Free Radicals in Biology V2

Free Radicals in Biology, Volume II is a nine-chapter text that describes the complexities in the chemical and physical behavior of free radicals. After briefly providing an overview of the biology of pyridinyl radicals, this book goes on discussing the role of glutathione in the cell and the reactions of single oxygen and its role in photochemical smog and in cellular chemistry. These topics are followed by a discussion on the production of free radicals from dry tissue. The subsequent chapters describe some of the key reactions in photochemical smog, including reaction studies by computer simulation, as well as the specific reactive materials that are present in smog. These chapters also look into the chemistry of nitrogen oxides and ozone, which are some of the most important reactions in photochemical smog. The concluding chapters explore the radiation damage to proteins and radiation protection and radical reactions produced by radiation in nucleic acids. Chemists, biologists, and physicists will find this text invaluable.

Chapter 1 Pyridinyl Radicals in Biology

I. Introduction

II. Generation of Pyridinyl Radicals

III. Physical Properties of Pyridinyl Radicals

IV. Chemical Properties of Pyridinyl Radicals

V. Biological Properties of Pyridinyl Radicals

VI. Conclusions

Chapter 2 The Glutathione-Glutathione Disulfide System

I. Introduction

II. Physical and Chemical Properties of GSH and GSSG

III. Biochemical and Biological Properties of GSH and GSSG

IV. Conclusions

Chapter 3 Photosensitized Oxidation and Singlet Oxygen: Consequences in Biological Systems

I. Introduction

II. Photooxidation Mechanisms

III. The Photodynamic Effect

IV. Singlet Oxygen in Biological Systems

Chapter 4 Free Radicals in Dry Biological Systems

I. Introduction

II. Nature of Free Radicals in Dry Materials

III. Sample Preparation Considerations

IV. Characteristics of the esr Spectra

V. Relationships between Free Radicals and Living Systems

VI. Applications and Advantages of Using Dry Materials

VII. Summary

Chapter 5 Free Radical Reactions in the Production of Photochemical Smog

I. Introduction

II. Components of Photochemical Smog

III. Laboratory Studies

IV. Proposed Mechanism of Photochemical Smog Formation

V. Computer Modeling

VI. Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 6 The Role of Free Radicals in the Toxicity of Air Pollutants (Nitrogen Oxides and Ozone)

I. Introduction

II. A Modern Model of Cell Membranes

III. Morphological Observations of Ozone and Nitrogen Dioxide Damage to Mammalian Lungs

IV. Potential Systemic Effects of Ozone

V. Chemical Mechanisms of Action

VI. Lipid Oxidation Resulting from Ozone and Nitrogen Dioxide Inhalation

VII. Oxidation of Thiols Resulting from Ozone Inhalation

VIII. Fatty Acid Ozonides as Toxic Intermediaries of Ozone Inhalation

IX. Conclusions

Chapter 7 The Role of Free Radicals in Toxicity of Air Pollutants (Peroxyacyl Nitrates)

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Reactions of Peroxyacyl Nitrates

III. Physiological Effects of Peroxyacyl Nitrates

IV. Biochemical Reactions

V. Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 8 Free Radical Formation in Proteins and Protection from Radiation Damage

I. Introduction

II. The Types of Radicals Formed in Proteins

III. Studies on Single Crystals of Amino Acids and Dipeptides

IV. Radical Reaction Mechanisms

V. Yields of Protein Radicals

VI. Protection

Chapter 9 Radical Reactions in Nucleic Acids: Crystal Systems

I. Introduction

II. The Rationale of Single Crystal Studies of DNA Components

III. Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy of Thymine Single Crystals

IV. Molecular Orbital Calculations

V. Radical Reactions in DNA Components

