FRC 2000 – Composites for the Millennium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735507, 9780857093134

FRC 2000 – Composites for the Millennium

1st Edition

Proceedings from the Eighth International Conference on Fibre Reinforced Composites, 13-15 September 2000, University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

Editors: A G Gibson
eBook ISBN: 9780857093134
Paperback ISBN: 9781855735507
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 11th September 2000
Page Count: 656
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
350.00
297.50
354.54
301.36
210.00
178.50
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
340.00
289.00
265.00
225.25
210.00
178.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book presents the proceeding of the 8th in this successful series of conferences organised by the Centre for Composite Materials Engineering of the University of Newcastle upon Tyne and sponsored by the Institute of Mechanical Engineers (ImechE) and The Institute of Materials (IoM).

The papers presented show how FRCs are being used in a steadily increasing range of technologies and how their properties make them appropriate choices for designers and processors interested in exploiting the potential of these highly versatile materials.

Composites applications now extend well beyond their established uses in aerospace, marine and land transport and, although exciting developments are still taking place in these fields, it is the rapidly expanding range of civil engineering and infrastructure applications which offers the greatest potential for novel uses. FRC's high strength, light weight and durability make them appropriate for large scale structures and, as these proceedings demonstrate, they are increasingly being specified as an advantageous alternative to more traditional materials.

Readership

Manufacturers of composite materials, materials scientists/engineers, and researchers and academics involved with the production and use of composite materials

Table of Contents

The papers are arranged under the following headings: Applications and new developments; Composite processing; Composite properties; Materials modelling; Green composites.

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093134
Paperback ISBN:
9781855735507

About the Editor

A G Gibson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.