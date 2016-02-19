Friction and Wear of Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444420008, 9780080875705

Friction and Wear of Polymers

1st Edition

Authors: G.M. Bartenev V.V. Lavrentev
eBook ISBN: 9780080875705
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st November 1981
Page Count: 319
Details

No. of pages:
319
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1981
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080875705

@qu:This book is a long-awaited contribution to the field of tribology... a valuable addition to our tribological references and a particularly good reference source for the understanding of the friction and wear properties of polymers in various states and under a variety of mechanical conditions. @source:Lubrication Engineering

