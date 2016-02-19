Fracture Mechanics of Rock - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120662661, 9781483292748

Fracture Mechanics of Rock

1st Edition

Editors: Barry Kean Atkinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483292748
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 548
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
67.95
47.56
47.56
47.56
54.36
47.56
47.56
54.36
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
113.64
79.55
79.55
79.55
90.91
79.55
79.55
90.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The analysis of crack problems through fracture mechanics has been applied to the study of materials such as glass, metals and ceramics because relatively simple fracture criteria describe the failure of these materials. The increased attention paid to experimental rock fracture mechanics has led to major contributions to the solving of geophysical problems. The text presents a concise treatment of the physics and mathematics of a representative selection of problems from areas such as earthquake mechanics and prediction, hydraulic fracturing, hot dry rock geothermal energy, fault mechanics, and dynamic fragmentation.

Readership

Geophysicists, geologists, seismologists, and material scientists.

Table of Contents

B.K. Atkinson, Introduction to Fracture Mechanics and Its Geophysical Applications. T. Engelder, Joints and Shear Fractures in Rock. A.R. Ingraffea, Theory of Crack Initiation and Propagation in Rock. B.K. Atkinson and P.G. Meredith, The Theory of Subcritical Crack Growth with Applications to Minerals and Rocks. L.S. Costin, Time Dependent Deformation and Failure. F. Rummel, Fracture Mechanics Approach to Hydraulic Fracturing Stress Measurements. H. Takahashi and H. Ab*aae, Fracture Mechanics Applied to Hot, Dry Rock Geothermal Energy. D.D. Pollard and P. Segall, Theoretical Displacements and Stresses Near Fractures in Rocks: With Applications to Faults, Joints, Veins, Dikes and Solution Surfaces. V.C. Li, Mechanics of Shear Fracture Applied to Earthquake Zones. D.E. Grady and M.E. Kipp, Dynamic Rock Fragmentation. B.K. Atkinson and P.G. Meredith, Experimental Fracture Mechanics Data for Rocks and Minerals. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
548
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483292748

About the Editor

Barry Kean Atkinson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.