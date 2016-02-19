Free Radicals in Biology V1
Free Radicals in Biology, Volume 1, provides an introduction to some of the basic concepts of free radical biology. The book emerged from the President's Symposium of the American Society for Experimental Pathology held in Atlantic City in April 1970.
The book's opening chapter introduces a mechanistic view of free radical reactions using examples from biological systems. This is followed by a discussion of autoxidative damage to lipids in membranes. Some of the special chemistry of lipid oxidation are presented, and a number of novel ideas are suggested. The third chapter deals with the uses of electron-spin resonance in biology. Spin labeling is also discussed, which is one of the most useful methods of probing the chemical and physical environment of molecules in cells. The remaining chapters cover free radicals which occur in photosynthesis and the importance of the enzyme, superoxide dismutase. The study of the occurrence and reactions of this enzyme provides an important and extensive body of data clearly pointing to the significance of free radicals in cellular chemistry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter 1 The Role of Free Radical Reactions in Biological Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Free Radicals
III. Possible Mechanisms for the Initiation of Radical Reactions in Vivo
IV. Termination Reactions
V. Propagation Reactions
VI. One-Electron versus Two-Electron Transfers
References
Chapter 2 Free Radical Mechanisms of Lipid Damage and Consequences for Cellular Membranes
I. Formation of Free Radicals in Lipids
II. Formation of Free Radicals in Lipid Membranes in Vitro
III. Formation of Free Radicals in Lipid Membranes in Vivo
References
Chapter 3 Applications of Electron Spin Resonance in Biology
I. Introduction
II. A Brief Description of esr as Applied to Free Radicals
III. Some Additional Experimental Considerations
IV. A Few Worked Examples of Biological Free Radicals or Their Reactions Elucidated by esr
References
Chapter 4 Spin Labeling
I. Introduction
II. Essentials of the Method
III. A Look at General Biological Applications
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 Free Radicals in Photosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Bacterial Photosynthesis
III. Primary Electron Donor
IV. Primary Electron Acceptor
V. Concluding Remarks
VI. Appendix
References
Chapter 6 Oxygen Radicals, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Oxygen Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. Intermediates of Oxygen Reduction
III. Superoxide Dismutases
IV. Bacterial Superoxide Dismutases
V. The Mitochondrial Superoxide Dismutase
VI. The Biological Significance of Superoxide Dismutase
VII. The Catalases and Peroxidases
VIII. Summary
References
Subject Index
