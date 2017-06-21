Fracture Management for Primary Care Updated Edition
3rd Edition
Description
Evaluate and treat common fractures and know when to refer uncommon ones to a specialist. This quick, practical resource by Drs. M. Patrice Eiff and Robert L. Hatch presents detailed descriptions and illustrations, and current best guidelines for imaging and treating fractures so you can make accurate identifications and manage patients with confidence.
Key Features
- Accurately identify fractures using optimal imaging guidelines.
- Apply splints and casts successfully thanks to detailed descriptions and illustrations of technique.
- Effectively manage emergency situations using guidelines for emergent referral, greater detail regarding methods for closed reductions for fractures and dislocations, and more
Table of Contents
1 FRACTURE MANAGEMENT BY PRIMARY CARE PROVIDERS
2 GENERAL PRINCIPLES OF FRACTURE CARE
3 FINGER FRACTURES
4 METACARPAL FRACTURES
5 CARPAL FRACTURES
6 RADIUS AND ULNA FRACTURES
7 ELBOW FRACTURES
8 HUMERUS FRACTURES
9 CLAVICLE AND SCAPULA FRACTURES
10 SPINE FRACTURES
11 FEMUR AND PELVIS FRACTURES
12 PATELLAR, TIBIAL, AND FIBULAR FRACTURES
13 ANKLE FRACTURES
14 CALCANEUS AND OTHER TARSAL FRACTURES
15 METATARSAL FRACTURES
16 TOE FRACTURES
17 FACIAL AND SKULL FRACTURES
18 RIB FRACTURES
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 21st June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548458
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548229
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323546553
About the Author
M. Patrice Eiff
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR
Robert Hatch
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Department of Community Health and Family Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL