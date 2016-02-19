Fresh Water from the Sea is a collection of papers that discusses the advancement in the technologies and methodologies utilized in the process of desalting seawater. The emphasis of the book is not only on desalting but also on processing the seawater into potable water. The coverage of the text includes the advancement of desalting process in various countries, such as Japan, Israel, and Italy. The text also covers the aspects of the application of ion exchange to the conversion of saline water into fresh water and the evolution of the distillation process for seawater conversion. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners in disciplines that directly deal with securing a potable water source.