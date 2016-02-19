Free Radicals in Biology V3
1st Edition
Description
Free Radicals in Biology, Volume III reviews diverse topics in free radical biology and relates the results of chemical and biochemical investigations to clinical situations. It attempts to bridge the gap between chemical investigations and the medical applications and implications of free radical reactions. Topics covered range from radiation chemistry to biochemistry, biology, and medicine.
Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with a general introduction to the technique of radiation chemistry; the thermodynamics and kinetic factors that need be considered; the use of pulse radiolysis and flow techniques; and the application of these methods to free radicals of biological interest. The reader is then introduced to the pulse radiolysis method and the mechanisms of carbon tetrachloride toxicity. Subsequent chapters discuss the morphological, histochemical, biochemical, and chemical nature of lipofuscin pigments; production of free radicals from the reactions of selected enzymes with their substrates; and the damage caused to skin by sunlight. The final chapter deals with the involvement of free radicals in chemical carcinogenesis.
This monograph will be of value to chemists, biologists, and physicians.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface to Volume III
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Application of Radiation Chemistry to Biology
I. Introduction
II. Radiations and Their Interaction with Matter
III. Sources of Radiation
IV. The Radiolysis of Water
V. Kinetics of Free-Radical Reactions
VI. Pulse Radiolysis
VII. Special Systems
VIII. Flow Radiolysis
IX. Some Free Radicals of Biological Interest
References
Chapter 2 Free Radicals in Biology: The Pulse Radiolysis Approach
I. Introduction
II. The Time Scale of Radiation Action
III. Water Radiolysis as an Experimental Tool
IV. Amino Acids and Enzymes
V. Electron-Transfer Reactions
VI. The Nucleic Acids
References
Chapter 3 Chemical Mechanisms in Carbon Tetrachloride Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. Dependence of CCl4 Toxicity on CCl4 Metabolism
III. Cleavage of the CCl3—Cl Bond
IV. The Lipid Peroxidation Hypothesis
V. Biology of Lipid Peroxidation
VI. Obligatory Role of Lipid Peroxidation in Liver Injury Induced by CCl4 and the Problem of Action at a Distance
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Lipofuscin: Fine-Structural and Biochemical Studies
I. Introduction
II. Fine-Structural Studies
III. Histochemical Investigations
IV. Chemical Studies
V. Chemical Nature of the Chromophore Present in Lipofuscin
VI. Biogenesis of Lipofuscin
VII. Influence of Lipofuscin Accumulation on Cell Function
VIII. Effects of Meclofenoxate on the Lipofuscin of Experimental Animals
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Free Radicals in Enzyme-Substrate Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Detection of Free Radicals: Historical Survey
III. Kinetics Using esr Spectroscopy
IV. One-Electron and Two-Electron Transfers in Enzyme Catalysis
V. Reactivity of Free Radicals
VI. Physiological Aspects of Free-Radical Reactions
References
Chapter 6 The Pathological Effects of Light on the Skin
I. Introduction
II. Spectral Considerations
III. Photosensitivity
IV. Acute Pathological Effects of Sunlight on the Skin
V. Melanin Pigmentation
VI. Vitamin D
VII. Chronic Sunlight Injury to the Skin (Solar Degeneration)
VIII. Carcinogenesis
IX. Diseases Characterized by Photosensitivity
X. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 The Involvement of Free Radicals in Chemical Carcinogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Studies on Carcinogenic Compounds
III. Metabolic Activation
IV. Free Radicals Found in Malignant Tissues
V. Effects of Antioxidants on Carcinogenesis
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 23rd November 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155670