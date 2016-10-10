Friction Stir Welding of 2XXX Aluminum Alloys including Al-Li Alloys
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Friction Stir Welding - An overview
- Physical Metallurgy of 2XXX aluminum alloys
- Friction Stir Welding of 2XXX aluminum alloys
- Recent developments and applications of FSW of 2XXX alloys
- Physical metallurgy based guidelines for obtaining high joint efficiency
- Summary and future outlook
- References
Description
Friction Stir Processing of 2XXX Aluminum Alloys including Al-Li Alloys is the latest edition in the Friction Stir Welding and Processing series and examines the application of friction stir welding to high strength 2XXX series alloys, exploring the past and current developments in the field. The book features recent research showing significant benefit in terms of joint efficiency and fatigue performance as a result of friction stir welding.
Friction stir welding has demonstrated significant benefits in terms of its potential to reduce cost and increase manufacturing efficiency of industrial products including transportation, particularly the aerospace sector. The 2XXX series aluminum alloys are the premium aluminum alloys used in aerospace.
The book includes discussion of the potential future directions for further optimization, and is designed for both practicing engineers and materials scientists, as well as researchers in the field.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of friction stir welding of 2XXX series alloys
- Discusses the physical metallurgy of the alloys
- Includes physical metallurgy-based guidelines for obtaining high joint efficiency
- Features illustrated examples of the application of FSW in the aerospace industry
Readership
Researchers, materials processing engineers, design engineers, welding engineers, machining engineers and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 110
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 10th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092927
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053683
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Rajiv Mishra Author
Rajiv S. Mishra is a professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and Site Director, NSF IUCRC for Friction Stir Processing, at the University of North Texas. Dr. Mishra’s publication record includes 255 papers with an h-index of 39. Out of these, 10 of his papers have more than 100 citations. He has many ‘firsts’ in the field of friction stir welding and processing. He co-authored the first review paper (2005), co-edited the first book on the subject (2007), edited/co-edited seven TMS symposium proceedings, and served as guest editor for Viewpoint Set in Scripta Materialia (2008). He also has three patents in this field. He published the first paper on friction stir processing (2000) as a microstructural modification tool.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Materials Science and Engineering and NSF IUCRC for Friction Stir Processing, University of North Texas, Denton, TX, USA
Harpreet Sidhar Author
Harpreet Sidhar has been serving as a graduate research assistant for the past four years in the Dept. of Materials Science and Engineering, University of North Texas. His research has included Friction stir welding and characterization of: various Al-Cu-Mg-Li alloys; Al-Mg-Li alloy; and 7050-T7451 Al alloy; as well as studying dissimilar alloy friction stir welding of 2XXX and 7XXX alloys, as well dissimilar metal friction stir welding of HSLA 65 steel and aluminum 5083 alloy and dissimilar metal lap welding of aluminum 6022 and steel using friction stir scribe technology. Harpreet has presented the following papers at the following Conferences: Friction Stir Welding and Processing VII, 2013 TMS Annual Meeting & Exhibition; Aluminum Alloys: Development, Characterization and Applications, 2014 TMS Annual Meeting & Exhibition and Joining Dissimilar Materials for Energy and Mass Optimization for the Transportation Industry, Materials Science & Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of North Texas, USA