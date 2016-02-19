Free Radicals in Biology V3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125665032, 9780323155670

Free Radicals in Biology V3

1st Edition

Editors: William Pryor
eBook ISBN: 9780323155670
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd November 1977
Page Count: 330
Description

Free Radicals in Biology, Volume III reviews diverse topics in free radical biology and relates the results of chemical and biochemical investigations to clinical situations. It attempts to bridge the gap between chemical investigations and the medical applications and implications of free radical reactions. Topics covered range from radiation chemistry to biochemistry, biology, and medicine.

Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with a general introduction to the technique of radiation chemistry; the thermodynamics and kinetic factors that need be considered; the use of pulse radiolysis and flow techniques; and the application of these methods to free radicals of biological interest. The reader is then introduced to the pulse radiolysis method and the mechanisms of carbon tetrachloride toxicity. Subsequent chapters discuss the morphological, histochemical, biochemical, and chemical nature of lipofuscin pigments; production of free radicals from the reactions of selected enzymes with their substrates; and the damage caused to skin by sunlight. The final chapter deals with the involvement of free radicals in chemical carcinogenesis.

This monograph will be of value to chemists, biologists, and physicians.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

General Preface

Preface to Volume III

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Application of Radiation Chemistry to Biology

I. Introduction

II. Radiations and Their Interaction with Matter

III. Sources of Radiation

IV. The Radiolysis of Water

V. Kinetics of Free-Radical Reactions

VI. Pulse Radiolysis

VII. Special Systems

VIII. Flow Radiolysis

IX. Some Free Radicals of Biological Interest

References

Chapter 2 Free Radicals in Biology: The Pulse Radiolysis Approach

I. Introduction

II. The Time Scale of Radiation Action

III. Water Radiolysis as an Experimental Tool

IV. Amino Acids and Enzymes

V. Electron-Transfer Reactions

VI. The Nucleic Acids

References

Chapter 3 Chemical Mechanisms in Carbon Tetrachloride Toxicity

I. Introduction

II. Dependence of CCl4 Toxicity on CCl4 Metabolism

III. Cleavage of the CCl3—Cl Bond

IV. The Lipid Peroxidation Hypothesis

V. Biology of Lipid Peroxidation

VI. Obligatory Role of Lipid Peroxidation in Liver Injury Induced by CCl4 and the Problem of Action at a Distance

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 4 Lipofuscin: Fine-Structural and Biochemical Studies

I. Introduction

II. Fine-Structural Studies

III. Histochemical Investigations

IV. Chemical Studies

V. Chemical Nature of the Chromophore Present in Lipofuscin

VI. Biogenesis of Lipofuscin

VII. Influence of Lipofuscin Accumulation on Cell Function

VIII. Effects of Meclofenoxate on the Lipofuscin of Experimental Animals

IX. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Free Radicals in Enzyme-Substrate Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Detection of Free Radicals: Historical Survey

III. Kinetics Using esr Spectroscopy

IV. One-Electron and Two-Electron Transfers in Enzyme Catalysis

V. Reactivity of Free Radicals

VI. Physiological Aspects of Free-Radical Reactions

References

Chapter 6 The Pathological Effects of Light on the Skin

I. Introduction

II. Spectral Considerations

III. Photosensitivity

IV. Acute Pathological Effects of Sunlight on the Skin

V. Melanin Pigmentation

VI. Vitamin D

VII. Chronic Sunlight Injury to the Skin (Solar Degeneration)

VIII. Carcinogenesis

IX. Diseases Characterized by Photosensitivity

X. Conclusions

References

Chapter 7 The Involvement of Free Radicals in Chemical Carcinogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Studies on Carcinogenic Compounds

III. Metabolic Activation

IV. Free Radicals Found in Malignant Tissues

V. Effects of Antioxidants on Carcinogenesis

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Subject Index

About the Editor

William Pryor

