Fractures and Injuries of the Distal Radius and Carpus
1st Edition
The Cutting Edge - Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Recognized experts from around the world bring you “cutting-edge” guidance on the treatment of distal radius fractures and carpal injuries. Practical and comprehensive, you’ll find detailed coverage of the treatment and causes of ulnar sided wrist pain, as well as the latest arthroscopic and mini-invasive techniques for the fixation of both distal radius fractures and scaphoid fractures. The user-friendly format features practical tips, pearls, and potential pitfalls to help optimize outcomes. Best of all, intraoperative videos of 44 techniques available on DVD and online make this an outstanding multimedia guide for the treatment of these challenging fractures.
Key Features
- Uses real cases to illustrate diagnostic decision-making, nonsurgical and surgical management and care, and outcomes measurement for a variety of complex distal radius fractures, as well as 44 videos—over two hours—of procedures all on the DVD and website.
- Includes the fully-searchable text online for quick and easy access to the information you need.
- Covers distal radius fractures from imaging and classification to the new locking plate designs, emerging nonplate alternatives such as intramedullary and T-pin fixation, and newer nonbridging external fixators for intra-articular fractures to provide you with the latest developments in the field.
- Presents material in a concise, practical format for an ideal review before surgery.
- Provides a visual display of intraoperative procedures through full-color images and photographs.
- Features additional chapters—Role of Advanced Imaging in Distal Radius Fractures, Patient-focused Wrist Outcome Instrument, Biomechanics and Biology of Plate Fixation of Distal Radius Fractures, Micronail, Rehabilitation Following Distal Radius Fractures: a biomechanical/procedure specific approach, Use of Thermal Shrinkage – Biology and applications, Arthroscopic Thermal Shrinkage for Scapholunate Ligament Injuries, Rehabilitation following Carpal Injury, Reconstruction of the Distal Radius Facet by a Free Vascularized Ostechondral Graft—online for even more value.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
1. History of Treatment of Distal Radius Fractures, Jeffrey Yao M.D.
2. Role of Casting of Distal Radius Fractures, Joseph Dias M.D.
II. Anatomy, Imaging and Outcomes
3. Use Of Standard X-rays And Classification Systems In Guiding Treatment, Robert J. Medoff M.D.
DVD - 1. Role of Advanced Imaging in Distal Radius Fractures, William Morrison M.D.
4. Distal Radius Fracture Database/ Design rationale for locking plates, Matthew Putnam M.D.
5. Predicting The Outcome Of Distal Radius Fractures, David J. Slutsky
DVD - 2. Patient-focused Wrist Outcome Instrument, Andrea E. Bialocerkowski PhD
III. External Fixation
6. Bridging External Fixation with pin augmentation, Scott Wolfe M.D., Lana Kang M.D., VIDEO
7. Cross pin fixation with CPX, M. Ather Mirza M.D., VIDEO
8. External Fixation, David J. Slutsky Torrance, VIDEO
IV. Plate Fixation
DVD - 3. Biomechanics and Biology of Plate Fixation of Distal Radius Fractures, Allan E. Freeland M.D.
