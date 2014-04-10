Fragility Fractures, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323266567, 9780323266574

Fragility Fractures, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Mendelson
eBook ISBN: 9780323266574
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266567
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine is centered on the management of the geriatric fragility fracture patient. This issue features expert clinical reviews on topics such as Principles of comanagement, Lean business model and implementation of a Geriatric Fracture Center, Preoperative optimization and risk assessment, Preoperative reversal and management of anticoagulation and antiplatelet agents, Classification and surgical approach to hip fractures for non-surgeons, Special anesthetic consideration for the fragility fracture patient, Non-surgical management and palliation of fragility fractures, and Management of post-operative complications including Delerium, Anemia, Venous thromboembolism, and Cardiovascular disease and volume management. Also included are articles on Transitions in care and rehabilitation, Osteoporosis related secondary fracture prevention, Post-operative assessment of falls risk and prevention, and Fragility fractures requiring special consideration.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323266574
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323266567

About the Authors

Daniel Mendelson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Highland Hospital, Department of Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.