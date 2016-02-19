Free-Radical Polymerisation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444414861, 9780080867977

Free-Radical Polymerisation, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: C.H. Bamford R.G. Compton C.F.H. Tipper†
eBook ISBN: 9780080867977
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444414861
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st December 1976
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
33700.00
28645.00
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080867977
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444414861

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

C.H. Bamford Editor

R.G. Compton Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

C.F.H. Tipper† Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.