Fracture Management for Primary Care Updated Edition - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323546553, 9780323548458

Fracture Management for Primary Care Updated Edition

3rd Edition

Authors: M. Patrice Eiff Robert Hatch
eBook ISBN: 9780323548458
eBook ISBN: 9780323548229
Paperback ISBN: 9780323546553
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st June 2017
Page Count: 400
Description

Evaluate and treat common fractures and know when to refer uncommon ones to a specialist. This quick, practical resource by Drs. M. Patrice Eiff and Robert L. Hatch presents detailed descriptions and illustrations, and current best guidelines for imaging and treating fractures so you can make accurate identifications and manage patients with confidence.

Key Features

  • Accurately identify fractures using optimal imaging guidelines.

  • Apply splints and casts successfully thanks to detailed descriptions and illustrations of technique.

  • Effectively manage emergency situations using guidelines for emergent referral, greater detail regarding methods for closed reductions for fractures and dislocations, and more

Table of Contents

1 FRACTURE MANAGEMENT BY PRIMARY CARE PROVIDERS
2 GENERAL PRINCIPLES OF FRACTURE CARE
3 FINGER FRACTURES
4 METACARPAL FRACTURES
5 CARPAL FRACTURES
6 RADIUS AND ULNA FRACTURES
7 ELBOW FRACTURES
8 HUMERUS FRACTURES
9 CLAVICLE AND SCAPULA FRACTURES
10 SPINE FRACTURES
11 FEMUR AND PELVIS FRACTURES
12 PATELLAR, TIBIAL, AND FIBULAR FRACTURES
13 ANKLE FRACTURES
14 CALCANEUS AND OTHER TARSAL FRACTURES
15 METATARSAL FRACTURES
16 TOE FRACTURES
17 FACIAL AND SKULL FRACTURES
18 RIB FRACTURES

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323548458
eBook ISBN:
9780323548229
Paperback ISBN:
9780323546553

About the Author

M. Patrice Eiff

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR

Robert Hatch

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Department of Community Health and Family Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

