Free Radical Effects on Membranes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123738790, 9780080920474

Free Radical Effects on Membranes, Volume 61

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Sidney Simon Dale Benos
Serial Volume Editors: Sadis Matalon
eBook ISBN: 9780080920474
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123738790
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th June 2008
Page Count: 296
Description

Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. This volume consist of eleven chapters from experts in the field that encompass free-radical effects on diverse membrane functions, ranging from selective barrier functions, controlling membrane protein function to discussing how the hydrophobic environment within membranes regulate free radical reactivity. The focus is on articles discussing specific examples in which membranes from different cellular compartments (e.g. plasma, ER, mitochondria) and membrane proteins either regulate reactive species formation and reactivity or are specific targets of reactive species leading to alteration in function.

Key Features

  • Provides overviews on biomembranes and the impact their physico-chemical properties have on reactive species reactivity
  • Focuses is on reactive species and control of cell-signaling pathways
  • Illustrates the concept that different reactive species can modulate function of specific membrane ion channels in different tissues, including sodium channels, chloride channels, sodium-potassium ATPases and calcium channels in both plasma and intracellular organelle membranes

Readership

Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. Each volume is a guest edited compendium of membrane biology. Articles covered in the volume include

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080920474
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123738790

About the Serial Editors

Sidney Simon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurobiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA

Dale Benos Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Sadis Matalon Serial Volume Editor

