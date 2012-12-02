Free Atoms, Clusters, and Nanoscale Particles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124107601, 9780080924069

Free Atoms, Clusters, and Nanoscale Particles

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Klabunde
eBook ISBN: 9780080924069
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124107601
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 311
Description

This book presents coherent and systematic coverage of the broad and dynamic field of free atom and cluster atom chemistry. The text provides a comprehensive overview of the current literature and describes the mostimportant experimental techniques developed since 1980 including bimetallic clusters/catalysts, carbon clusters (fullerenes) and trapped single atoms. Metal atoms, clusters, and particles are covered in sequence with the Periodic Table.

Readership

Researchers and engineers in chemistry, physics, and materials science.

Table of Contents

Introduction. New Laboratory Techniques and Methods. Alkali and Alkaline Earth Elements (Groups 1 and 2). Early Transition-Metal Elements (Groups 3-7). Late Transition Metals (Groups 8-10). Copper and Zinc Group Elements (Groups 11 and 12). Boron Group (Group 13). Carbon Group (Group 14). Phosphorus and Sulfur Groups (Heavier Elements of Groups 15 and 16). Lanthanides and Actinides. Chapter References. Subject Index.

About the Author

Kenneth Klabunde

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemistry Department, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS 66506

