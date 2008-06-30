Free Radical Effects on Membranes, Volume 61
1st Edition
Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. This volume consist of eleven chapters from experts in the field that encompass free-radical effects on diverse membrane functions, ranging from selective barrier functions, controlling membrane protein function to discussing how the hydrophobic environment within membranes regulate free radical reactivity. The focus is on articles discussing specific examples in which membranes from different cellular compartments (e.g. plasma, ER, mitochondria) and membrane proteins either regulate reactive species formation and reactivity or are specific targets of reactive species leading to alteration in function.
- Provides overviews on biomembranes and the impact their physico-chemical properties have on reactive species reactivity
- Focuses is on reactive species and control of cell-signaling pathways
- Illustrates the concept that different reactive species can modulate function of specific membrane ion channels in different tissues, including sodium channels, chloride channels, sodium-potassium ATPases and calcium channels in both plasma and intracellular organelle membranes
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 30th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123738790
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920474
Sadis Matalon Serial Volume Editor
Sidney Simon Serial Editor
Department of Neurobiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA
Dale Benos Serial Editor
Department of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA