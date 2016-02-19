Free Radicals in Biology V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125665018, 9780323156820

Free Radicals in Biology V1

1st Edition

Editors: William Pryor
eBook ISBN: 9780323156820
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 304
Description

Free Radicals in Biology, Volume 1, provides an introduction to some of the basic concepts of free radical biology. The book emerged from the President's Symposium of the American Society for Experimental Pathology held in Atlantic City in April 1970.
The book's opening chapter introduces a mechanistic view of free radical reactions using examples from biological systems. This is followed by a discussion of autoxidative damage to lipids in membranes. Some of the special chemistry of lipid oxidation are presented, and a number of novel ideas are suggested. The third chapter deals with the uses of electron-spin resonance in biology. Spin labeling is also discussed, which is one of the most useful methods of probing the chemical and physical environment of molecules in cells. The remaining chapters cover free radicals which occur in photosynthesis and the importance of the enzyme, superoxide dismutase. The study of the occurrence and reactions of this enzyme provides an important and extensive body of data clearly pointing to the significance of free radicals in cellular chemistry.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

General Preface

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Chapter 1 The Role of Free Radical Reactions in Biological Systems

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Free Radicals

III. Possible Mechanisms for the Initiation of Radical Reactions in Vivo

IV. Termination Reactions

V. Propagation Reactions

VI. One-Electron versus Two-Electron Transfers

References

Chapter 2 Free Radical Mechanisms of Lipid Damage and Consequences for Cellular Membranes

I. Formation of Free Radicals in Lipids

II. Formation of Free Radicals in Lipid Membranes in Vitro

III. Formation of Free Radicals in Lipid Membranes in Vivo

References

Chapter 3 Applications of Electron Spin Resonance in Biology

I. Introduction

II. A Brief Description of esr as Applied to Free Radicals

III. Some Additional Experimental Considerations

IV. A Few Worked Examples of Biological Free Radicals or Their Reactions Elucidated by esr

References

Chapter 4 Spin Labeling

I. Introduction

II. Essentials of the Method

III. A Look at General Biological Applications

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 Free Radicals in Photosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Bacterial Photosynthesis

III. Primary Electron Donor

IV. Primary Electron Acceptor

V. Concluding Remarks

VI. Appendix

References

Chapter 6 Oxygen Radicals, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Oxygen Toxicity

I. Introduction

II. Intermediates of Oxygen Reduction

III. Superoxide Dismutases

IV. Bacterial Superoxide Dismutases

V. The Mitochondrial Superoxide Dismutase

VI. The Biological Significance of Superoxide Dismutase

VII. The Catalases and Peroxidases

VIII. Summary

References

Subject Index




