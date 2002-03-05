"The integration of environmental applications with discussion of basic science will make this text especially interesting to students and useful to managers of freshwater resources...Well referenced." --NORTHEASTERN NATURALIST (2004)

"This undergraduate textbook, another of the "Aquatic Ecology" series, will no doubt be used by a number of programs and would be a valuable reference for the professional." --FISHERIES (June 2002)

"I am of the opinion that the book will be used for a long time, because of its usefulness as a text in courses where most students have an applied interest in aquatic systems. The content covers the entire field well." --Dale Toetz, Oklahoma State University (November 2001)

"There is a lot to like about this book. It is written in a style that makes for easy reading and comprehension. ...I especially liked the many sidebars highlighting information on a wide range of topics." --Leonard A. Smock for JOURNAL OF THE NORTH AMERICAN BENTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY (January 2003)

"I will definitely be using this text in my courses. Freshwater Ecology by Walter Dodds is the text we have been waiting for. ...Overall, I found the figures, tables, and conceptual diagrams to be very clear, concise, and easy to interpret. I also appreciated that the end of each chapter included both a summary of major points as well as questions for thought. I find these to be excellent study tools to use before exams." --Jennifer Tank, University of Notre Dame (October 2001)

"This is an important book that fills a void that has existed in freshwater ecology for some time now. I certainly plan on using it myself, both in the classroom and as a reference. The material in this book is presented in a manner that will appeal to a variety of experience levels, and the concepts are supported with interesting and very timely examples. I found this book very easy to read, and I have already incorporated some of the examples and methods..." --Matt Whiles, Southern Illinois University (October 2001)