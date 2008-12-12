Fractures and Injuries of the Distal Radius and Carpus

I. Introduction



1. History of Treatment of Distal Radius Fractures, Jeffrey Yao M.D.



2. Role of Casting of Distal Radius Fractures, Joseph Dias M.D.



II. Anatomy, Imaging and Outcomes



3. Use Of Standard X-rays And Classification Systems In Guiding Treatment, Robert J. Medoff M.D.



DVD - 1. Role of Advanced Imaging in Distal Radius Fractures, William Morrison M.D.



4. Distal Radius Fracture Database/ Design rationale for locking plates, Matthew Putnam M.D.



5. Predicting The Outcome Of Distal Radius Fractures, David J. Slutsky



DVD - 2. Patient-focused Wrist Outcome Instrument, Andrea E. Bialocerkowski PhD



III. External Fixation



6. Bridging External Fixation with pin augmentation, Scott Wolfe M.D., Lana Kang M.D., VIDEO



7. Cross pin fixation with CPX, M. Ather Mirza M.D., VIDEO



8. External Fixation, David J. Slutsky Torrance, VIDEO



IV. Plate Fixation



DVD - 3. Biomechanics and Biology of Plate Fixation of Distal Radius Fractures, Allan E. Freeland M.D.



9. Surgical approaches from an angiosomal perspective, Michael R. Hausman M.D., VIDEO



10. Dorsal Plate Fixation. Ronaldo S.Carneiro M.D.



11. Combination Plating of Distal Radius Fractures, Daniel Rikli, MD



12. Fragment Specific Internal Fixation of Distal Radius Fractures, Robert Medoff M.D., VIDEO



13. Volar Plate Fixation, Alejandro Badia M.D., VIDEO



14. Volar Rim and Barton’s Fractures, Jesse E. Jupiter M.D., VIDEO



15. Pediatric Distal Radius Fractures, Scott H. Kozin M.D.



16. Anatomy of the Radius and pitfalls with Locking Plate Fixation, David Nelson M.D.



V. Alternatives to Internal Fixation



17. Kapandji Pinning of Distal Radius Fractures, Graham King M.D., Ruby Grewal M.D., VIDEO



18. Percutaneous T-pin fixation, John Taras M.D., VIDEO



DVD - 4. Micronail, Phani K. Dantuluri M.D., VIDEO



19. Principles and Application of Internal Bridge Plate, Douglas Hanel, M.D.



20. Arthroscopic Aided Treatment of Distal Radius Fractures, A. Lee Osterman M.D., VIDEO



21. Simultaneous Fractures of the Distal Radius and Scaphoid, Joseph F. Slade III M.D., VIDEO



22. Galeazzi Fractures, Keith B. Raskin M.D., VIDEO



23. Use Of Bone Graft Substitutes in Distal Radius Fractures, Brian J. Hartigan M.D., Richard Makowiec M.D.



DVD - 5. Rehabilitation Following Distal Radius Fractures: a biomechanical/procedure specific approach. David J. Slutsky, M.D, Mojca Hermann OTR CHT



24. RSD in Distal Radius Fractures, L. Andrew Koman M.D., Zhongyu Li M.D., VIDEO



VI. The Ulnar side



25. TFCC Anatomy and DRUJ stability, William B. Kleinman M.D.



26. Arthroscopic Treatment of TFCC Injuries, John M. Bednar M.D., A. Lee Osterman M.D., VIDEO



27. Anatomy and Biomechanics of Forearm rotation, Michael Sauerbier M.D., PhD, Frank Unglaub, M.D.



28. Ulnar Head and styloid fractures, Doug Campbell M.D.



29. Tendon reconstruction/sigmoid notch plasty for DRUJ instability, Brian D. Adams M.D., VIDEO



30. Dorsal capsuloplasty in volar subluxation of the radius, Richard Koch M.D., VIDEO



31. Essex-Lopresti Fractures, Matthew M. Tomaino M.D.



32. Ulnar Shortening Osteotomy, Thomas E. Trumble M.D., VIDEO



33. Arthroscopic Wafer Resection, Randall W. Culp M.D., VIDEO



34. Sauve - Kapandji procedure, Mark E. Baratz M.D., VIDEO



35. Hemi-resection Interposition Arthroplasty, David S. Zelouf M.D.



36. Ulnar Head Implants : Unconstrained, Jörg Van Schoonhoven M.D., VIDEO



37. Ulnar Head Implants: Constrained, Luis Scheker M.D.



VII. Carpal Ligament Injury



38. Carpal Anatomy, Alexander Y. Shin M.D., VIDEO



39. Kinematics of the Scapholunate joint, John K. Stanley M.D.



40. Kinematics of the Lunotriquetral Joint, Marco Ritt, M.D.



41. Kinematics of the DRCL and DIC ligaments, Steven F. Viegas M.D., Dr. Yazaki, VIDEO



42. Midcarpal Instability, Carlos Heras-Palou M.D., FRCS, VIDEO



43. Perilunate and Greater Arc Injuries, Gregory Rafijah M.D., VIDEO



44. The role of arthroscopy in scaphoid fractures, Christophe L. Mathoulin M.D., FRCS, VIDEO



45. Arthroscopic diagnosis of carpal ligament injuries with Distal Radius Fractures, Tommy Lindau M.D.



DVD - 6. Use of Thermal Shrinkage - Biology and applications, Daniel J. Nagle M.D.



46. Open Scapholunate ligament Repair, Mark S. Cohen M.D., VIDEO



47. Reduction Association of the Scaphoid and Lunate (RASL), Melvin P. Rossenwasser M.D.



48. Dorsal Capsulodesis, Robert Szabo M.D., MPH, VIDEO



49. Modified Brunelli tenodesis for scapholunate instability, Steven L. Moran M.D., VIDEO



DVD - 7. Arthroscopic thermal Shrinkage for scapholunate Ligament Injuries, Ferdinando Battistella M.D.



50. Bone-Ligament-bone Reconstruction, Arnold-Peter C. Weiss M.D., VIDEO



51. Arthroscopic dorsal radiocarpal ligament repair, David J. Slutsky M.D., VIDEO



DVD - 8. Rehabilitation following Carpal Injury, Terry Skirven OTR, Lauren DeTullio,OTR/L



VIII. Treatment of Complications



52. Arthroscopic Release of Wrist Contracture, Gregory Ian Bain M.D., FRACS, VIDEO



53. Management of Lost Prono-Supination, Marc Garcia-Elias M.D., PhD



54. Treatment of Non Unions of Distal Radius Fractures, David C. Ring M.D.



55. Radioscapholunate arthrodesis for post traumatic OA, William H. Seitz Jr., M.D.



56. Osteotomy for Extra-articular malunion of the distal radius, Diego L. Fernandez M.D.



57. Arthroscopic assisted osteotomy for Intra articular malunion of the distal radius, Francisco del Piñal M.D., VIDEO



DVD - 9. Reconstruction of the distal radius facet by a free vascularized osteochondral graft

Francisco del Piñal M.D.