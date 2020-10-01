Freight Transport Modeling in Emerging Countries
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Emerging countries have unique transport-related policies, regulatory structures, logistics systems, and long-term uncertainties that hinder their economic development. Freight Transport Modeling in Emerging Countries tackles these issues by examining decision making models for locating logistics sites such as ports and distribution centers, modelling urban freight movements in megacities and port cities, using existing datasets to get information when data is not available, implementing policies related to the national and international movements of goods, and more.
Freight Transport Modeling in Emerging Countries examines freight transport models developed in emerging countries including Turkey, South Africa, India, Chile, and more. It provides a toolbox of successful freight transport model applications, alternative data collection methods and evaluation techniques for the development of future policies. The book offers solutions for issue related to the urban, national and international transportation of goods and examines new advances of freight transport models and data collection techniques and their applications in emerging countries.
Key Features
- Includes a wide variety of opinions and approaches from subject matter experts around the world
- Utilizes a case-based approach
- Learning tools include chapter openers, end of chapter questions, glossary and more
Readership
Freight transportation researchers and graduate students. Freight transportation policy makers, practitioners
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Issues in Freight Transport Modelling for Developing Countries
3. Regional Freight Transport Modelling
4. A methodology for disaggregated national freight demand modelling in emerging economies
5. Disaggregated national freight demand modelling in emerging economies:
6. Stakeholder consultation in freight transportation decision making in port cities
7. Freight Modelling and Policy Analysis for Megacities
8. Belt and road: more competition between sea and rail? A generalized cost approach
9. Re-Designing the Maritime Transport Network
10. Large-scale facility development to support logistics activity in urban areas
11. Application of aggregate data to predict container terminal daily workload
12. Tax revenue data processing for modelling
13. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212684
About the Editor
Ioanna Kourounioti
Ioanna Kourounioti, Technical Expert, Smart Freight Centre in Amsterdam. She researches the behavior between the different actors of the supply chain and has co-authored more than 20 scientific publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Expert, Smart Freight Centre, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Lorant Tavasszy
Lóránt Tavasszy, Professor of Freight and Logistics at the Delft University of Technology, Chair of Freight Transport and Logistics at Delft’s Transport Institute, and Fellow of their Research School for Transport, Infrastructure and Logistics. His research lies in the linkages between logistics, freight transportation and spatial systems. He has authored or co-authored more than 170 scientific publications, is the co-editor of Modelling Freight Transport, and has served as principal investigator for EU projects in transport, multimodal transport modelling, cost-benefit analysis, and strategic environmental assessment
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Freight and Logistic, Delft University of Technology and TNO, Delft, The Netherlands
Hanno Friedrich
Hanno Friedrich, Assistant Professor of Freight Transportation - Modelling and Policy at Kühne Logistics University. He researches freight transport demand modelling, transport economics, risk management in transport and logistics, and food logistics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Freight Transportation - Modelling and Policy, Kuhne Logistics University, Hamburg, Germany
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.