Fracture Management for Primary Care - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323496346, 9780323568937

Fracture Management for Primary Care

4th Edition

Authors: M. Patrice Eiff Robert Hatch
eBook ISBN: 9780323568937
Paperback ISBN: 9780323496346
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2019
Page Count: 448
Description

Evaluate and treat common fractures and know when to refer uncommon ones to a specialist. This quick, practical resource presents detailed illustrations, video, and current best evidence for imaging and treating fractures so you can make accurate identifications and manage patients with confidence.

Table of Contents

  1. Fracture Management in Primary Care and Emergency Medicine Settings
    2. General Principles of Fracture Care
    3. Finger Fractures
    4. Metacarpal Fractures
    5. Carpal Fractures
    6. Radius and Ulna Fractures
    7. Elbow Fractures
    8. Humerus Fractures
    9. Clavicle and Scapula Fractures
    10. Spine Fractures
    11. Femur and Pelvis Fractures
    12. Patellar, Tibial, and Fibular Fractures
    13. Ankle Fractures
    14. Calcaneus and Other Tarsal Fractures
    15. Metatarsal Fractures
    16. Toe Fractures
    17. Facial and Skull Fractures
    18. Rib Fractures
    Appendix (Casting and Splinting)

About the Author

M. Patrice Eiff

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, Department of Family Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA

Robert Hatch

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Community Health and Family Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA

