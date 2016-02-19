French Miniature Electronic Components and Assemblies Data 1967-68 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483168135, 9781483195612

French Miniature Electronic Components and Assemblies Data 1967-68

1st Edition

Editors: G. W. A. Dummer J. Mackenzie Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781483195612
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 584
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483195612

About the Editor

G. W. A. Dummer

Affiliations and Expertise

Malvern Wells, UK

J. Mackenzie Robertson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.