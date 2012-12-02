Free Atoms, Clusters, and Nanoscale Particles
1st Edition
This book presents coherent and systematic coverage of the broad and dynamic field of free atom and cluster atom chemistry. The text provides a comprehensive overview of the current literature and describes the mostimportant experimental techniques developed since 1980 including bimetallic clusters/catalysts, carbon clusters (fullerenes) and trapped single atoms. Metal atoms, clusters, and particles are covered in sequence with the Periodic Table.
Researchers and engineers in chemistry, physics, and materials science.
Introduction. New Laboratory Techniques and Methods. Alkali and Alkaline Earth Elements (Groups 1 and 2). Early Transition-Metal Elements (Groups 3-7). Late Transition Metals (Groups 8-10). Copper and Zinc Group Elements (Groups 11 and 12). Boron Group (Group 13). Carbon Group (Group 14). Phosphorus and Sulfur Groups (Heavier Elements of Groups 15 and 16). Lanthanides and Actinides. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Kenneth Klabunde
Chemistry Department, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS 66506