French Financial Markets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855731165, 9781845692773

French Financial Markets

1st Edition

Authors: Gilbert Durieux Patrick Stephan Michel Serieyssol
eBook ISBN: 9781845692773
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855731165
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 1995
Page Count: 288
Description

The author's have provided a clear vision of the French financial sector, which is often underestimated by the international community. The rate of change has been significant, with the size of Paris as a financial centre growing significantly faster than New York, Frankfurt, and even London and Tokyo. The modernisation that has been undertaken, which is responsible for this growth, has affected all aspects of the French financial markets; particularly, the status of the players and the institutional regime, and also the financial instruments and back-office tools. This book is essential reading for anyone dealing with this increasingly important European financial centre.

Table of Contents

The organisation of banking functions in France; Money and foreign currency markets; French bonds and securities; Derivative markets; Taxation; Internationalisation.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845692773
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855731165

About the Author

Gilbert Durieux

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly MATIF

Patrick Stephan

Michel Serieyssol

Affiliations and Expertise

MATIF

