Free Tissue Transfer to Head and Neck: Lessons Learned from Unfavorable Results, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 43-4

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, edited by Drs. Fu-Chan Wei and Nidal Farhan Al Deek, is devoted to Free Tissue Transfer to Head and Neck: Lessons Learned from Unfavorable Results. Articles in this issue include: The Triangle of Failure: Failure in Planning, Selection, and Execution; Lessons Learned from Unfavorable Microsurgical Head and Neck Reconstruction: Chang Gung Experience; Lessons Learned from Unfavorable Microsurgical Head and Neck Reconstruction: M.D Anderson Cancer Center Perspective; Lessons Learned from Unfavorable Microsurgical Head and Neck Reconstruction: Japan National Cancer Center Point of View; Insights from Mexico on the Unfavorable Results after Free Tissue Transfer to Head and Neck; “A Word” from University of Toronto on the Unfavorable Results after Free Tissue Transfer to Head and Neck; Mount Sinai Medical Center and their Experience with Unfavorable Microsurgical Head and Neck Reconstruction; Mayo Clinic Experience with Unfavorable Results after Free Tissue Transfer to Head and Neck; University of Washington at Seattle and the Unfavorable Results after Free Tissue Transfer to Head and Neck; Henri Mondor Experience with Unfavorable Microsurgical Head and Neck Reconstruction; Liverpool Opinion on Unfavorable Microsurgical Head and Neck Reconstruction: Lessons Learned; The Osteoradionecrosis as Untoward Outcomes Following Successful Free Tissue Transfer to Head and Neck; Trismus as Untoward Outcomes after Successful Free Tissue Transfer to Head and Neck; and Oro- and –Naso- Cutaneous Fistulae as Untoward Outcomes after Successful Free Tissue Transfer to Head Neck.