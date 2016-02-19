Fracture Mechanics
1st Edition
Current Status, Future Prospects
Description
Fracture Mechanics: Current Status, Future Prospects presents the remarkable increase in the number of tools available for engineers to deal with cracked structures in a quantitative manner. This book discusses the acceptance of the stress intensity factor as a distinguishing similitude parameter that properly accounts for the applied mechanics near crack tips in several cases of practical interest.
Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the competing micromechanics of fracture, including cleavage, rupture, ductile fracture, and intergranular creep fracture. This text then reviews the characterization of crack tip stress fields by the stress intensity factor. Other chapters consider the analysis of fatigue cracking in a large generator rotor. This book discusses as well the use of Green's functions in the determination of stress intensity factors. The final chapter deals with the size effect with regard to extension of sharp cracks in technological materials.
This book is a valuable resource for environmental and mechanical engineers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Micromechanisms of Fracture in Static and Cyclic Failure
Theoretical Background to Elastic Fracture Mechanics
Application of Fracture Mechanics to Industrial Problems
Green's Functions in Fracture Mechanics
Variable Amplitude Fatigue of Welded Structures
Probabilistic Fracture Mechanics
Elevated Temperature Fracture Mechanics
Fracture Mechanisms in Fibrous Composites
Fracture Criteria in Elastic and Elastic/Plastic Solids
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158914