Friction Wear Lubrication - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080275918, 9781483165950

Friction Wear Lubrication

1st Edition

Tribology Handbook

Editors: I. V. Kragelsky V. V. Alisin
eBook ISBN: 9781483165950
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 264
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Friction Wear Lubrication, Volume 3: Tribology Handbook provides comprehensive and specific information regarding the design and troubleshooting of tribological devices.

The topics covered include the classes of guide ways; assembly components of cylinders and pistons; general principles of sealing; and classification and design of dynamic friction devices. This book also discusses the frictional interaction and displacement in stationary joints; friction and wear of tires or vehicle wheels; and friction and wear of metal-cutting and metal-forming tools. The flexible drive elements, friction and wear of electric contacts are also explained. A list of scientific and mechanical notations is provided at the end, including detailed references in each chapter. This is a practical and useful reference to all engineering designers and tribologists.

Table of Contents


Chapter 22. Machine Guide Ways

22.1. Sliding Guides

22.1.1. Design Features

22.1.2. Materials

22.1.3. Selection of Oils

22.1.4. Friction in Slideways

22.1.5. Wear of Slideways

22.1.6. Methods for Improving Slideways

22.2. Rolling Guides

22.2.1. Construction

22.2.2. Materials

22.2.3. Selection of Oils and Greases

22.2.4. Friction in Rolling Guides

22.2.5. Working Life of Rolling Guides

References

Chapter 23. Cylinder-and-Piston Assembly Components

23.1. Operating Conditions and Wear Mechanism

23.2. Cylinder Liners

23.2.1. Linear Materials

23.2.2. Methods for Improving Wear Resistance

23.3. Piston Rings

23.3.1. Piston-Ring Materials

23.3.2. Wear-Resistant Coatings

23.3.3. Running-in and Antifriction Coatings

23.4. Pistons

23.4.1. Piston Materials

23.4.2. Methods for Piston Strengthening

23.5. Piston Pins

23.6. Surface Finish Requirements

References

Chapter 24. Seals

24.1. General Principles of Sealing

24.1.1. Basic Definitions

24.1.2. Classification and Characteristics

24.1.3. Design of Dynamic Contact Seals for Improved Performance

24.1.4. Friction and Wear in Dynamic Contact Seals

24.2. Frictional Properties of Rubber-Metal Sliding Pairs in Seals

24.2.1. Physico-Mechanical Properties of Sealing Rubbers

24.2.2. Influence of External Factors on Performance of Seals

24.2.3. Effect of Surface Roughness on Performance of Seals

24.2.4. Calculation for Wear

24.2.5. Methods for Improving Wear Resistance

References

Chapter 25. Friction Devices

25.1. Classification

25.2. Requirements Placed on Friction Materials

25.3. Design of Friction Devices

25.4. Example of Design

References

Chapter 26. Stationary Joints

26.1. Frictional Interaction in Stationary Joints

26.2. Displacement-Resistant Joints

26.3. Interference-Fit Assemblies

26.4. Screw-Threaded Assemblies

References

Chapter 27. Friction and Wear of Vehicle Wheels

27.1. Terms and Definitions

27.2. Adhesive Friction of Pneumatic Tire on Road

27.3. Calculation of Adhesion Coefficient for Pneumatic Tires

27.4. Wear of Tread in Motor-Vehicle Tires

27.4.1. Allowable Wear Ratings

27.4.2. Wear Mechanism in Tread Rubber

27.4.3. Changes in Rubber Surface Layers during Interaction with Road Covering

References

Chapter 28. Friction and Wear of Metal-Cutting and Metal-Forming Tools

28.1. Tool Materials

28.1.1. Tool Steels

28.1.2. Cemented Carbides

28.1.3. Mineral Ceramics

28.1.4. Natural Diamond and Synthetic Superhard Materials

28.2. Wear in Metal-Cutting Tools

28.2.1. Contact Processes on Tool Cutting Surfaces

28.2.2. Wear Characteristics of Cutting Tools

28.2.3. Effect of the Shear Strength of Intermolecular Bonds on Wear Rate of Cutting Tools

28.3. Wear in Metal-Forming Tools

28.4. Cutting Fluids and Lubricants and Their Effect on Metal-Cutting and Metal-Forming Processes

References

Chapter 29. Flexible Drive Elements

29.1. Belt Drives

29.2. Ropes

29.3. Transmission Chains

29.4. Conveyor Chains and Devices with Bearing Rollers

29.5. Conveyor Belts

References

Chapter 30. Friction and Wear of Electric Contacts

30.1. Main Definitions. Physical Principles of Processes in Electric Contacts

30.2. Fixed and Detachable Electric Contacts

30.3. Sliding Electric Contacts

References

Notation

Index

Details

About the Editor

I. V. Kragelsky

V. V. Alisin

