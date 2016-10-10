Friction Stir Welding of 2XXX Aluminum Alloys including Al-Li Alloys

Friction Stir Processing of 2XXX Aluminum Alloys including Al-Li Alloys is the latest edition in the Friction Stir Welding and Processing series and examines the application of friction stir welding to high strength 2XXX series alloys, exploring the past and current developments in the field. The book features recent research showing significant benefit in terms of joint efficiency and fatigue performance as a result of friction stir welding.

Friction stir welding has demonstrated significant benefits in terms of its potential to reduce cost and increase manufacturing efficiency of industrial products including transportation, particularly the aerospace sector. The 2XXX series aluminum alloys are the premium aluminum alloys used in aerospace.

The book includes discussion of the potential future directions for further optimization, and is designed for both practicing engineers and materials scientists, as well as researchers in the field.