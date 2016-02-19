French Miniature Electronic Components and Assemblies Data 1967-68
1st Edition
Editors: G. W. A. Dummer J. Mackenzie Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781483195612
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 584
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195612
About the Editor
G. W. A. Dummer
Affiliations and Expertise
Malvern Wells, UK
J. Mackenzie Robertson
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.