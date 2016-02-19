Free Radicals in Biology V5
1st Edition
Description
Free Radicals in Biology, Volume V covers the mechanisms for the generation of free radicals. This volume contains eight chapters that discuss the biology and chemistry of oxy-radicals in mitochondria and the radical-mediated metabolism of xenobiotics. The opening chapter describes the mechanisms of free radical production in enzymatically promoted lipid peroxidation, generally in microsomes or microsomal lipids. The subsequent chapters explore the biochemistry and biology of plant and animal lipoxygenases; the production of superoxide and hydrogen peroxide in mitochondria; and the biological role of these species in mitochondria and related systems. The discussions then shift to the effects of superoxide production in white blood cells, with an emphasis on an evaluation of the oxygen-dependent reactions of the important phagocytic cells, the monocytes, and the polymorphonuclear leukocytes. This volume further covers the formation and the role of oxy-radicals in the red blood cell, which is a very useful system for studying the protection of biological tissue against radical-mediated damage. A chapter presents a comprehensive review of the production of free radicals during the metabolism of xenobiotics. The last chapters provide an overview of the enzymology, biological functions, and free radical chemistry of glutathione peroxidase. These chapters also examine a number of gerontological principles and the effect of antioxidants in aging. Chemists, biologists, and physicists will find this book of great value.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface to Volume V
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 The Role of Iron in Enzymatic Lipid Peroxidation
I. Introduction
II. Requirement for Iron in Enzymatically Promoted Lipid Peroxidation
References
Chapter 2 Lipoxygenases
I. Introduction
II. Lipoxygenase Assays
III. Isolation and Purification
IV. Amino Acid Composition
V. Cofactors
VI. Substrates and Products
VII. Spectroscopic Studies
VIII. Kinetics
IX. Inhibitors
X. Modified Lipoxygenase-1
XI. Lipoxygenase-Mediated Conversions of Fatty Acid Hydroperoxides
XII. Physiological Role of Lipoxygenases
References
Chapter 3 Superoxide Radical and Hydrogen Peroxide in Mitochondria
I. Introduction
II. Biological Reduction of Oxygen: Historical Perspectives
III. Production of H2O2 and O2-. in Mitochondria
IV. Physiological Consequences of Mitochondrial H2O2 and O2-. Production
V. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Reduced Oxygen By-Products and White Blood Cells
I. Introduction
II. Phagocytosis and Reduced Oxygen By-Products
III. Quantification of Oxygen Reduction by PMN
IV. Enzymatic Basis for Oxygen Consumption
V. Activation of the Oxidase
VI. Role of Oxidase in Host Defense—Chronic Granulomatous Disease
VII. Intracellular Enzyme Systems Responsible for Activation of the Hexose Monophosphate Shunt in PMN-Inherited Deficiencies
VIII. Vitamine Ε—A Membrane Antioxidant in PMN
IX. Superoxide Dismutase in PMN
X. Myeloperoxidase
XI. Effects of O2-. and H2O2 on Cell Function
XII. Antioxidants
References
Chapter 5 Peroxidative Reactions in Red Cell Biology
I. Introduction
II. Effects of In Vitro Peroxidation Reactions on Erythrocytes
III. Methods to Detect Peroxidation Reactions in Red Blood Cells
IV. Protective Systems against Peroxidation in Red Blood Cells
V. Peroxidative Reactions and Red Cell Disorders
VI. Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 6 Free-Radical Intermediates in the Metabolism of Toxic Chemicals
I. Introduction
II. Trichloromethyl Radical
HI. Semiquinones
IV. Amino Free Radicals
V. Hydroamino or Quinone Imine Semiquinones
VI. Chlorpromazine and Other Phenothiazine Cation Free Radicals
VII. 5-Methylphenazinium Cation Radical
VIII. Aryloxyl Free Radicals
IX. Poly cyclic Hydrocarbon Cation Free Radicals
X. Thiyl Free Radicals
XI. Nitroxides
XII. Paraquat and Other Bipyridylium Cation Free Radicals
XIII. Quinoxaline ΌΊ-Ν- oxide Free Radicals
XIV. Tetrazolinyl Free Radicals
XV. Azo Anion and Hydrazyl Free Radicals
XVI. Nitroaromatic Anion Free Radicals
XVII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 Glutathione Peroxidase Brought into Focus
I. Introduction
II. Enzymological Data
III. A Definition of the Biological Functions of GSH Peroxidase
IV. Comment
References
Chapter 8 The Free-Radical Theory of Aging
I. Introduction
II. Life Span Studies
III. Age-Associated Disorders
IV. Comment
References
Subject Index
