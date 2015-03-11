Friction Stir Welding of Dissimilar Alloys and Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface to This Volume of Friction Stir Welding and Processing Book Series
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Examples of Engineering Systems Needing Dissimilar Joints
- 1.2 Conventional Joining Techniques
- 1.3 Disadvantages of Conventional Welding Techniques for Dissimilar Materials
- 1.4 Friction Stir Welding
- 1.5 Applications of Friction Stir Welded Dissimilar Materials
- References
- Chapter 2. A Framework for Friction Stir Welding of Dissimilar Alloys and Materials
- 2.1 Alloy Systems
- 2.2 Key Scientific Issues in the FSW of Dissimilar Alloys and Materials
- 2.3 Heat Generation and Temperature Distribution
- 2.4 Materials Flow and Mixing
- 2.5 Formation of Intermetallic Compounds
- References
- Chapter 3. Tool Design for Friction Stir Welding of Dissimilar Alloys and Materials
- 3.1 Tool Materials Compared to Workpieces
- 3.2 Influence of Tool Geometry on Material Flow Control
- References
- Chapter 4. Friction Stir Welding of Dissimilar Alloys
- 4.1 Dissimilar Alloys
- 4.2 Friction Stir Lap Welding of Dissimilar Alloys
- References
- Chapter 5. Friction Stir Welding of Dissimilar Materials
- 5.1 Al to Mg Alloys
- 5.2 Al to Cu
- 5.3 Al to Steel
- 5.4 Al to Ti
- 5.5 Mg to Steel
- 5.6 FSW of Dissimilar Materials with Coatings and Adhesive
- References
- Chapter 6. Modeling and Simulation of Friction Stir Welding of Dissimilar Alloys and Materials
- References
- Chapter 7. Challenges and Opportunities for Friction Stir Welding of Dissimilar Alloys and Materials
- 7.1 Formation of Detrimental Intermetallic Compounds
- 7.2 Incipient Melting and Solidification Structure
- 7.3 Reliability and Durability
- 7.4 Corrosion, Galvanic Corrosion, and Stress Corrosion Cracking
- 7.5 Tool Wear
- 7.6 Inadequate Material Mixing Between Softer and Harder Materials
- 7.7 Opportunity: Aerospace, Automotive, Marine, and Energy
Description
This book will summarize research work carried out so far on dissimilar metallic material welding using friction stir welding (FSW). Joining of dissimilar alloys and materials are needed in many engineering systems and is considered quite challenging. Research in this area has shown significant benefit in terms of ease of processing, material mixing, and superior mechanical properties such as joint efficiencies. A summary of these results will be discussed along with potential guidelines for designers.
Key Features
- Explains solid phase process and distortion of work piece
- Addresses dimensional stability and repeatability
- Addresses joint strength
- Covers metallurgical properties in the joint area
- Covers fine microstructure
- Introduces improved materials use (e.g., joining different thicknesses)
- Covers decreased fuel consumption in light weight aircraft
- Addresses automotive and ship applications
Readership
Researchers, materials processing engineers, design engineers, welding engineers, and students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 134
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 11th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026212
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128024188
About the Authors
Nilesh Kulkarni Author
Nilesh. N. Kulkarni
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL, USA
Rajiv Mishra Author
Rajiv S. Mishra is a professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and Site Director, NSF IUCRC for Friction Stir Processing, at the University of North Texas. Dr. Mishra’s publication record includes 255 papers with an h-index of 39. Out of these, 10 of his papers have more than 100 citations. He has many ‘firsts’ in the field of friction stir welding and processing. He co-authored the first review paper (2005), co-edited the first book on the subject (2007), edited/co-edited seven TMS symposium proceedings, and served as guest editor for Viewpoint Set in Scripta Materialia (2008). He also has three patents in this field. He published the first paper on friction stir processing (2000) as a microstructural modification tool.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Materials Science and Engineering and NSF IUCRC for Friction Stir Processing, University of North Texas, Denton, TX, USA
Wei Yuan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Hitachi America, Ltd., Tarrytown, NY, USA