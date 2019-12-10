Fracture Management for Primary Care
4th Edition
Authors: M. Patrice Eiff Robert Hatch
Description
Evaluate and treat common fractures and know when to refer uncommon ones to a specialist. This quick, practical resource presents detailed illustrations, video, and current best evidence for imaging and treating fractures so you can make accurate identifications and manage patients with confidence.
Table of Contents
- Fracture Management in Primary Care and Emergency Medicine Settings
2. General Principles of Fracture Care
3. Finger Fractures
4. Metacarpal Fractures
5. Carpal Fractures
6. Radius and Ulna Fractures
7. Elbow Fractures
8. Humerus Fractures
9. Clavicle and Scapula Fractures
10. Spine Fractures
11. Femur and Pelvis Fractures
12. Patellar, Tibial, and Fibular Fractures
13. Ankle Fractures
14. Calcaneus and Other Tarsal Fractures
15. Metatarsal Fractures
16. Toe Fractures
17. Facial and Skull Fractures
18. Rib Fractures
Appendix (Casting and Splinting)
About the Author
M. Patrice Eiff
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, Department of Family Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
Robert Hatch
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Community Health and Family Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA
