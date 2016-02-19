Fresh Water from the Sea
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium Held in Milan by Federazione delle Associazioni Scientifiche e Techniche and Ente Autonomo Fiera di Milano
Description
Fresh Water from the Sea is a collection of papers that discusses the advancement in the technologies and methodologies utilized in the process of desalting seawater. The emphasis of the book is not only on desalting but also on processing the seawater into potable water. The coverage of the text includes the advancement of desalting process in various countries, such as Japan, Israel, and Italy. The text also covers the aspects of the application of ion exchange to the conversion of saline water into fresh water and the evolution of the distillation process for seawater conversion. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners in disciplines that directly deal with securing a potable water source.
Table of Contents
Symposium Program
Sponsoring Committee and Executive Committee
Opening Speech
Introductory Remarks on the Symposium
Some Aspects of the Application of Ion Exchange for the Conversion of Saline Water into Fresh Water
Present State of Information on Sea and Brackish Water Desalting in Japan
Neue Entwiklungen auf dem Gebiet der Gewinnung von Süsswasser aus Meerwasser in Deutschland
British Activities in Desalination Development and Research
La desalinizzazione delle acque salmastre e il prohlema dell'acqua. Realizzazioni e ricerche in Italia
Desalination of Sea and Brackish Water. The Present State of the Art in Israel
Evolution of the Distillation Process for Sea Water Conversion
The Role of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in the Field of Water Desalination
Appendix
Bibliography on Sea Water Desalting
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185514