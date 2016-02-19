Composite Materials, Volume 5: Fracture and Fatigue covers the concepts, theories, and experiments on fracture and fatigue behavior of composite materials. The book discusses the fracture of particulate composites, including metal, polymer, and ceramic matrices; relates micromechanics effects to composite strength; and summarizes the various theories relating constituent properties and microstructure to fracture. The text also describes differing theories regarding the strength and fracture of composites; and the theory and experiment relating to time-dependent fracture covering both long-term as well as dynamic fracture. The fatigue of both polymer- and metal-matrix composites and the factors influencing the toughness of both brittle and ductile matrix composites are also considered. Design engineers, materials scientist, materials engineers, and metallurgists will find the book useful.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface to Volume 5

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Fracture of Brittle Matrix, Particulate Composites

I. Introduction

II. Relation between Strength and Strength-Controlling Factors

III. Fracture Energy of Particulate Composites

IV. Elastic Modulus of Particulate Composites

V. Crack Precursors within Particulate Composites

VI. Strength of Particulate Composites

References

2 Fracture of Metal-Matrix Particulate Composites

I. Introduction

II. Formation of Cracks and Voids at Particles

III. Contribution of Dispersed Particles to Ductile Rupture and Brittle Fracture of Alloys

IV. Relation between Structure and Strength of Two-Phase Aggregates with High Concentration of the Hard Phase

References

3 Micromechanics Strength Theories

I. Introduction

II. Unidirectional Composites

III. Ply Uniaxial Strengths and Failure Modes

IV. Predictions of Ply Uniaxial Strengths

V. Interlaminar Shear and Flexure Strengths of Unidirectional Fiber Composites

VI. Microresidual Stresses and Environmental Effects on Ply Uniaxial Strengths

VII. Summary

List of Symbols

References

4 Statistical Aspects of Fracture

I. Introduction

II. Extreme Value Statistics of Brittle Fracture

III. Statistics of Ductile Fracture

IV. Statistics of Fatigue Fracture

V. Statistics of Fracture in Composites

Appendix 1: Computation of the Mean Strength and Standard Deviation of Flawed Polycrystalline Brittle Materials

Appendix 2: Stress Enhancement Factors, Elastic and Plastic Matrices

List of Symbols

References

5 Strength and Fracture of Composites

I. Introduction

II. Scope

III. Anisotropic Failure Criterion

IV. Global Energy Balance of Fracture

V. Anisotropic Fracture

VI. Effects of Heterogeneity around the Crack Tip

VII. Interfacial Fracture

VIII. Summary and Concluding Remarks

List of Symbols

References

6 Time-Dependent Fracture of Fibrous Composites

I. Introduction

II. Phase Properties

III. Stress Rupture of Composites

IV. Strain Rate Effects

V. Impact Strength

References

7 Fatigue Damage in Glass-Fiber-Reinforced Plastics

I. Introduction

II. Microstress and Microstrain Distributions among Fiber Arrays

III. Damage Produced by Tensile Loading

IV. Effect of Polyester Resin Properties

V. Cumulative Damage

VI. The Effect of Damage on Other Properties

VII. Model Studies

VIII. Discussion

References

8 Fatigue of Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced Plastics

I. Introduction

II. Axial Load Fatigue

III. Flexural Fatigue

IV. Interlaminar Shear Fatigue

V. Torsional Fatigue

VI. Discussion

References

9 Fatigue of Metal-Matrix Composites

I. Introduction

II. General Background

III. Cyclic Stress-Strain Response

IV. Crack Initiation

V. Crack Growth

VI. Interface Microstructures

VII. Effect of Environment on Composite Fatigue Failure

VIII. Design of Fatigue-Resistant Composite Materials

IX. Recommended Research

X. Summary

References

10 Micromechanics Aspects of Fracture and Toughness

I. Introduction

II. Failure Governed by Overall Properties

III. Failure Caused by the Operation of a Definable Fracture Nucleus

References

Author Index

Subject Index



