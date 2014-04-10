Fragility Fractures, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 30-1

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine is centered on the management of the geriatric fragility fracture patient. This issue features expert clinical reviews on topics such as Principles of comanagement, Lean business model and implementation of a Geriatric Fracture Center, Preoperative optimization and risk assessment, Preoperative reversal and management of anticoagulation and antiplatelet agents, Classification and surgical approach to hip fractures for non-surgeons, Special anesthetic consideration for the fragility fracture patient, Non-surgical management and palliation of fragility fractures, and Management of post-operative complications including Delerium, Anemia, Venous thromboembolism, and Cardiovascular disease and volume management. Also included are articles on Transitions in care and rehabilitation, Osteoporosis related secondary fracture prevention, Post-operative assessment of falls risk and prevention, and Fragility fractures requiring special consideration.