Freshwater Ecology
1st Edition
Concepts and Environmental Applications
Chapter 1: Why Study Continental Aquatic Systems?
HUMAN UTILIZATION OF WATER: PRESSURES ON A KEY RESOURCE
WHAT IS THE VALUE OF WATER QUALITY?
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 2: Properties of Water
CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL PROPERTIES
RELATIONSHIPS AMONG WATER VISCOSITY, INERTIA, AND PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
MOVEMENT OF WATER
FORCES THAT MOVE WATER
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 3: Movement of Light, Heat, and Chemicals in Water
DIFFUSION IN WATER
LIGHT AND HEATING OF WATER
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 4: Hydrology and Physiography of Groundwater and Wetland Habitats
HABITATS AND THE HYDR0LOGIC CYCLE
MOVEMENT THROUGH SOIL AND GROUNDWATER
WETLANDS
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 5: Physiography of Flowing Water
CHARACTERIZATION OF STREAMS
STREAM FLOW AND GEOLOGY
MOVEMENT OF MATERIALS BY RIVERS AND STREAMS
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 6: Physiography of Lakes and Reservoirs
LAKE HABITATS AND MORPHOMETRY
STRATIFICATION
WATER MOVEMENT AND CURRENTS IN LAKES
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 7: Types of Aquatic Organisms
THE SPECIES CONCEPT
MAJOR TAXONOMIC GROUPS
CLASSIFICATION OF ORGANISMS BY FUNCTIONAL SIGNIFICANCE
ORGANISMS FOUND IN FRESHWATER SYSTEMS
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 8: Microbes and Plants
VIRUSES
ARCHAEA
BACTERIA
PROTOCTISTA
FUNGI
PLANTAE
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 9: Animals
INVERTEBRATES
PHYLUM CHORDATA, SUBPHYLUM VERTEBRATA
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 10: Biodiversity of Freshwaters
MEASURES OF DIVERSITY
TEMPORAL AND SPATIAL FACTORS INFLUENCING EVOLUTION OF FRESHWATER ORGANISMS
SHORT-TERM FACTORS INFLUENCING LOCAL DISTRIBUTION OF SPECIES
INVASIONS OF NONNATIVE SPECIES
EXTINCTION
WHAT IS THE VALUE OF FRESHWATER SPECIES DIVERSITY?
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 11: Aquatic Chemistry Controlling Nutrient Cycling: Redox and O2
CHEMICALS IN FRESHWATERS
REDOX POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL ENERGY, AND CHEMICAL TRANSFORMATIONS
OXYGEN: FORMS AND TRANSFORMATIONS
PHOTOSYNTHESIS
DISTRIBUTION OF DISSOLVED OXYGEN IN THE ENVIRONMENT
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 12: Carbon
FORMS OF CARBON
TRANSFORMATIONS OF CARBON
A GENERAL INTRODUCTION TO NUTRIENT CYCLING AND THE CARBON CYCLE
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 13: Nitrogen, Sulfur, Phosphorus, and Other Nutrients
NITROGEN
SULFUR
PHOSPHORUS
SILICON, IRON, AND OTHER TRACE NUTRIENT CYCLES
GRADIENTS OF REDOX AND NUTRIENT CYCLES AND INTERACTIONS AMONG THE CYCLES
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 14: Effects of Toxic Chemicals and Other Pollutants on Aquatic Ecosystems
BASIC TOXICOLOGY
BIOASSESSMENT
ACID PRECIPITATION
METALS AND OTHER INORGANIC POLLUTANTS
ORGANIC POLLUTANTS
SUSPENDED SOLIDS
THERMAL POLLUTION
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 15: Unusual or Extreme Habitats
ADAPTATIONS TO EXTREMES
SALINE LAKES
HOT SPRINGS
COLD HABITATS
TEMPORARY WATERS AND SMALL POOLS
ULTRAOLIGOTROPHIC HABITATS
DEEP SUBSURFACE HABITATS
THE WATER SURFACE LAYER
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 16: Nutrient Use and Remineralization
USE OF NUTRIENTS
NUTRIENT LIMITATION AND RELATIVE AVAILABILITY
RESOURCE RATIOS AND STOICHIOMETRY OF PRIMARY PRODUCERS
NUTRIENT REMINERALIZATION
STOICHIOMETRY OF HETEROTROPHS, THEIR FOOD, AND NUTRIENT REMINERALIZATION
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 17: Trophic State and Eutrophication
DEFINITION OF TROPHIC STATE
WHY IS NUTRIENT POLLUTION RESULTING IN ALGAL BLOOMS IN LAKES IMPORTANT?
