Fracture Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080247663, 9781483158914

Fracture Mechanics

1st Edition

Current Status, Future Prospects

Editors: R. A. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483158914
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 254
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fracture Mechanics: Current Status, Future Prospects presents the remarkable increase in the number of tools available for engineers to deal with cracked structures in a quantitative manner. This book discusses the acceptance of the stress intensity factor as a distinguishing similitude parameter that properly accounts for the applied mechanics near crack tips in several cases of practical interest.

Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the competing micromechanics of fracture, including cleavage, rupture, ductile fracture, and intergranular creep fracture. This text then reviews the characterization of crack tip stress fields by the stress intensity factor. Other chapters consider the analysis of fatigue cracking in a large generator rotor. This book discusses as well the use of Green's functions in the determination of stress intensity factors. The final chapter deals with the size effect with regard to extension of sharp cracks in technological materials.

This book is a valuable resource for environmental and mechanical engineers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Micromechanisms of Fracture in Static and Cyclic Failure

Theoretical Background to Elastic Fracture Mechanics

Application of Fracture Mechanics to Industrial Problems

Green's Functions in Fracture Mechanics

Variable Amplitude Fatigue of Welded Structures

Probabilistic Fracture Mechanics

Elevated Temperature Fracture Mechanics

Fracture Mechanisms in Fibrous Composites

Fracture Criteria in Elastic and Elastic/Plastic Solids

Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483158914

About the Editor

R. A. Smith

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.