9. Surgical approaches from an angiosomal perspective, Michael R. Hausman M.D., VIDEO
10. Dorsal Plate Fixation. Ronaldo S.Carneiro M.D.
11. Combination Plating of Distal Radius Fractures, Daniel Rikli, MD
12. Fragment Specific Internal Fixation of Distal Radius Fractures, Robert Medoff M.D., VIDEO
13. Volar Plate Fixation, Alejandro Badia M.D., VIDEO
14. Volar Rim and Barton’s Fractures, Jesse E. Jupiter M.D., VIDEO
15. Pediatric Distal Radius Fractures, Scott H. Kozin M.D.
16. Anatomy of the Radius and pitfalls with Locking Plate Fixation, David Nelson M.D.
V. Alternatives to Internal Fixation
17. Kapandji Pinning of Distal Radius Fractures, Graham King M.D., Ruby Grewal M.D., VIDEO
18. Percutaneous T-pin fixation, John Taras M.D., VIDEO
DVD - 4. Micronail, Phani K. Dantuluri M.D., VIDEO
19. Principles and Application of Internal Bridge Plate, Douglas Hanel, M.D.
20. Arthroscopic Aided Treatment of Distal Radius Fractures, A. Lee Osterman M.D., VIDEO
21. Simultaneous Fractures of the Distal Radius and Scaphoid, Joseph F. Slade III M.D., VIDEO
22. Galeazzi Fractures, Keith B. Raskin M.D., VIDEO
23. Use Of Bone Graft Substitutes in Distal Radius Fractures, Brian J. Hartigan M.D., Richard Makowiec M.D.
DVD - 5. Rehabilitation Following Distal Radius Fractures: a biomechanical/procedure specific approach. David J. Slutsky, M.D, Mojca Hermann OTR CHT
24. RSD in Distal Radius Fractures, L. Andrew Koman M.D., Zhongyu Li M.D., VIDEO
VI. The Ulnar side
25. TFCC Anatomy and DRUJ stability, William B. Kleinman M.D.
26. Arthroscopic Treatment of TFCC Injuries, John M. Bednar M.D., A. Lee Osterman M.D., VIDEO
27. Anatomy and Biomechanics of Forearm rotation, Michael Sauerbier M.D., PhD, Frank Unglaub, M.D.
28. Ulnar Head and styloid fractures, Doug Campbell M.D.
29. Tendon reconstruction/sigmoid notch plasty for DRUJ instability, Brian D. Adams M.D., VIDEO
30. Dorsal capsuloplasty in volar subluxation of the radius, Richard Koch M.D., VIDEO
31. Essex-Lopresti Fractures, Matthew M. Tomaino M.D.
32. Ulnar Shortening Osteotomy, Thomas E. Trumble M.D., VIDEO
33. Arthroscopic Wafer Resection, Randall W. Culp M.D., VIDEO
34. Sauve - Kapandji procedure, Mark E. Baratz M.D., VIDEO
35. Hemi-resection Interposition Arthroplasty, David S. Zelouf M.D.
36. Ulnar Head Implants : Unconstrained, Jörg Van Schoonhoven M.D., VIDEO
37. Ulnar Head Implants: Constrained, Luis Scheker M.D.
VII. Carpal Ligament Injury
38. Carpal Anatomy, Alexander Y. Shin M.D., VIDEO
39. Kinematics of the Scapholunate joint, John K. Stanley M.D.
40. Kinematics of the Lunotriquetral Joint, Marco Ritt, M.D.
41. Kinematics of the DRCL and DIC ligaments, Steven F. Viegas M.D., Dr. Yazaki, VIDEO
42. Midcarpal Instability, Carlos Heras-Palou M.D., FRCS, VIDEO
43. Perilunate and Greater Arc Injuries, Gregory Rafijah M.D., VIDEO
44. The role of arthroscopy in scaphoid fractures, Christophe L. Mathoulin M.D., FRCS, VIDEO
45. Arthroscopic diagnosis of carpal ligament injuries with Distal Radius Fractures, Tommy Lindau M.D.
DVD - 6. Use of Thermal Shrinkage - Biology and applications, Daniel J. Nagle M.D.
46. Open Scapholunate ligament Repair, Mark S. Cohen M.D., VIDEO
47. Reduction Association of the Scaphoid and Lunate (RASL), Melvin P. Rossenwasser M.D.
48. Dorsal Capsulodesis, Robert Szabo M.D., MPH, VIDEO
49. Modified Brunelli tenodesis for scapholunate instability, Steven L. Moran M.D., VIDEO
DVD - 7. Arthroscopic thermal Shrinkage for scapholunate Ligament Injuries, Ferdinando Battistella M.D.
50. Bone-Ligament-bone Reconstruction, Arnold-Peter C. Weiss M.D., VIDEO
51. Arthroscopic dorsal radiocarpal ligament repair, David J. Slutsky M.D., VIDEO
DVD - 8. Rehabilitation following Carpal Injury, Terry Skirven OTR, Lauren DeTullio,OTR/L
VIII. Treatment of Complications
52. Arthroscopic Release of Wrist Contracture, Gregory Ian Bain M.D., FRACS, VIDEO
53. Management of Lost Prono-Supination, Marc Garcia-Elias M.D., PhD
54. Treatment of Non Unions of Distal Radius Fractures, David C. Ring M.D.
55. Radioscapholunate arthrodesis for post traumatic OA, William H. Seitz Jr., M.D.
56. Osteotomy for Extra-articular malunion of the distal radius, Diego L. Fernandez M.D.
57. Arthroscopic assisted osteotomy for Intra articular malunion of the distal radius, Francisco del Piñal M.D., VIDEO
DVD - 9. Reconstruction of the distal radius facet by a free vascularized osteochondral graft
Francisco del Piñal M.D.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 12th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719611
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315210
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416040835
About the Author
David J. Slutsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Reconstructive Hand Surgery, The Hand and Wrist Center, Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California
A. Osterman
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Division of Hand Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Philadelphia Hand Center and Fellowship Program, Philadelphia, PA