NATURAL AND CULTURAL PROCESSES OF EUTROPHICATION
RELATIONSHIPS AMONG NUTRIENTS, WATER CLARITY, AND PHYTOPLANKTON: MANAGING EUTROPHICATION IN LAKES
MITIGATING LAKE EUTROPHICATION
MANAGING EUTROPHICATION IN STREAMS AND WETLANDS
CASE STUDIES OF EUTROPHICATION
EUTROPHICATION AND WETLANDS
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 18: Behavior and Interactions among Microorganisms and Invertebrates
BEHAVIOR OF MICROORGANISMS
INTERACTION TYPES IN MICROBIAL COMMUNITIES
PREDATION AND PARASITISM
COMPETITION
MUTUALISM: FACILITATION AND SYNTROPHY
CHEMICAL MEDIATION OF MICROBIAL INTERACTIONS
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 19: Predation and Food Webs
HERBIVORY
DETRITIVORY AND OMNIVORY
ADAPTATION TO PREDATION PRESSURE
ADAPTATIONS OF PREDATORS
NONLETHAL EFFECTS OF PREDATION
TROPHIC LEVELS, FOOD WEBS, AND FOOD CHAINS
THE TROPHIC CASCADE
THEORETICAL COMMUNITY ECOLOGY AND AQUATIC FOOD WEBS
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 20: Nonpredatory Interspecific Interactions among Plants and Animals in Freshwater Communities
COMPETITION
MUTUALISM AND FACILITATION
OTHER SPECIES INTERACTIONS
COMPLEX COMMUNITY INTERACTIONS
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 21: Fish Ecology and Fisheries
BIOGEOGRAPHICAL DETERMINANTS OF FISH ASSEMBLAGE DIVERSITY
PHYSIOLOGICAL ASPECTS INFLUENCING GROWTH, SURVIVAL, AND REPRODUCTION
POPULATION DYNAMICS OF FISHES
REGULATING EXPLOITATION OF FISH STOCKS
STOCKING FISH FOR FISHERIES
AQUACULTURE
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 22: Freshwater Ecosystems
GENERAL APPROACHES TO ECOSYSTEMS
GROUNDWATER ECOSYSTEMS
STREAMS
LAKES AND RESERVOIRS
WETLANDS
COMPARISON OF FRESHWATER ECOSYSTEMS
SUMMARY
QUESTIONS FOR THOUGHT
Chapter 23: Conclusions
Experimental Design in Aquatic Ecology
Glossary
References
Index
Description
Freshwater Ecology: Concepts and Environmental Applications is a general text covering both basic and applied aspects of freshwater ecology and serves as an introduction to the study of lakes and streams. Issues of spatial and temporal scale, anthropogenic impacts, and application of current ecological concepts are covered along with ideas that are presented in more traditional limnological texts. Chapters on biodiversity, toxic chemicals, extreme and unusual habitats, and fisheries increase the breadth of material covered. The book includes an extensive glossary, questions for thought, worked examples of equations, and real-life problems.
- Broad coverage of groundwaters, streams, wetlands, and lakes
- Features basic scientific concepts and environmental applications throughout
- Includes many figures, sidebars of fascinating applications, and biographies of practicing aquatic ecologists
- Materials are presented to facilitate learning, including an extensive glossary, questions for thought, worked examples of equations, and real life problems
- Written at a level understandable to most undergraduate students, with explanations of complex contemporary concepts in freshwater ecology described to promote understanding
- Featuring small chapters that mainly stand alone, this book can be read in the order most suited to the specific application
Ecologists, environmental scientists, phycologists, freshwater invertebrate zoologists, benthologists, and hydrologists, and teachers, graduate students and undergraduates interested in freshwater ecosystems
"The integration of environmental applications with discussion of basic science will make this text especially interesting to students and useful to managers of freshwater resources...Well referenced." --NORTHEASTERN NATURALIST (2004)
"This undergraduate textbook, another of the "Aquatic Ecology" series, will no doubt be used by a number of programs and would be a valuable reference for the professional." --FISHERIES (June 2002)
"I am of the opinion that the book will be used for a long time, because of its usefulness as a text in courses where most students have an applied interest in aquatic systems. The content covers the entire field well." --Dale Toetz, Oklahoma State University (November 2001)
"There is a lot to like about this book. It is written in a style that makes for easy reading and comprehension. ...I especially liked the many sidebars highlighting information on a wide range of topics." --Leonard A. Smock for JOURNAL OF THE NORTH AMERICAN BENTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY (January 2003)
"I will definitely be using this text in my courses. Freshwater Ecology by Walter Dodds is the text we have been waiting for. ...Overall, I found the figures, tables, and conceptual diagrams to be very clear, concise, and easy to interpret. I also appreciated that the end of each chapter included both a summary of major points as well as questions for thought. I find these to be excellent study tools to use before exams." --Jennifer Tank, University of Notre Dame (October 2001)
"This is an important book that fills a void that has existed in freshwater ecology for some time now. I certainly plan on using it myself, both in the classroom and as a reference. The material in this book is presented in a manner that will appeal to a variety of experience levels, and the concepts are supported with interesting and very timely examples. I found this book very easy to read, and I have already incorporated some of the examples and methods..." --Matt Whiles, Southern Illinois University (October 2001)
Walter Dodds Author
Walter. K. Dodds received his Ph.D. in Biology in 1986 from the University of Oregon. From 1987 to 1990 he was a post doctoral fellow in the Department of Biology at Montana State University. In 1990 he accepted an Assistant Professor position in the Division of Biology at Kansas State University, in 1995 he was promoted to Associate Professor and in 2002 to full Professor. Over the years, Dodds has taught Limnology, Advanced Aquatic Ecology, Microbial Ecology, Principles of Biology, Conservation Biology, Environmental Problems, Origins of Life, Herbivory, Presentations in Ecology, Aquatic Ecology, Stream Ecology, Algal Identification, Algal Ecology, Bacteriology and Freshwater Biology. He has professional memberships in the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Society of Limnology and Oceanography, the American Society of Microbiology, the North American Benthological Society, the Phycological Society of America and Sigma Xi. Dodds has grants from agencies including the National Science Foundation, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the United States Geological Survey, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. He has been involved in the Konza Prairie Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) program and provides leadership for the Konza LTER Aquatic and Hydrological Group and the Konza LTER Research Experience for Undergraduates program.
Dodds’ recent research has focused on Aquatic Ecology on Konza Prairie, Nitrogen Uptake Retention and Cycling in Stream Ecosystems, Quality and Quantity of Suspended Solids in Kansas Rivers, and Nutrients and Algae in Streams. Dodds has been invited to present seminars at over 20 US agencies and universities, as well as agencies and universities in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. He has presented at numerous national and international scientific conferences and has produced over 80 peer reviewed publications.
Division of Biology, Kansas State University