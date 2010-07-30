Freeze-Drying of Pharmaceutical and Food Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697464, 9781845697471

Freeze-Drying of Pharmaceutical and Food Products

1st Edition

Authors: Tse-Chao Hua Bao-Lin Liu Haimei Zhang
eBook ISBN: 9781845697471
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697464
Paperback ISBN: 9780081014646
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th July 2010
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Fundamentals of freeze drying; Heat-mass transfer analyses and modeling for drying process; Equipment of freeze drying; Freeze drying of food; Protective agent and additives for freeze-drying of pharmaceutical products; Freeze drying of pharmaceuticals; Disinfection, sterilization and valiation.

Description

Freeze-drying is an important preservation technique for heat-sensitive pharmaceuticals and foods. Products are first frozen, then dried in a vacuum at low temperature by sublimation and desorption, rather than by the application of heat. The resulting items can be stored at room temperature for long periods. This informative text addresses both principles and practice in this area.

The first chapter introduces freeze-drying. The authors then review the fundamentals of the technique, heat-mass transfer analyses, modelling of the drying process and the equipment employed. Further chapters focus on freeze-drying of food, freeze-drying of pharmaceuticals and the protective agents and additives applied. The final chapter covers the important subjects of disinfection, sterilization and process validation.

Freeze-drying of pharmaceutical and food products is an essential reference for food, pharmaceutical and refrigeration engineers and scientists with an interest in preservation techniques. It will also be of use to students in these fields.

Key Features

  • Addresses the principles and practices used in this important preservation technique
  • Explains the fundamentals of heat-mass transfer analysis, modelling and the equipment used
  • Discusses the importance of disinfection, sterilization and process validation

Readership

Food, pharmaceutical and refrigeration engineers and scientists; Students with an interest in preservation techniques

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845697471
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697464
Paperback ISBN:
9780081014646

Reviews

"It is indeed rare to find such diverse freeze-drying issues brought together in a single volume and the authors should be recognised for their efforts in compiling such a wide range of examples." --Food Science and Technology

About the Authors

Tse-Chao Hua Author

Tse-Chao Hua has studied in both China and the USA and is currently a faculty member at Shanghai University of Science and Technology. Dr Hua has studied preservation technology since 1980. His interests include cryopreservation of cells and tissues, cold storage and freeze-drying of food, pharmaceuticals and living cells.

Bao-Lin Liu Author

Dr Bao-Lin Liu has studied in both China and the USA and is currently a faculty member at Shanghai University of Science and Technology. Dr Liu has worked on cryobiology since 1993. He is interested in vitrification, biomedical engineering and freeze-drying technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Shanghai University of Science and Technology, China

Haimei Zhang Author

Dr H. Zhang has studied in China and Germany with a particular focus on refrigeration and cryogenics.

