Fracture Mechanics of Rock
1st Edition
Description
The analysis of crack problems through fracture mechanics has been applied to the study of materials such as glass, metals and ceramics because relatively simple fracture criteria describe the failure of these materials. The increased attention paid to experimental rock fracture mechanics has led to major contributions to the solving of geophysical problems. The text presents a concise treatment of the physics and mathematics of a representative selection of problems from areas such as earthquake mechanics and prediction, hydraulic fracturing, hot dry rock geothermal energy, fault mechanics, and dynamic fragmentation.
Readership
Geophysicists, geologists, seismologists, and material scientists.
Table of Contents
B.K. Atkinson, Introduction to Fracture Mechanics and Its Geophysical Applications. T. Engelder, Joints and Shear Fractures in Rock. A.R. Ingraffea, Theory of Crack Initiation and Propagation in Rock. B.K. Atkinson and P.G. Meredith, The Theory of Subcritical Crack Growth with Applications to Minerals and Rocks. L.S. Costin, Time Dependent Deformation and Failure. F. Rummel, Fracture Mechanics Approach to Hydraulic Fracturing Stress Measurements. H. Takahashi and H. Ab*aae, Fracture Mechanics Applied to Hot, Dry Rock Geothermal Energy. D.D. Pollard and P. Segall, Theoretical Displacements and Stresses Near Fractures in Rocks: With Applications to Faults, Joints, Veins, Dikes and Solution Surfaces. V.C. Li, Mechanics of Shear Fracture Applied to Earthquake Zones. D.E. Grady and M.E. Kipp, Dynamic Rock Fragmentation. B.K. Atkinson and P.G. Meredith, Experimental Fracture Mechanics Data for Rocks and Minerals. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292748