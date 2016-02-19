Frequency Independent Antennas provides a reasonably complete coverage of frequency independent antennas from its inception until the middle of 1965. Most of the contents have not previously been published, except in scattered journal articles, and some are original. The first six chapters are written at a fairly easy level—about the level of a beginning graduate student or the more advanced undergraduate. The last two chapters, which deal with solutions of Maxwell's equations, are at a somewhat higher level. The book opens with a discussion of some fundamental ideas about antennas. It shows how typical measurements can be understood in terms of classical electromagnetic theory: in other words, how to make sense of measured data, how to set up apparatus to get meaningful data, and how to test their significance. Separate chapters follow on the features of frequency independent, plane-sheet, spiral, and log-periodic antennas. Subsequent chapters discuss how the periodic structure theory provides a way of understanding the peculiarities of frequency independent antennas; and solutions of Maxwell's equations for idealized spiral and idealized sinusoidal structures.