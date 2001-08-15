Freshwater Fish Distribution
1st Edition
Description
This book clearly identifies nearly 170 families of fishes through the use of high-quality illustrations and includes an accurate account of selected members of that particular fish family, as well as a distribution map and accompanying commentary on classification, distribution, and diversity.
Key Features
- High-quality illustrations of representatives from each family
- Distribution map provided for each family
- Commentary for each family
Readership
Ichthyologists, fishery scientists, wildlife biologists, biogeographers, tropical fish hobbyists, and anyone interested in the natural history of aquatic vertebrates.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Pronunciation of Family Names
Families and Maps
Agnatha—Jawless Fishes
Petromyzontidae—Lampreys
Geotriidae—Pouched Lamprey
Mordaciidae—Southern Hemisphere Lampreys
Gnathostomata—Jawed Fishes
Chondrichthyes—Cartilaginous Fishes
Carcharhinidae—Requiem Sharks
Potamotrygonidae—River Stingrays
Dasyatidae—Whiptail Stingrays
Sarcopterygii—Lungfishes
Ceratodontidae—Australian Lungfish
Lepidosirenidae—South American Lungfish
Protopteridae—African Lungfishes
Actinopterygii—Ray-Finned Fishes
Polypteridae—Bichirs
Acipenseridae—Sturgeons
Polyodontidae—Paddlefishes
Lepisosteidae—Gars
Amiidae—Bowfin
Osteoglossidae—Bonytongues
Pantodontidae—Butterflyfish
Hiodontidae—Mooneye and Goldeneye
Notopteridae—Featherbacks
Mormyridae—Elephantfishes
Gymnarchidae—Aba
Anguillidae—Freshwater Eels
Denticipitidae—Denticle Herring
Engraulidae—Anchovies
Pristigasteridae—Pristigasterids
Clupeidae—Herrings
Sundasalangidae—Sundasalangids
Kneriidae—Kneriids
Phractolaemidae—Snake Mudhead
Cyprinidae—Minnows, Carps
Gyrinocheilidae—Algae Eaters
Catostomidae—Suckers
Cobitidae—Loaches
Balitoridae—River or Hillstream Loaches
Distichodontidae—Distichodontids
Citharinidae—Citharinids
Parodontidae—Parodontids
Curimatidae—Curimatids
Prochilodontidae—Prochilodontids
Anostomidae—Anostomids, Headstanders
Chilodontidae—Chilodontids, Headstanders
Crenuchidae—Crenuchids, South American Darters
Hemiodontidae—Hemiodontids
Alestidae—African Characins or Tetras
Gasteropelecidae—Hatchetfishes, Flying Characins
Characidae—Characids
Acestrorhynchidae—Acestrorhynchids
Cynodontidae—Cynodontids
Erythrinidae—Trahiras
Lebiasinidae—Lebiasinids
Ctenoiuciidae—Pike Characins
Hepsetidae—African Pike Characins
Diplomystidae—Diplomystids
Cetopsidae—Whale-Like Catfishes
Ictaluridae—North American or Bullhead Catfishes
Claroteidae—Claroteid Catfishes
Austroglanididae—Austroglanidid Catfishes
Bagridae—Bagrid Catfishes
Pimelodidae—Long-Whiskered Catfishes
Cranoglanididae—Armorhead Catfishes
Siluridae—Silurid Catfishes
Schilbeidae—Schilbeid Catfishes
Pangasiidae—Pangasiid Catfishes
Chacidae—Squarehead, Angler, or Frogmouth Catfishes
Plotosidae—Eeltail Catfishes
Clariidae—Air-Breathing or Walking Catfishes
Heteropneustidae—Air Sac or Stinging Catfishes
Malapteruridae—Electric Catfishes
Ariidae—Sea Catfishes
Mochokidae—Upside-Down Catfishes, Squeakers
Doradidae—Thorny or Talking Catfishes
Auchenipteridae—Driftrwood Catfishes, Slopehead Catfishes
Amblycipitidae—Torrent Catfishes
Akysidae—Stream Catfishes
Sisoridae—Sisorid Catfishes
Erethistidae—Erethistid Catfishes
Aspredinidae—Banjo Catfishes
Amphiliidae—Loach Catfishes
Nematogenyidae—Nematogenyid Catfishes
Trichomycteridae—Parasitic or Pencil Catfishes
Callichthyidae—Armored Catfishes
Scoloplacidae—Spiny Dwarf Catfishes
Loricariidae—Suckermouth Armored Catfishes
Astroblepidae—Climbing Catfishes
Sternopygidae—Glass Knifefishes
Rhamphichthyidae—Sand Knifefishes
Hypopomidae—Hypopomid Knifefishes
Apteronotidae—^Ghost Knifefishes
Gymnotidae—Naked-Back Knifefishes
Electrophoridae—Electric Eel or Electric Knifefish
Esocidae—Pikes
Umbridae—Mudminnows
Osmeridae—Smelts
Salangidae—Icefishes or Noodlefishes
Retropinnidae—Southern Hemisphere Smelts and Graylings
Lepidogalaxiidae—Salamanderfish
Galaxiidae—Galaxiids
Salmonidae—Salmons, Trouts
Percopsidae—Trout-Perches
Aphredoderidae—Pirate Perch
Amblyopsidae—Cavefishes
Bythitidae—Viviparous Brotulas
Gadidae—Cods
Batrachoididae—Toadfishes
Mugilidae—Mullets
Bedotiidae—Bedotiids
Melanotaeniidae—Rainbowfishes
