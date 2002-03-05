Freshwater Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122191350, 9780080477909

Freshwater Ecology

1st Edition

Concepts and Environmental Applications

Authors: Walter Dodds
eBook ISBN: 9780080477909
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122191350
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th March 2002
Page Count: 569
Table of Contents

AQUATIC ECOLOGY Series

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1: Why Study Continental Aquatic Systems?

HUMAN UTILIZATION OF WATER: PRESSURES ON A KEY RESOURCE

WHAT IS THE VALUE OF WATER QUALITY?

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 2: Properties of Water

CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL PROPERTIES

RELATIONSHIPS AMONG WATER VISCOSITY, INERTIA, AND PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

MOVEMENT OF WATER

FORCES THAT MOVE WATER

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 3: Movement of Light, Heat, and Chemicals in Water

DIFFUSION IN WATER

LIGHT AND HEATING OF WATER

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 4: Hydrology and Physiography of Groundwater and Wetland Habitats

HABITATS AND THE HYDR0LOGIC CYCLE

MOVEMENT THROUGH SOIL AND GROUNDWATER

WETLANDS

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 5: Physiography of Flowing Water

CHARACTERIZATION OF STREAMS

STREAM FLOW AND GEOLOGY

MOVEMENT OF MATERIALS BY RIVERS AND STREAMS

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 6: Physiography of Lakes and Reservoirs

LAKE HABITATS AND MORPHOMETRY

STRATIFICATION

WATER MOVEMENT AND CURRENTS IN LAKES

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 7: Types of Aquatic Organisms

THE SPECIES CONCEPT

MAJOR TAXONOMIC GROUPS

CLASSIFICATION OF ORGANISMS BY FUNCTIONAL SIGNIFICANCE

ORGANISMS FOUND IN FRESHWATER SYSTEMS

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 8: Microbes and Plants

VIRUSES

ARCHAEA

BACTERIA

PROTOCTISTA

FUNGI

PLANTAE

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 9: Animals

INVERTEBRATES

PHYLUM CHORDATA, SUBPHYLUM VERTEBRATA

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 10: Biodiversity of Freshwaters

MEASURES OF DIVERSITY

TEMPORAL AND SPATIAL FACTORS INFLUENCING EVOLUTION OF FRESHWATER ORGANISMS

SHORT-TERM FACTORS INFLUENCING LOCAL DISTRIBUTION OF SPECIES

INVASIONS OF NONNATIVE SPECIES

EXTINCTION

WHAT IS THE VALUE OF FRESHWATER SPECIES DIVERSITY?

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 11: Aquatic Chemistry Controlling Nutrient Cycling: Redox and O2

CHEMICALS IN FRESHWATERS

REDOX POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL ENERGY, AND CHEMICAL TRANSFORMATIONS

OXYGEN: FORMS AND TRANSFORMATIONS

PHOTOSYNTHESIS

DISTRIBUTION OF DISSOLVED OXYGEN IN THE ENVIRONMENT

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 12: Carbon

FORMS OF CARBON

TRANSFORMATIONS OF CARBON

A GENERAL INTRODUCTION TO NUTRIENT CYCLING AND THE CARBON CYCLE

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 13: Nitrogen, Sulfur, Phosphorus, and Other Nutrients

NITROGEN

SULFUR

PHOSPHORUS

SILICON, IRON, AND OTHER TRACE NUTRIENT CYCLES

GRADIENTS OF REDOX AND NUTRIENT CYCLES AND INTERACTIONS AMONG THE CYCLES

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 14: Effects of Toxic Chemicals and Other Pollutants on Aquatic Ecosystems

BASIC TOXICOLOGY

BIOASSESSMENT

ACID PRECIPITATION

METALS AND OTHER INORGANIC POLLUTANTS

ORGANIC POLLUTANTS

SUSPENDED SOLIDS

THERMAL POLLUTION

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 15: Unusual or Extreme Habitats

