Fractional Order Systems and Applications in Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Fractional Order Systems and Applications in Engineering presents the use of fractional calculus (calculus of non-integer order) in the description and modelling of systems and in a range of control design and practical applications. The book covers the fundamentals of fractional calculus together with some analytical and numerical techniques, and provides MATLAB® codes for the simulation of fractional-order control (FOC) systems. The use of fractional calculus can improve and generalize well-established control methods and strategies. Many different FOC schemes are presented for control and dynamic systems problems. These extend to the challenging control engineering design problems of robust and nonlinear control. Practical material relating to a wide variety of applications including, among others, mechatronics, civil engineering, irrigation and water management, and biological systems is also provided. All the control schemes and applications are presented with either system simulation results or real experimental results, or both. Fractional Order Systems and Applications in Engineering introduces readers to the essentials of FOC and imbues them with a basic understanding of FOC concepts and methods. With this knowledge readers can extend their use of FOC in other industrial system applications, thereby expanding their range of disciplines by exploiting this versatile new set of control techniques.
Key Features
- Provides the most recent and up-to-date developments on the Fractional-order Systems and their analyzing process
- Integrates recent advancements of modeling of real phenomena (on Fractional-order Systems) via different-different mathematical equations with demonstrated applications in numerous seemingly diverse and widespread fields of science and engineering
- Provides readers with illustrative examples of how to use the presented theories of Fractional-order Systems in specific cases with associated MATLAB code
Readership
Academics (scientists, researchers, MSc. PhD. students) from the fields of Mathematics, Computer Science, Biology, Electrical Engineering, Applied Mathematics and Information Technology. The audience includes researchers and practitioners in any field that deals with systems sciences – modelling of complex systems, systems analysis and nonlinear systems. Academics, researchers, and industries working in the fields of control engineering, mechatronics, modelling, robotics, and simulation
Table of Contents
1. Fractional calculus approaches in circuits systems and electric drives
2. Variable order derivatives in control systems
3. Computational methods for the fractional PDEs in physics and engineering
4. General fractional derivatives involving the special functions in signal analysis
5. Fractional derivatives with respect to another function in signal analysis
6. General variable order derivatives in epidemiology and biomathematics
7. New fractional order operators in real-world applications
8. Experimental study of nonlinear systems
9. Extreme multistability
10. Complex networks
11. Fractional order dynamical systems
12. Hidden attractors in complex systems
13. Networks of nonlinear oscillators (like neurons)
14. New methods of control and synchronization nonlinear systems
15. Information theory
16. Nonlinear dynamics and chaos in engineering applications
17. Nonlinear systems with an infinite number of equilibrium points
18. Nonlinear systems with a stable equilibrium
19. Nonlinear systems without equilibrium
20. Novel computation algorithms for studying nonlinear systems
21. Oscillations and chaos in dynamic economic models
22. Quantum chaos
23. Related engineering applications
24. Self-excited attractors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323909532
About the Editors
Dumitru Baleanu
Dr. Dumitru Baleanu is a professor at the Institute of Space Sciences, Magurele-Bucharest, Romania and a visiting staff member at the Department of Mathematics, Cankaya University, Ankara, Turkey. Dr. Baleanu received his Phd from the Institute of Atomic Physics in 1996. His fields of interest include Fractional Dynamics and its applications, Fractional Differential Equations and their applications, Discrete Mathematics, Image Processing, Bioinformatics, Mathematical Biology, Mathematical Physics, Soliton Theory, Lie Symmetry, Dynamic Systems on time scales, Computational Complexity, the Wavelet Method and its applications, Quantization of systems with constraints, the Hamilton-Jacobi Formalism, as well as geometries admitting generic and non-generic symmetries. Dr. Baleanu is co-author of 15 books published by pringer, Elsevier and World Scientific. He has published more than 1000 ISI papers. Dumitru Baleanu won the 2019 Obada Prize. This prize recognizes and encourages innovative and interdisciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms. It aims to foster universal values of excellence, creativity, justice, democracy, and progress and to promote the scientific, technological and humanistic achievements that advance and improve our world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute of Space Sciences, Magurele-Bucharest, Romania
Valentina Balas
Valentina E. Balas holds a Ph.D. in Applied Electronics and Telecommunications from Polytechnic University of Timisoara. Dr. Balas is author of more than 250 research papers in refereed journals and International Conferences. Her research interests are in Intelligent Systems, Fuzzy Control, Soft Computing, Smart Sensors, Information Fusion, Modeling and Simulation. She is the Editor-in-Chief to International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (IJAIP) and to International Journal of Computational Systems Engineering (IJCSysE), Editorial Board member of several national and international journals and is evaluator expert for national and international projects. Dr. Balas is the director of Intelligent Systems Research Centre in Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad and was Vice-president (Awards) of IFSA International Fuzzy Systems Association Council (2013-2015) and is a Joint Secretary of the Governing Council of Forum for Interdisciplinary Mathematics (FIM), - A Multidisciplinary Academic Body, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad, Romania
Agarwal Praveen
Dr. Praveen Agarwal is an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Anand International College of Engineering, Jaipur, India. He is the author of seven books, including Fixed Point Theory in Metric Spaces, Springer, Advances in Mathematical Inequalities and Applications, Birkhauser, Special Functions and Analysis of Differential Equations, CRC Press, Fractional Calculus, Springer, and Advances in Real and Complex Analysis with Applications, Birkhauser, among others. His research interests include Special Functions, Fractional Calculus, Numerical Analysis, Differential and Difference Equations, Inequalities, and Fixed Point Theorems. He has been a Visiting Professor, Visiting Scientist and Professor at universities in various parts of the world, including India, Germany, Turkey, South Korea, United Kingdom, Russia, Malaysia, and Thailand. In 2017-2018 he was awarded the International Centre for Mathematical Sciences Group Research Fellowship to work with Dr. Michael Ruzhansky at Imperial College London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Mathematics, Anand International College of Engineering, Jaipur, India
Ratings and Reviews
