Free Electron Lasers 1998 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444502483

Free Electron Lasers 1998

1st Edition

Editors: G.R. Neil S.V. Benson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444502483
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 28th July 1999
Description

The FEL field has grown enormously over the last years, which is reflected in the number of papers presented at the 1998 conference. A few specific areas in FEL are particularly active. Several groups are investigating self-amplified spontaneous emission (SASE) as a route to 0.1 nm FEL. Although the technical challenges are large, a growing portion of the community believes this is a feasible goal and have begun planning 4th generation light sources based on this technique. Already, demonstrations of SASE by many orders of magnitude in an unguided (by external means) optical mode have been achieved in the IR with extension into the UV soon to follow. Other groups are extending the applications of FELs by evolutionary changes in the capabilities of user facilities around the world. Many of these utilize other sources of radiation synchronously with tunable FEL beams. An emerging trend is th use of Thompson scattered photons from the electron beam. Because of the Doppler shift involved, the photons can be up-scattered into the X-ray (keV) or even gamma ray (MeV) regime forming a useful picosecond probe for analysis of materials or nuclear structure. Other groups continue to extend the range of FEL operation and a new record was set this year for short wavelength lasing (210nm) as well as production of the highest CW average power yet for a FEL (311 W).

This exhaustive volume will provide the reader with an appreciation of the state of FEL technology and convey also the sense of excitement and interest that exists in the field. Despite the fact that it has been 22 years since the first demonstration of lasing in a FEL oscillator, the field continues to provide interesting areas for study and application.

Table of Contents

Preface. Part I. Section I. Prize talk and first lasings (8 papers). Section II. FEL theory. Section (8 papers). III. Long wavelength FEL experiments (6 papers). Section IV. Linac based FEL experiments (5 papers). Section V. Storage ring FELs (7 papers). Section VI. SASE FELSs (11 papers). Section VII. Accelerator theory and technology (18 papers). Section VIII. Free-electron laser technology (10 papers). Section IX. New concepts and proposals (10 papers). Section X. FEL applications (5 papers). Part II. (46 papers). Author index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1999
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444502483

About the Editor

G.R. Neil

S.V. Benson

Affiliations and Expertise

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, Newport News, VA, USA

