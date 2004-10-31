Freedom of Information
1st Edition
Working Towards Compliance
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgements
- URLs
- About the author
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Freedom of Information legislation
- Publisher Summary
- Background
- Basic facts about the Acts
- How to use this book
- Topics
- Next steps
- Chapter 2: Where to start
- Publisher Summary
- Objectives
- Background
- Checklist
- General awareness and understanding
- Organisational structures and systems
- Cultural issues
- Summary
- Useful references
- Chapter 3: Preparing your information
- Publisher Summary
- Objectives
- Background
- Checklist
- Summary
- Useful references
- Chapter 4: Procedures for dealing with requests
- Publisher Summary
- Objectives
- Background
- Checklist
- Procedures for the release of information
- Periphery tasks
- Long-term considerations
- Summary
- Useful references
- Chapter 5: Exemptions
- Publisher Summary
- Objectives
- Background
- Checklist
- Summary
- Useful references
- Chapter 6: Audit trails, proving compliance and other considerations
- Publisher Summary
- Objectives
- Background
- Checklist
- Summary
- Useful references
- Chapter 7: Training
- Publisher Summary
- Objectives
- Background
- Checklist
- Summary
- Useful references
- Chapter 8: Evaluating success and organisational benefits
- Publisher Summary
- Objectives
- Background
- Checklist
- Summary
- Useful references
Description
As from 1 January 2005, Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation will come fully into force throughout the UK and could potentially change the way in which the public sector manages information. This report provides practical advice on how to achieve compliance with the Acts; the report helps to ensure successful management of the key risks that the Acts may pose to organisations across the UK. The report also introduces some of the change management issues that will need to be addressed within organisations to facilitate the transition to a more open culture of FOI.
Key Features
- Suggestions for the practical implementation of FOI, focusing on processing requests for information
- Checklists that will enable those responsible for FOI implementation to monitor organisational progress towards compliance
- Easy-to-read and discrete chapters that allow quick referencing for each subject within the book
Readership
Any organizations that are subject to FOI legislation across the UK
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 31st October 2004
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630694
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843341031
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Liz Taylor Author
Liz Taylor has worked in the knowledge and information management field for the past eight years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Highlands and Islands Enterprise, UK