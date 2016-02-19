Free Radicals in Biology V2
1st Edition
Free Radicals in Biology, Volume II is a nine-chapter text that describes the complexities in the chemical and physical behavior of free radicals. After briefly providing an overview of the biology of pyridinyl radicals, this book goes on discussing the role of glutathione in the cell and the reactions of single oxygen and its role in photochemical smog and in cellular chemistry. These topics are followed by a discussion on the production of free radicals from dry tissue. The subsequent chapters describe some of the key reactions in photochemical smog, including reaction studies by computer simulation, as well as the specific reactive materials that are present in smog. These chapters also look into the chemistry of nitrogen oxides and ozone, which are some of the most important reactions in photochemical smog. The concluding chapters explore the radiation damage to proteins and radiation protection and radical reactions produced by radiation in nucleic acids. Chemists, biologists, and physicists will find this text invaluable.
