Wear in Metal-Forming Tools
28.4. Cutting Fluids and Lubricants and Their Effect on Metal-Cutting and Metal-Forming Processes
References
Chapter 29. Flexible Drive Elements
29.1. Belt Drives
29.2. Ropes
29.3. Transmission Chains
29.4. Conveyor Chains and Devices with Bearing Rollers
29.5. Conveyor Belts
References
Chapter 30. Friction and Wear of Electric Contacts
30.1. Main Definitions. Physical Principles of Processes in Electric Contacts
30.2. Fixed and Detachable Electric Contacts
30.3. Sliding Electric Contacts
References
Notation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165950