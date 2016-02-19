Frequency Independent Antennas
1st Edition
Description
Frequency Independent Antennas provides a reasonably complete coverage of frequency independent antennas from its inception until the middle of 1965. Most of the contents have not previously been published, except in scattered journal articles, and some are original. The first six chapters are written at a fairly easy level—about the level of a beginning graduate student or the more advanced undergraduate. The last two chapters, which deal with solutions of Maxwell's equations, are at a somewhat higher level. The book opens with a discussion of some fundamental ideas about antennas. It shows how typical measurements can be understood in terms of classical electromagnetic theory: in other words, how to make sense of measured data, how to set up apparatus to get meaningful data, and how to test their significance. Separate chapters follow on the features of frequency independent, plane-sheet, spiral, and log-periodic antennas. Subsequent chapters discuss how the periodic structure theory provides a way of understanding the peculiarities of frequency independent antennas; and solutions of Maxwell's equations for idealized spiral and idealized sinusoidal structures.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Elementary Principles
1.1 Dipole Antennas
1.2 Characteristic Impedance
1.3 Antenna Measurements
1.4 Balanced and Unbalanced Modes
References
2. Basic Features of Frequency Independent Antennas
2.1 Basic Principles
2.2 General Formulas for Shapes Determined by Angles
2.3 A Fundamental Characteristic of the Pattern
2.4 General Effect of Curvature
References
3. Plane-Sheet Antennas
3.1 Dual Solutions of Maxwell's Equations
3.2 Complementary Antennas
3.3 Plane-Sheet Antennas with Many Terminals
3.4 Characteristic Impedance for Flat Cones
References
4. Spiral Antennas
4.1 Plane Spiral Antennas
4.2 Conical Spiral Antennas
4.3 Current Distribution and Near Field
4.4 Multielement Spiral Antennas
References
5. Log-Periodic Antennas
5.1 Some General Aspects
5.2 Planar-Sheet Structures
5.3 Inclined Plane-Sheet Structures
5.4 Wire Structures
5.5 Current-Distribution Measurements
5.6 Dipole Arrays
5.7 Antennas over a Ground Plane
5.8 Directive Arrays
References
6. The Periodic Structure Approach
6.1 Log-Periodic Structures as Gradually Expanding Periodic Structures
6.2 Circuit-Theory Approach to Periodically Loaded Transmission Lines
6.3 Conditions for Attenuation of the Current Distribution
6.4 Connection with Radiation from Dipole Arrays
6.5 Dispersion Diagrams
6.6 Bent Zigzag Antenna
References
7. Solution of Maxwell's Equations for Idealized Spiral Structures
7.1 Solution of Maxwell's Equations for a Sheet of Spiral Wires
7.2 Circularly Polarized Solutions of Maxwell's Equations
7.3 Solution for a Sheet of Spiral Wires
7.4 Input Conditions for the Idealized Spiral Sheet
7.5 Radiation Patterns
7.6 Current Distribution
References
8. Solution of Maxwell's Equations for Idealized Sinusoidal Structures
8.1 Solution for a Sheet of Sinusoidal Wires
8.2 Slightly Curved Wires
8.3 Extremely Curved Wires
8.4 Peculiarity of the Field in the Stop Band
8.5 Effects of Oblique Excitation
8.6 Extrapolation of the Solution to a Log-Periodic Case
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483282220