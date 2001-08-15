Freshwater Fish Distribution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120931569, 9780080532011

Freshwater Fish Distribution

1st Edition

Authors: Tim Berra
eBook ISBN: 9780080532011
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th August 2001
Page Count: 604
Description

This book clearly identifies nearly 170 families of fishes through the use of high-quality illustrations and includes an accurate account of selected members of that particular fish family, as well as a distribution map and accompanying commentary on classification, distribution, and diversity.

Key Features

  • High-quality illustrations of representatives from each family
  • Distribution map provided for each family
  • Commentary for each family

Readership

Ichthyologists, fishery scientists, wildlife biologists, biogeographers, tropical fish hobbyists, and anyone interested in the natural history of aquatic vertebrates.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Pronunciation of Family Names

Families and Maps

Agnatha—Jawless Fishes

Petromyzontidae—Lampreys

Geotriidae—Pouched Lamprey

Mordaciidae—Southern Hemisphere Lampreys

Gnathostomata—Jawed Fishes

Chondrichthyes—Cartilaginous Fishes

Carcharhinidae—Requiem Sharks

Potamotrygonidae—River Stingrays

Dasyatidae—Whiptail Stingrays

Sarcopterygii—Lungfishes

Ceratodontidae—Australian Lungfish

Lepidosirenidae—South American Lungfish

Protopteridae—African Lungfishes

Actinopterygii—Ray-Finned Fishes

Polypteridae—Bichirs

Acipenseridae—Sturgeons

Polyodontidae—Paddlefishes

Lepisosteidae—Gars

Amiidae—Bowfin

Osteoglossidae—Bonytongues

Pantodontidae—Butterflyfish

Hiodontidae—Mooneye and Goldeneye

Notopteridae—Featherbacks

Mormyridae—Elephantfishes

Gymnarchidae—Aba

Anguillidae—Freshwater Eels

Denticipitidae—Denticle Herring

Engraulidae—Anchovies

Pristigasteridae—Pristigasterids

Clupeidae—Herrings

Sundasalangidae—Sundasalangids

Kneriidae—Kneriids

Phractolaemidae—Snake Mudhead

Cyprinidae—Minnows, Carps

Gyrinocheilidae—Algae Eaters

Catostomidae—Suckers

Cobitidae—Loaches

Balitoridae—River or Hillstream Loaches

Distichodontidae—Distichodontids

Citharinidae—Citharinids

Parodontidae—Parodontids

Curimatidae—Curimatids

Prochilodontidae—Prochilodontids

Anostomidae—Anostomids, Headstanders

Chilodontidae—Chilodontids, Headstanders

Crenuchidae—Crenuchids, South American Darters

Hemiodontidae—Hemiodontids

Alestidae—African Characins or Tetras

Gasteropelecidae—Hatchetfishes, Flying Characins

Characidae—Characids

Acestrorhynchidae—Acestrorhynchids

Cynodontidae—Cynodontids

Erythrinidae—Trahiras

Lebiasinidae—Lebiasinids

Ctenoiuciidae—Pike Characins

Hepsetidae—African Pike Characins

Diplomystidae—Diplomystids

Cetopsidae—Whale-Like Catfishes

Ictaluridae—North American or Bullhead Catfishes

Claroteidae—Claroteid Catfishes

Austroglanididae—Austroglanidid Catfishes

Bagridae—Bagrid Catfishes

Pimelodidae—Long-Whiskered Catfishes

Cranoglanididae—Armorhead Catfishes

Siluridae—Silurid Catfishes

Schilbeidae—Schilbeid Catfishes

Pangasiidae—Pangasiid Catfishes

Chacidae—Squarehead, Angler, or Frogmouth Catfishes

Plotosidae—Eeltail Catfishes

Clariidae—Air-Breathing or Walking Catfishes

Heteropneustidae—Air Sac or Stinging Catfishes

Malapteruridae—Electric Catfishes

Ariidae—Sea Catfishes

Mochokidae—Upside-Down Catfishes, Squeakers

Doradidae—Thorny or Talking Catfishes

Auchenipteridae—Driftrwood Catfishes, Slopehead Catfishes

Amblycipitidae—Torrent Catfishes

Akysidae—Stream Catfishes

Sisoridae—Sisorid Catfishes

Erethistidae—Erethistid Catfishes

Aspredinidae—Banjo Catfishes

Amphiliidae—Loach Catfishes

Nematogenyidae—Nematogenyid Catfishes

Trichomycteridae—Parasitic or Pencil Catfishes

Callichthyidae—Armored Catfishes

Scoloplacidae—Spiny Dwarf Catfishes

Loricariidae—Suckermouth Armored Catfishes

Astroblepidae—Climbing Catfishes

Sternopygidae—Glass Knifefishes

Rhamphichthyidae—Sand Knifefishes

Hypopomidae—Hypopomid Knifefishes

Apteronotidae—^Ghost Knifefishes

Gymnotidae—Naked-Back Knifefishes

Electrophoridae—Electric Eel or Electric Knifefish

Esocidae—Pikes

Umbridae—Mudminnows

Osmeridae—Smelts

Salangidae—Icefishes or Noodlefishes

Retropinnidae—Southern Hemisphere Smelts and Graylings

Lepidogalaxiidae—Salamanderfish

Galaxiidae—Galaxiids

Salmonidae—Salmons, Trouts

Percopsidae—Trout-Perches

Aphredoderidae—Pirate Perch

