Freshwater Algae of North America
2nd Edition
Ecology and Classification
- Dedication
- Preface
- First Edition
- Second Edition
- Chapter 1: Introduction to the Freshwater Algae
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Classification
- III Groups of Freshwater Algae
- Chapter 2: Habitats of Freshwater Algae
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I What are Freshwater Habitats?
- II Lentic Habitats
- III Lotic Habitats
- IV Wetland Habitats
- V Spring Habitats
- VI Subaerial Habitats
- Chapter 3: Coccoid Cyanobacteria
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Morphology and Diversity
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection, Preparation, and Culture
- V Key and Description of Genera
- VI Guide to the Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 4: Filamentous Cyanobacteria
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation for Identification
- V Key to North American Genera
- VI Guide to Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 5: Red Algae
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I Introduction
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation for Identification
- V Key and Descriptions of Genera
- VI Guide to the Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 6: Flagellate Green Algae
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation for Identification
- V Key to Genera
- VI Description of North American Genera
- VII A Guide to the Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 7: Nonmotile Coccoid and Colonial Green Algae
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I Introduction
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation for Investigation and Identification
- V Key and Descriptions of Genera
- VI A Guide to the Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 8: Filamentous (Nonconjugating) and Plantlike Green Algae
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I Introduction
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation of Samples
- V Key and Descriptions of North American Genera
- VI Guide to Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 9: Conjugating Green Algae Including Desmids
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Biodiversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation for Identification
- V Key to North American Genera
- VI Descriptions of Genera
- VII Guide to the Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 10: Photosynthetic Euglenoids
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation for Identification
- V Key to North American Genera
- VI A Guide to the Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 11: Xanthophyte, Eustigmatophyte, and Raphidophyte Algae
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I General Introduction
- II Xanthophytes
- III Eustigmatophyceae
- IV Keys and Descriptions of Genera of Xanthophytes and Eustigmatophytes
- V Raphidophytes
- VI Collection and Preparation for Identification
- VII Guide to the Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 12: Chrysophyceae and Phaeothamniophyceae
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I Introduction1
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology
- IV Collection and Preparation for Identification
- V Key and Descriptions of Genera
- VI Guide to Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 13: Haptophyte Algae
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I Introduction
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation for Identification
- V Key and Descriptions of Genera
- VI Guide to the Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 14: Synurophyte Algae*
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I Introduction
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation for Identification
- V Keys to Genera and Common Species Found in North America
- VI A Guide to the Literature for Species Identification & Museum Collections
- Chapter 15: Centric and Araphid Diatoms
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I General Introduction to the Diatoms
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation for Identification
- V Key and Descriptions of Genera
- VI Descriptions of Genera
- VII Genera
- VIII Freshwater Araphid Diatoms
- IX Guide to Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 16: Bacillariophyceae: The Raphid Diatoms
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation for Identification
- V Keys and Description of Genera
- VI Description of Genera
- VII Guide to Literature for Species Identification
- VIII Guide to the Literature of Species of Bacillariales, Rhopalodiales, and Surirellales
- Chapter 17: Dinoflagellates
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Collection and Preparation for Identification
- V Key to North American Genera
- VI A Guide to the Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 18: Cryptomonads
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Ultrastructure and Morphology (Figures 1 and 2)
- III Origin of Cryptomonads
- IV Ecology and Distribution
- V Collection, Isolation, and Culturing
- VI Classification and Key (Figures 3–17)
- VII Descriptions of Genera
- VIII Availability of Cryptomonads
- IX Phylum Kathablepharida (Figures 18–20)
- Chapter 19: Brown Algae
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I Introduction
- II Diversity and Morphology
- III Ecology and Distribution
- IV Methods for Collection and Identification
- V Key and Description of Genera
- VI Guide to Literature for Species Identification
- Chapter 20: Harmful Algal Blooms
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I Introduction and Overview
- II Planktonic Blooms
- III Benthic HABs
- IV Chemical Ecology of HABs (Semiochemicals)
- V Quantifying, Monitoring, Modeling, and Managing HABs
- Chapter 21: Use of Algae in Ecological Assessments
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- I Introduction
- II A Framework for Ecological Assessment
- III Sampling Algae in Freshwater Habitats
- IV Characterizing Attributes of Algal Assemblages
- V Characterizing Condition
- VI Diagnosing Stressors
- VII Management Decisions
- VIII Conclusions
- Glossary
- Author Index
- Subject Index
- Taxonomic Index
Freshwater Algae of North America: Ecology and Classification, Second Edition is an authoritative and practical treatise on the classification, biodiversity, and ecology of all known genera of freshwater algae from North America. The book provides essential taxonomic and ecological information about one of the most diverse and ubiquitous groups of organisms on earth. This single volume brings together experts on all the groups of algae that occur in fresh waters (also soils, snow, and extreme inland environments). In the decade since the first edition, there has been an explosion of new information on the classification, ecology, and biogeography of many groups of algae, with the use of molecular techniques and renewed interest in biological diversity. Accordingly, this new edition covers updated classification information of most algal groups and the reassignment of many genera and species, as well as new research on harmful algal blooms.
- Extensive and complete
- Describes every genus of freshwater algae known from North America, with an analytical dichotomous key, descriptions of diagnostic features, and at least one image of every genus.
- Full-color images throughout provide superb visual examples of freshwater algae
- Updated Environmental Issues and Classifications, including new information on harmful algal blooms (HAB)
- Fully revised introductory chapters, including new topics on biodiversity, and taste and odor problems
- Updated to reflect the rapid advances in algal classification and taxonomy due to the widespread use of DNA technologies
Environmental Consultants, Water Management Agencies, Research Scientists, Research Aquatic Ecologists, and Graduate Students in Biology, Biochemistry, Botany, Fisheries, Ecosystem Management, Environmental Engineering, Limnology, Plant Sciences, and Wildlife Biology
- No. of pages:
- 1066
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 26th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123858771
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123858764
"...we welcome new edition and we expect that it will become the basic guide for phycologists during the next decade…We strongly recommend this book to be included in your personal and institutional library." --Fottea
"Freshwater phycologists and aquatic microscopists will welcome this book as the first comprehensive, single-volume treatment of the freshwater algae in over half a century...The Editors and their Contributors have done an outstanding job in synthesizing this mass of data, and there is no doubt that this work will be a standard reference, to be followed by up-dated editions." --MODERN MICROSCOPY JOURNAL (2005)
"This is an excellent book that provides extensive taxonomic information that has previously been difficult to access by any but taxonomic specialists. ...Any student, researcher, or environmental management professional who routinely works with freshwater ecology should have access to this authoritative and thorough book." --Walter Doods, Kansas State University (August 2002)
"This will be a welcome addition to the shelf of phycological researchers and teachers. The coverage is comprehensive both taxonomically in the range of ecological topics. For those of us specializing in freshwater algae, whether it be identifying them or studying their ecology, this kind of text will be an invaluable reference work." --Richard M. McCourt, Associate Curator of Botany, The Academy of Natural Sciences (2002)
"...finally after half a century we freshwater phycologists have a single, comprehensive volume that updates G.M. Smith's Freshwater Algae of the United States. It is truly impressive work...Students, water management types and experienced phycologists will all feel the need to dig out heir plankton nets and scum scrapers, resurrect their hip boots and make some wet mounts just to get a chance to use this book." --James Wee, Loyola University (2002)
John Wehr Editor
Fordham University, Armonk, NY, USA
Robert Sheath Editor
California State University San Marcos, USA
J. Patrick Kociolek Editor
University of Colorado, Boulder, USA