Pseudomugilidae—Blue Eyes
Atherinidae—Silver Sides
Telmatherinidae—Sailfin Silversides or Celebes Rainbowfishes
Phallostethidae—Phallostethids or Priapium Fishes
Adrianichthyidae—Ricefishes, Medakas
Belonidae—Needlefishes
Hemiramphidae—Halfbeaks
Aplocheilidae—Old World Aplocheiloids
Rivulidae—New World Aplocheiloids or Rivulines
Profundulidae—Middle American Killifishes
Fundulidae—Topminnows and Kiuifishes
Valenciidae—Valenciids
Anablepidae—Four-Eyed Fishes
Poeciliidae—Poeciliids
Goodeidae—^Goodeids
Cyprinodontidae—Pupfishes, Killifishes
Gasterosteidae—Sticklebacks
Syngnathidae—Pipefishes and Seahorses
Indostomidae—Indostomids
Synbranchidae—Swamp Eels
Chaudhuriidae—Earthworm Eels
Mastacembelidae—Spiny Eels
Cottidae—Sculpins
Comephoridae—Baikal Oilfishes
Abyssocottidae—Abyssocottids
Centropomidae—Snooks
Ambassidae—Asiatic Glassfishes
Moronidae—Temperate Basses
Percichthyidae—Temperate Perches
Centrarchidae—Sunfishes
Percidae—Perches, Darters
Apogonidae—Cardinalfishes, Mouth-Almighty
Coiidae—^Tigerperches
Polynemidae—Threadfins
Sciaenidae—Drums, Croakers
Monodactylidae—Moonfishes
Toxotidae—Archerfishes
Nandidae—Asian Leaffishes
Polycentridae—African and South American Leaffishes
Pristolepididae—Pristolepidids
Terapontidae—Grunters
Kuhliidae—Flagtails
Elassomatidae—Pygmy Sunfishes
Cichlidae—Cichlids
Embiotocidae—Surfperches
Bovichthyidae—Bovichthyids
Cheimarrhichthyidae—Torrentfish
Rhyacichthyidae—Loach Gobies
Odontobutidae—Odontobutids
Eleotridae—Sleepers, Gudgeons
Gobiidae—Gobies
Kurtidae—Nurseryfishes
Scatophagidae—Scats
Luciocephalidae—Pikehead
Anabantidae—Climbing Gouramies
Helostomatidae—Kissing Gourami
Belontiidae—Gouramies
Osphronemidae—Giant Gouramies
Channidae—Snakeheads
Achiridae—American Soles
Soleidae—Soles
Cynoglossidae—Tonguefishes
Tetraodontidae—Puffers
Appendix A: Principal Rivers of the World
Appendix B: Principal Lakes of the World
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Tim Berra
Tim M. Berra received his B.S. in biology from St. Louis University, Missouri. He earned a M.S. and Ph.D. in biology from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was awarded a Fulbright Post-doctoral Fellowship to the Australian National University in Canberra in 1969-1970; in 1971 he joined the faculty of the University of Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby. He joined the Department of Zoology at Ohio State University reaching the rank of Full Professor in 1985. Berra received a Fulbright Senior Research Fellowship to Monash University in 1979, and he has returned to Australia in 1986 and 1988-1989 as Research Associate at the Western Australian Museum in Perth. He has also done field work in Chile and New Zealand. Berra is the author of more than 50 papers in scientific journals and three books. He is the ichthyological book review editor of Copeia, the journal of the American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists, and is former Editor-in-Chief of The Ohio Journal of Science. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Columbus Zoo and the zoo’s Conservation and Collection Management Committee. In July 1995, Berra took early retirement from the Ohio State University where he is now Professor Emeritus in order to devote full time to research, writing, and photography.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ohio State University, Mansfield, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Freshwater Fish Distribution is a worthwhile reference. The book is clearly written and it fulfills the objectives stated by the author." —Noel M. Burkhead for JOURNAL OF THE NORTH AMERICAN BENTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY (January 2003) "...an excellent guide to the distribution of fishes in fresh waters...an informative text...highly recommended [for] all those interested in fish, including students and professionals." —Joseph S. Nelson, University of Alberta "...vast improvement...filled with just those nuggets of information that every professor will want to pass on to their student. ...reflect[s] the major changes in classification that have taken place over the last 20 years." --Bruce B. Collette, National Museum of Natural History "...of critical importance to anyone interested in fishes and biogeography." --Gene Helfman, University of Georgia