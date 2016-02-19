Fresh Water from the Sea - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080110752, 9781483185514

Fresh Water from the Sea

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Symposium Held in Milan by Federazione delle Associazioni Scientifiche e Techniche and Ente Autonomo Fiera di Milano

Editors: Alberto Girelli
eBook ISBN: 9781483185514
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 194
Description

Fresh Water from the Sea is a collection of papers that discusses the advancement in the technologies and methodologies utilized in the process of desalting seawater. The emphasis of the book is not only on desalting but also on processing the seawater into potable water. The coverage of the text includes the advancement of desalting process in various countries, such as Japan, Israel, and Italy. The text also covers the aspects of the application of ion exchange to the conversion of saline water into fresh water and the evolution of the distillation process for seawater conversion. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners in disciplines that directly deal with securing a potable water source.

Table of Contents


Symposium Program

Sponsoring Committee and Executive Committee

Opening Speech

Introductory Remarks on the Symposium

Some Aspects of the Application of Ion Exchange for the Conversion of Saline Water into Fresh Water

Present State of Information on Sea and Brackish Water Desalting in Japan

Neue Entwiklungen auf dem Gebiet der Gewinnung von Süsswasser aus Meerwasser in Deutschland

British Activities in Desalination Development and Research

La desalinizzazione delle acque salmastre e il prohlema dell'acqua. Realizzazioni e ricerche in Italia

Desalination of Sea and Brackish Water. The Present State of the Art in Israel

Evolution of the Distillation Process for Sea Water Conversion

The Role of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in the Field of Water Desalination

Appendix

Bibliography on Sea Water Desalting


Details

No. of pages:
194
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185514

About the Editor

Alberto Girelli

