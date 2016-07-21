Frequency Analysis of Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems
1st Edition
Description
Frequency Analysis of Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems aims to present unique frequency response methods for analyzing and improving vibration energy harvesting systems.
Vibration energy is usually converted into heat energy, which is transferred to and wasted in the environment. If this vibration energy can be converted into useful electric energy, both the performance and energy efficiency of machines, vehicles, and structures will be improved, and new opportunities will open up for powering electronic devices. To make use of ambient vibration energy, an effective analysis and design method is established and developed in this book.
The book covers a wide range of frequency response analysis methods and includes details of a variety of real-life applications. MATLAB programming is introduced in the first two chapters and used in selected methods throughout the book. Using the methods studied, readers will learn how to analyze and optimize the efficiency of vibration energy systems. This book will be ideal for postgraduate students and researchers in mechanical and energy engineering.
Key Features
- Covers a variety of frequency response analysis methods, including Fourier and Laplace transform, transfer function, integration and state space for piezoelectric and electromagnetic vibration energy harvesting analysis
- Provides coverage of new and traditional methods of analyzing and optimizing the power and efficiency of vibration energy harvesting systems, with MATLAB exercises provided throughout
- Demonstrates a wide range of real-life applications, such as ocean wave energy conversion, vehicle suspension vibration energy harvesting, and more
Readership
Postgrads and researchers in mechanical and energy engineering
Table of Contents
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- About the Author
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Analysis of a Single Degree of Freedom Spring-Mass-Dashpot System Using Transfer Function, Integration, State Space, and Frequency Response Methods
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Laplace Transform and Transfer Function Analysis Method
- 1.3. Time Domain Integration Method
- 1.4. State Space Method
- 1.5. Frequency Response Method
- 1.6. An Example of the Time Domain Integration Simulation and Frequency Response Analysis Methods Using Matlab Simulink Program Codes
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 2. Analysis of a Single Degree of Freedom Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvester System Using the Transfer Function, Integration, State Space, and Frequency Response Methods
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Analysis and Simulation of an Single Degree of Freedom Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvester Connected to a Single Load Resistance
- 2.3. Laplace Transform and Transfer Function Analysis Method
- 2.4. Time Domain Integration Method
- 2.5. State Space Method
- 2.6. Frequency Response Analysis Method
- 2.7. Dimensionless Frequency Response Analysis and Harvesting Performance Optimization
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 3. Analysis of Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvester System With Different Interface Circuits
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Standard Interface Circuit
- 3.3. Synchronous Electric Charge Extraction Circuit
- 3.4. Parallel Synchronous Switch Harvesting on Inductor Circuit
- 3.5. Series Synchronous Switch Harvesting on Inductor Circuit
- 3.6. Analysis and Comparison
- 3.7. Case Study
- 3.8. Summary
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 4. Analysis of Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvesters With Different Interface Circuits
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Dimensionless Analysis of Single Degree of Freedom Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvester Connected With a Single Load Resistance
- 4.3. Laplace Transform and Transfer Function Method
- 4.4. Time Domain Integration Method
- 4.5. State Space Method
- 4.6. Frequency Response Method
- 4.7. Dimensionless Frequency Response Analysis and Harvesting Performance Optimization
- 4.8. Dimensionless Analysis of Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvesters Connected With Energy Extraction and Storage Circuits
- 4.9. Analysis and Comparison
- 4.10. Summary
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 5. Similarity and Duality of Electromagnetic and Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvesters
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Dimensionless Comparison of SDOF Piezoelectric and Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvesters Connected With a Single Load Resistance
- 5.3. Dimensionless Comparison of SDOF Piezoelectric and Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvesters Connected With the Four Types of Interface Circuits
- 5.4. Summary
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 6. A Study of a 2DOF Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvester and Its Application
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Analysis and Simulation of a Two Degree of Freedom Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvester
- 6.3. Dimensionless Analysis of a Weakly Coupled 2DOF Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvester Model
- 6.4. Case Study of a Quarter Vehicle Suspension Model and Simulation
- 6.5. Summary
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 7. A Study of Multiple Degree of Freedom Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvester
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. A Two Degree of Freedom Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvester Inserted With Two Piezoelectric Patch Elements
- 7.3. A Three Degree of Freedom Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvester Inserted With Three Piezoelectric Patch Elements
- 7.4. A Generalized Multiple Degree of Freedom Piezoelectric Vibration Harvester
- 7.5. Modal Analysis and Simulation of Multiple Degree of Freedom Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvester
- 7.6. Summary
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 8. Experimental Validation of Analytical Methods
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Experimental Results of a Single Degree of Freedom Vibration Energy Harvester
- 8.3. Experimental Results of a Two Degree of Freedom Vibration Energy Harvesters With One and Two Piezoelectric Elements
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 9. Coupling Analysis of Linear Vibration Energy Harvesting Systems
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Coupling Analysis of a Linear Single Degree of Freedom Piezoelectric Vibration Energy Harvesting System Under a Harmonic Excitation
- 9.3. Coupling Analysis of a Linear Single Degree of Freedom Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvesting System Under a Harmonic Excitation
- 9.4. Coupling Analyses of Linear Piezoelectric and Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvesters Under Random Excitations
- 9.5. Relationship Between the Vibration Energy Harvesting Performance and Critical Coupling Strength
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 10. Correlation and Frequency Response Analyses of Input and Harvested Power Under White Noise, Finite Bandwidth Random and Harmonic Excitations
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Correlation and Frequency Response Analysis of Power Variables
- 10.3. Harvested Resonant Power and Energy Harvesting Efficiency Under White Noise Random Excitation
- 10.4. Harvested Resonant Power and Energy Harvesting Efficiency Under Finite Bandwidth Random Excitation
- 10.5. Harvested Resonant Power and Energy Harvesting Efficiency Under a Harmonic Excitation
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 11. Ocean Wave Energy Conversion Analysis
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Analysis of a Single Degree of Freedom Nonlinear Oscillator in a Cylindrical Tube Generator Using the Time Domain Integration Method
- 11.3. Analysis of a Single Degree of Freedom Nonlinear Oscillator in a Cylindrical Tube Generator Using the Harmonic Balance Method
- 11.4. Analysis of a Single Degree of Freedom Nonlinear Oscillator in a Cylindrical Tube Generator Using the Perturbation Method
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 12. Analysis of Multiple Degrees of Freedom Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvesters and Their Applications
- 12.1. Analysis of a Two Degrees of Freedom Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvester Oscillator System
- 12.2. Analysis of a Four Degree of Freedom Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvester Oscillator System
- 12.3. Analysis of an N Degree of Freedom Electromagnetic Vibration Energy Harvester Oscillator System
- 12.4. Fields of Application
- Nomenclature
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 21st July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025581
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128023211
About the Author
Xu Wang
Xu Wang is Associate Professor in the School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Manufacture Engineering at RMIT University, Australia. He is also a Fellow of SAE, IEAust, CPEng.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Manufacture Engineering, RMIT University, Australia, and a Fellow of SAE, IEAust, and CPEng