Free Radical Damage and its Control, Volume 28
1st Edition
Part I. Chemical and Biochemical Aspects. Chapter 1. Chemistry of iron and copper in radical reactions (W.H. Koppenol). 2. Some chemical and biochemical constraints of oxidative stress in living cells (J. Chaudière). 3. Ferryl iron and protein free radicals (C.E. Cooper). 4. Antioxidants and free radical scavengers (A.T. Diplock). 5. Formation of free radicals and mechanisms of action in normal biochemical processes and pathological states (C.A. Rice-Evans). 6. Free radicals and cell proliferation (R.H. Burdon). Part II. Pathological Aspects. 7. Therapeutic iron chelating-agents (S. Singh, R.C. Hider). 8. Free radicals in central nervous system injury (E.D. Hall). 9. Ultraviolet radiation (UVA, UVB) and skin antioxidants (L. Packer). 10. Free radicals and atherosclerosis (J.C. Fruchart, P. Duriez). 11. Chemical aspects of free radical reactions in connective tissue (B.J. Parsons). 12. Free radicals and connective tissue damage (M.S. Baker). 13. Free radicals in toxicology with an emphasis on electron spin resonance investigations (R.P. Mason, C.F. Chignell). 14. Radical generation and detection in myocardial injury (B. Kalyanaraman, E.A. Konorev, J. Joseph, J.E. Baker). 15. Free radical pathways in the inflammatory response (P.G. Winyard, C.J. Morris, V.R. Winrow, M. Zaidi, D.R. Blake). Index.
This book provides a comprehensive treatise on the chemical and biochemical consequences of damaging free radical reactions, the implications for the pathogenesis of disease and how this might be controlled endogenously and by radical scavenging drugs. Oxidative stress may be influenced by exogenous agents of oxidative stress, radiation, trauma, drug activation, oxygen excess, or by exogenous oxidative stress which is associated with many pathological states including chronic inflammatory disorders, cardiovascular disease, injury to the central nervous system, and connective tissue damage. This and many other such aspects are presented clearly and in depth.
The development of antioxidant drugs depends on the understanding of the mechanisms underlying the generation of excessive free radicals in vivo, the factors controlling their release and the site of their action. This excellent volume presents an up-to-date account of the current state of knowledge in these areas.
- 389
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- 9th February 1994
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080860886
- 9780444897169
C.A. Rice-Evans Editor
Free Radical Research Group, Division of Biochemistry, UMDS-Guy's Hospital, London, UK
R.H. Burdon Editor
Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, University of Strathclyde, Todd Centres, Glasgow, UK