ADAPTATIONS TO EXTREMES

SALINE LAKES

HOT SPRINGS

COLD HABITATS

TEMPORARY WATERS AND SMALL POOLS

ULTRAOLIGOTROPHIC HABITATS

DEEP SUBSURFACE HABITATS

THE WATER SURFACE LAYER

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 16: Nutrient Use and Remineralization

USE OF NUTRIENTS

NUTRIENT LIMITATION AND RELATIVE AVAILABILITY

RESOURCE RATIOS AND STOICHIOMETRY OF PRIMARY PRODUCERS

NUTRIENT REMINERALIZATION

STOICHIOMETRY OF HETEROTROPHS, THEIR FOOD, AND NUTRIENT REMINERALIZATION

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 17: Trophic State and Eutrophication

DEFINITION OF TROPHIC STATE

WHY IS NUTRIENT POLLUTION RESULTING IN ALGAL BLOOMS IN LAKES IMPORTANT?

NATURAL AND CULTURAL PROCESSES OF EUTROPHICATION

RELATIONSHIPS AMONG NUTRIENTS, WATER CLARITY, AND PHYTOPLANKTON: MANAGING EUTROPHICATION IN LAKES

MITIGATING LAKE EUTROPHICATION

MANAGING EUTROPHICATION IN STREAMS AND WETLANDS

CASE STUDIES OF EUTROPHICATION

EUTROPHICATION AND WETLANDS

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 18: Behavior and Interactions among Microorganisms and Invertebrates

BEHAVIOR OF MICROORGANISMS

INTERACTION TYPES IN MICROBIAL COMMUNITIES

PREDATION AND PARASITISM

COMPETITION

MUTUALISM: FACILITATION AND SYNTROPHY

CHEMICAL MEDIATION OF MICROBIAL INTERACTIONS

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 19: Predation and Food Webs

HERBIVORY

DETRITIVORY AND OMNIVORY

ADAPTATION TO PREDATION PRESSURE

ADAPTATIONS OF PREDATORS

NONLETHAL EFFECTS OF PREDATION

TROPHIC LEVELS, FOOD WEBS, AND FOOD CHAINS

THE TROPHIC CASCADE

THEORETICAL COMMUNITY ECOLOGY AND AQUATIC FOOD WEBS

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 20: Nonpredatory Interspecific Interactions among Plants and Animals in Freshwater Communities

COMPETITION

MUTUALISM AND FACILITATION

OTHER SPECIES INTERACTIONS

COMPLEX COMMUNITY INTERACTIONS

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 21: Fish Ecology and Fisheries

BIOGEOGRAPHICAL DETERMINANTS OF FISH ASSEMBLAGE DIVERSITY

PHYSIOLOGICAL ASPECTS INFLUENCING GROWTH, SURVIVAL, AND REPRODUCTION

POPULATION DYNAMICS OF FISHES

REGULATING EXPLOITATION OF FISH STOCKS

STOCKING FISH FOR FISHERIES

AQUACULTURE

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 22: Freshwater Ecosystems

GENERAL APPROACHES TO ECOSYSTEMS

GROUNDWATER ECOSYSTEMS

STREAMS

LAKES AND RESERVOIRS

WETLANDS

COMPARISON OF FRESHWATER ECOSYSTEMS

SUMMARY

QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT

Chapter 23: Conclusions

Experimental Design in Aquatic Ecology

Glossary

References

Index

Description

Freshwater Ecology: Concepts and Environmental Applications is a general text covering both basic and applied aspects of freshwater ecology and serves as an introduction to the study of lakes and streams. Issues of spatial and temporal scale, anthropogenic impacts, and application of current ecological concepts are covered along with ideas that are presented in more traditional limnological texts. Chapters on biodiversity, toxic chemicals, extreme and unusual habitats, and fisheries increase the breadth of material covered. The book includes an extensive glossary, questions for thought, worked examples of equations, and real-life problems.

Key Features

  • Broad coverage of groundwaters, streams, wetlands, and lakes
  • Features basic scientific concepts and environmental applications throughout
  • Includes many figures, sidebars of fascinating applications, and biographies of practicing aquatic ecologists
  • Materials are presented to facilitate learning, including an extensive glossary, questions for thought, worked examples of equations, and real life problems
  • Written at a level understandable to most undergraduate students, with explanations of complex contemporary concepts in freshwater ecology described to promote understanding
  • Featuring small chapters that mainly stand alone, this book can be read in the order most suited to the specific application

Readership

Ecologists, environmental scientists, phycologists, freshwater invertebrate zoologists, benthologists, and hydrologists, and teachers, graduate students and undergraduates interested in freshwater ecosystems

Reviews

"The integration of environmental applications with discussion of basic science will make this text especially interesting to students and useful to managers of freshwater resources...Well referenced." --NORTHEASTERN NATURALIST (2004)

"This undergraduate textbook, another of the "Aquatic Ecology" series, will no doubt be used by a number of programs and would be a valuable reference for the professional." --FISHERIES (June 2002)

"I am of the opinion that the book will be used for a long time, because of its usefulness as a text in courses where most students have an applied interest in aquatic systems. The content covers the entire field well." --Dale Toetz, Oklahoma State University (November 2001)

"There is a lot to like about this book. It is written in a style that makes for easy reading and comprehension. ...I especially liked the many sidebars highlighting information on a wide range of topics."  --Leonard A. Smock for JOURNAL OF THE NORTH AMERICAN BENTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY (January 2003)

"I will definitely be using this text in my courses. Freshwater Ecology by Walter Dodds is the text we have been waiting for. ...Overall, I found the figures, tables, and conceptual diagrams to be very clear, concise, and easy to interpret. I also appreciated that the end of each chapter included both a summary of major points as well as questions for thought. I find these to be excellent study tools to use before exams." --Jennifer Tank, University of Notre Dame (October 2001)

"This is an important book that fills a void that has existed in freshwater ecology for some time now. I certainly plan on using it myself, both in the classroom and as a reference.  The material in this book is presented in a manner that will appeal to a variety of experience levels, and the concepts are supported with interesting and very timely examples. I found this book very easy to read, and I have already incorporated some of the examples and methods..." --Matt Whiles, Southern Illinois University (October 2001)

About the Authors

Walter Dodds Author

Walter. K. Dodds received his Ph.D. in Biology in 1986 from the University of Oregon. From 1987 to 1990 he was a post doctoral fellow in the Department of Biology at Montana State University. In 1990 he accepted an Assistant Professor position in the Division of Biology at Kansas State University, in 1995 he was promoted to Associate Professor and in 2002 to full Professor. Over the years, Dodds has taught Limnology, Advanced Aquatic Ecology, Microbial Ecology, Principles of Biology, Conservation Biology, Environmental Problems, Origins of Life, Herbivory, Presentations in Ecology, Aquatic Ecology, Stream Ecology, Algal Identification, Algal Ecology, Bacteriology and Freshwater Biology. He has professional memberships in the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Society of Limnology and Oceanography, the American Society of Microbiology, the North American Benthological Society, the Phycological Society of America and Sigma Xi. Dodds has grants from agencies including the National Science Foundation, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the United States Geological Survey, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. He has been involved in the Konza Prairie Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) program and provides leadership for the Konza LTER Aquatic and Hydrological Group and the Konza LTER Research Experience for Undergraduates program.

Dodds’ recent research has focused on Aquatic Ecology on Konza Prairie, Nitrogen Uptake Retention and Cycling in Stream Ecosystems, Quality and Quantity of Suspended Solids in Kansas Rivers, and Nutrients and Algae in Streams. Dodds has been invited to present seminars at over 20 US agencies and universities, as well as agencies and universities in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. He has presented at numerous national and international scientific conferences and has produced over 80 peer reviewed publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Biology, Kansas State University

