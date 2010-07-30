Freeze-Drying of Pharmaceutical and Food Products
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Fundamentals of freeze drying; Heat-mass transfer analyses and modeling for drying process; Equipment of freeze drying; Freeze drying of food; Protective agent and additives for freeze-drying of pharmaceutical products; Freeze drying of pharmaceuticals; Disinfection, sterilization and valiation.
Description
Freeze-drying is an important preservation technique for heat-sensitive pharmaceuticals and foods. Products are first frozen, then dried in a vacuum at low temperature by sublimation and desorption, rather than by the application of heat. The resulting items can be stored at room temperature for long periods. This informative text addresses both principles and practice in this area.
The first chapter introduces freeze-drying. The authors then review the fundamentals of the technique, heat-mass transfer analyses, modelling of the drying process and the equipment employed. Further chapters focus on freeze-drying of food, freeze-drying of pharmaceuticals and the protective agents and additives applied. The final chapter covers the important subjects of disinfection, sterilization and process validation.
Freeze-drying of pharmaceutical and food products is an essential reference for food, pharmaceutical and refrigeration engineers and scientists with an interest in preservation techniques. It will also be of use to students in these fields.
Key Features
- Addresses the principles and practices used in this important preservation technique
- Explains the fundamentals of heat-mass transfer analysis, modelling and the equipment used
- Discusses the importance of disinfection, sterilization and process validation
Readership
Food, pharmaceutical and refrigeration engineers and scientists; Students with an interest in preservation techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 30th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845697471
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697464
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014646
Reviews
"It is indeed rare to find such diverse freeze-drying issues brought together in a single volume and the authors should be recognised for their efforts in compiling such a wide range of examples." --Food Science and Technology
About the Authors
Tse-Chao Hua Author
Tse-Chao Hua has studied in both China and the USA and is currently a faculty member at Shanghai University of Science and Technology. Dr Hua has studied preservation technology since 1980. His interests include cryopreservation of cells and tissues, cold storage and freeze-drying of food, pharmaceuticals and living cells.
Bao-Lin Liu Author
Dr Bao-Lin Liu has studied in both China and the USA and is currently a faculty member at Shanghai University of Science and Technology. Dr Liu has worked on cryobiology since 1993. He is interested in vitrification, biomedical engineering and freeze-drying technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Shanghai University of Science and Technology, China
Haimei Zhang Author
Dr H. Zhang has studied in China and Germany with a particular focus on refrigeration and cryogenics.