Amblyopsidae—Cavefishes

Bythitidae—Viviparous Brotulas

Gadidae—Cods

Batrachoididae—Toadfishes

Mugilidae—Mullets

Bedotiidae—Bedotiids

Melanotaeniidae—Rainbowfishes

Pseudomugilidae—Blue Eyes

Atherinidae—Silver Sides

Telmatherinidae—Sailfin Silversides or Celebes Rainbowfishes

Phallostethidae—Phallostethids or Priapium Fishes

Adrianichthyidae—Ricefishes, Medakas

Belonidae—Needlefishes

Hemiramphidae—Halfbeaks

Aplocheilidae—Old World Aplocheiloids

Rivulidae—New World Aplocheiloids or Rivulines

Profundulidae—Middle American Killifishes

Fundulidae—Topminnows and Kiuifishes

Valenciidae—Valenciids

Anablepidae—Four-Eyed Fishes

Poeciliidae—Poeciliids

Goodeidae—^Goodeids

Cyprinodontidae—Pupfishes, Killifishes

Gasterosteidae—Sticklebacks

Syngnathidae—Pipefishes and Seahorses

Indostomidae—Indostomids

Synbranchidae—Swamp Eels

Chaudhuriidae—Earthworm Eels

Mastacembelidae—Spiny Eels

Cottidae—Sculpins

Comephoridae—Baikal Oilfishes

Abyssocottidae—Abyssocottids

Centropomidae—Snooks

Ambassidae—Asiatic Glassfishes

Moronidae—Temperate Basses

Percichthyidae—Temperate Perches

Centrarchidae—Sunfishes

Percidae—Perches, Darters

Apogonidae—Cardinalfishes, Mouth-Almighty

Coiidae—^Tigerperches

Polynemidae—Threadfins

Sciaenidae—Drums, Croakers

Monodactylidae—Moonfishes

Toxotidae—Archerfishes

Nandidae—Asian Leaffishes

Polycentridae—African and South American Leaffishes

Pristolepididae—Pristolepidids

Terapontidae—Grunters

Kuhliidae—Flagtails

Elassomatidae—Pygmy Sunfishes

Cichlidae—Cichlids

Embiotocidae—Surfperches

Bovichthyidae—Bovichthyids

Cheimarrhichthyidae—Torrentfish

Rhyacichthyidae—Loach Gobies

Odontobutidae—Odontobutids

Eleotridae—Sleepers, Gudgeons

Gobiidae—Gobies

Kurtidae—Nurseryfishes

Scatophagidae—Scats

Luciocephalidae—Pikehead

Anabantidae—Climbing Gouramies

Helostomatidae—Kissing Gourami

Belontiidae—Gouramies

Osphronemidae—Giant Gouramies

Channidae—Snakeheads

Achiridae—American Soles

Soleidae—Soles

Cynoglossidae—Tonguefishes

Tetraodontidae—Puffers

Appendix A: Principal Rivers of the World

Appendix B: Principal Lakes of the World

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Tim Berra

Tim M. Berra received his B.S. in biology from St. Louis University, Missouri. He earned a M.S. and Ph.D. in biology from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was awarded a Fulbright Post-doctoral Fellowship to the Australian National University in Canberra in 1969-1970; in 1971 he joined the faculty of the University of Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby. He joined the Department of Zoology at Ohio State University reaching the rank of Full Professor in 1985. Berra received a Fulbright Senior Research Fellowship to Monash University in 1979, and he has returned to Australia in 1986 and 1988-1989 as Research Associate at the Western Australian Museum in Perth. He has also done field work in Chile and New Zealand. Berra is the author of more than 50 papers in scientific journals and three books. He is the ichthyological book review editor of Copeia, the journal of the American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists, and is former Editor-in-Chief of The Ohio Journal of Science. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Columbus Zoo and the zoo’s Conservation and Collection Management Committee. In July 1995, Berra took early retirement from the Ohio State University where he is now Professor Emeritus in order to devote full time to research, writing, and photography.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ohio State University, Mansfield, U.S.A.

Reviews

"Freshwater Fish Distribution is a worthwhile reference. The book is clearly written and it fulfills the objectives stated by the author." —Noel M. Burkhead for JOURNAL OF THE NORTH AMERICAN BENTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY (January 2003) "...an excellent guide to the distribution of fishes in fresh waters...an informative text...highly recommended [for] all those interested in fish, including students and professionals." —Joseph S. Nelson, University of Alberta "...vast improvement...filled with just those nuggets of information that every professor will want to pass on to their student. ...reflect[s] the major changes in classification that have taken place over the last 20 years." --Bruce B. Collette, National Museum of Natural History "...of critical importance to anyone interested in fishes and biogeography." --Gene Helfman, University of Georgia

