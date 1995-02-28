French Financial Markets
1st Edition
Description
The author's have provided a clear vision of the French financial sector, which is often underestimated by the international community. The rate of change has been significant, with the size of Paris as a financial centre growing significantly faster than New York, Frankfurt, and even London and Tokyo. The modernisation that has been undertaken, which is responsible for this growth, has affected all aspects of the French financial markets; particularly, the status of the players and the institutional regime, and also the financial instruments and back-office tools. This book is essential reading for anyone dealing with this increasingly important European financial centre.
Table of Contents
The organisation of banking functions in France; Money and foreign currency markets; French bonds and securities; Derivative markets; Taxation; Internationalisation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1995
- Published:
- 28th February 1995
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845692773
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855731165
About the Author
Gilbert Durieux
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly MATIF
Patrick Stephan
Michel Serieyssol
Affiliations and Expertise
MATIF