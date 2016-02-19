Fracture and Fatigue
1st Edition
Composite Materials, Vol. 5
Description
Composite Materials, Volume 5: Fracture and Fatigue covers the concepts, theories, and experiments on fracture and fatigue behavior of composite materials. The book discusses the fracture of particulate composites, including metal, polymer, and ceramic matrices; relates micromechanics effects to composite strength; and summarizes the various theories relating constituent properties and microstructure to fracture. The text also describes differing theories regarding the strength and fracture of composites; and the theory and experiment relating to time-dependent fracture covering both long-term as well as dynamic fracture. The fatigue of both polymer- and metal-matrix composites and the factors influencing the toughness of both brittle and ductile matrix composites are also considered. Design engineers, materials scientist, materials engineers, and metallurgists will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface to Volume 5
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Fracture of Brittle Matrix, Particulate Composites
I. Introduction
II. Relation between Strength and Strength-Controlling Factors
III. Fracture Energy of Particulate Composites
IV. Elastic Modulus of Particulate Composites
V. Crack Precursors within Particulate Composites
VI. Strength of Particulate Composites
References
2 Fracture of Metal-Matrix Particulate Composites
I. Introduction
II. Formation of Cracks and Voids at Particles
III. Contribution of Dispersed Particles to Ductile Rupture and Brittle Fracture of Alloys
IV. Relation between Structure and Strength of Two-Phase Aggregates with High Concentration of the Hard Phase
References
3 Micromechanics Strength Theories
I. Introduction
II. Unidirectional Composites
III. Ply Uniaxial Strengths and Failure Modes
IV. Predictions of Ply Uniaxial Strengths
V. Interlaminar Shear and Flexure Strengths of Unidirectional Fiber Composites
VI. Microresidual Stresses and Environmental Effects on Ply Uniaxial Strengths
VII. Summary
List of Symbols
References
4 Statistical Aspects of Fracture
I. Introduction
II. Extreme Value Statistics of Brittle Fracture
III. Statistics of Ductile Fracture
IV. Statistics of Fatigue Fracture
V. Statistics of Fracture in Composites
Appendix 1: Computation of the Mean Strength and Standard Deviation of Flawed Polycrystalline Brittle Materials
Appendix 2: Stress Enhancement Factors, Elastic and Plastic Matrices
List of Symbols
References
5 Strength and Fracture of Composites
I. Introduction
II. Scope
III. Anisotropic Failure Criterion
IV. Global Energy Balance of Fracture
V. Anisotropic Fracture
VI. Effects of Heterogeneity around the Crack Tip
VII. Interfacial Fracture
VIII. Summary and Concluding Remarks
List of Symbols
References
6 Time-Dependent Fracture of Fibrous Composites
I. Introduction
II. Phase Properties
III. Stress Rupture of Composites
IV. Strain Rate Effects
V. Impact Strength
References
7 Fatigue Damage in Glass-Fiber-Reinforced Plastics
I. Introduction
II. Microstress and Microstrain Distributions among Fiber Arrays
III. Damage Produced by Tensile Loading
IV. Effect of Polyester Resin Properties
V. Cumulative Damage
VI. The Effect of Damage on Other Properties
VII. Model Studies
VIII. Discussion
References
8 Fatigue of Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced Plastics
I. Introduction
II. Axial Load Fatigue
III. Flexural Fatigue
IV. Interlaminar Shear Fatigue
V. Torsional Fatigue
VI. Discussion
References
9 Fatigue of Metal-Matrix Composites
I. Introduction
II. General Background
III. Cyclic Stress-Strain Response
IV. Crack Initiation
V. Crack Growth
VI. Interface Microstructures
VII. Effect of Environment on Composite Fatigue Failure
VIII. Design of Fatigue-Resistant Composite Materials
IX. Recommended Research
X. Summary
References
10 Micromechanics Aspects of Fracture and Toughness
I. Introduction
II. Failure Governed by Overall Properties
III. Failure Caused by the Operation of a Definable Fracture Nucleus
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th October 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216713